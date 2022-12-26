Read full article on original website
The Best Joy-Con Alternatives for Nintendo Switch — Because Joy-Con Drift May Come for Us All
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The Nintendo Switch is one of the best-selling home consoles of all time. Its controllers, the Joy-Cons, are well known for their portability, versatility and also for the notorious amounts of stick drift — a problem that still hasn’t been fixed in 2022, five years after the Switch’s release. The size of the Joy-Cons also poses obstacles for gamers with larger hands. The world of after-market gaming components is filled with Joy-Con alternatives, but they are not all created equal. Whether you’re looking...
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
game-news24.com
Nintendo Switch: Pokémon, Splatoon, Monster Hunter The top 30 most downloaded games in 2022
Nintendo Switch game news: Pokemon, splatoon, Hunter The most downloaded games in 2022 were Pokemon, Splatoon, Monster Hunter. The console eventually comes up with a big winner if the end of 2022 invited the Nintendo Switch owners to enter Paldea by the new heights of this territory. Discover the top 30 most downloaded games of eShop.
geekwire.com
Gaming in 2023: What to expect from Microsoft, Sony, Amazon, Valve, Nintendo, and others
This year started slow in the video game industry, due to a combination of pandemic slowdowns and highly-anticipated titles such as Elden Ring, but it ended with a tidal wave of big releases that seems likely to continue into next year. Here’s a look at what’s coming in 2023 for...
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
Elden Ring might be game of the year, but Modern Warfare 2 has ended its reign at the top of the sales charts
A Call of Duty game once again reigns at the top of the sales charts
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
The 12 Rarest Nintendo Switch Games
If you love collecting physical media, you'll have to be up for the hunt: These are the 12 rarest Nintendo Switch games you won't find just anywhere.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
You'll Regret Missing These 2022 Amazon Best Sellers
It’s finally that time of the year again. No, not just Christmas and Chanukah, but time to see what Best Sellers have risen to the top on Amazon during 2022. Every category has its rankings, and we’ve collected the best of the best in one place. That way, you can spend less time clicking and scrolling and more time nabbing quality products. And what makes these products worthy of Best Seller status? The reviews, of course. Our selections are backed by thousands, if not tens or hundreds of thousands, of glowing reviews. That way, you can find exactly what’s so great about each of these top Amazon sellers below.
ComicBook
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ad Hints at Surprising Feature
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the most-anticipated Nintendo Switch game of 2023. While Nintendo has revealed a handful of details about the sequel, the company has been fairly quiet over the last few months. We should have a lot more information in early 2023, but an interesting detail has leaked early thanks to a new ad spotted by Reddit user Few_Working3350. The ad features the Nintendo Switch Online logo, hinting at some kind of online functionality. It's impossible to say what this might encompass, but it's certainly interesting to see!
Microsoft Just Threw Sony Under The Bus Over Activision Blizzard Lawsuit
Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it would be purchasing Activision Blizzard and had the internet going wild. Sony, while playing it cool at the beginning, quickly felt the impact of the news as its stock immediately dipped down. The competitor hasn't taken legal action against Microsoft, but PlayStation has shown its concerns over the future of Activision Blizzard-owned games and argued that the merger would be unfair. Legal teams are investigating the problem worldwide, and now Microsoft is hitting back, arguing that Sony's exclusive content is not different from what it could do with Activision Blizzard.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 2 Source Code Leak Reveals Tons of Cut Content
The source code for Mortal Kombat II has leaked online, 29 years after the game's original release. The 1993 sequel featured a wealth of improvements over its predecessor, but leaks online have revealed several features that were cut prior to the game's debut. This includes moves, combos, and even details that would have appeared in the game's stages. As this content was discovered without context, there's no way of knowing why it got cut from the final game. Despite this, it's a really interesting find, and well worth seeking out for Mortal Kombat fans!
Digital Trends
The perfect SSD for your PS5 is on sale at Best Buy right now
While you can expand the storage of your PlayStation 5 by buying from external hard drive deals, installing an internal SSD is a more elegant solution to the console’s space constraints. Here’s a highly recommended option — Western Digital’s WD Black SN850, which is currently on sale from Best Buy for $155 following an $85 discount to its original price of $240. There’s no information on when this offer will end, so you should hurry up with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.
ComicBook
Pokemon Shades Ash's Dad in Special New Episode
Pokemon is gearing up to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum once and for all after 25 years of watching him working his way through the regions, and the newest episode really made sure to highlight a missing piece of the puzzle by taking a shot at Ash's dad in a new anime special! Although Ash has been traveling through the Pokemon world across many different kinds of series in the past 25 years, there are some big aspects of his life that don't really change. Ash never ages, he travels with Pikachu, and his father's always been absent.
IGN
Valorant, Pokemon UNITE and 42 Other Games Receive Publishing Licenses in China: All You Need to Know
China has been infamous over the years for not granting publishing rights to major international games in the country. It has been over a year since a new international title was introduced in the country, but the government has finally come through for the players. According to a recent report by Reuters, it seems that 44 games have been green lit for domestic release in the country.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Seemingly Teased by Sony
A new PlayStation 5 console has been subtly teased by Sony prior to the start of 2023. Over the past couple of months, rumors and reports have circled suggesting that Sony will release a revision of the PS5 in the latter half of next year. This new PS5 model won't be drastically different from the current version of the platform, but it will supposedly contain a detachable disc drive. And while Sony itself has yet to confirm that this new PS5 will be releasing whatsoever, it looks like the company is now teasing its announcement.
