Indianapolis, IN

Texts from Andrew Luck, passes from dad & more: What to know about T.Y. Hilton’s NFL return

By Nat Newell, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
Long-time Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to the NFL last weekend with the Dallas Cowboys and made an impression. Here’s what you need to know:

Third-and-30

The Cowboys were trailing Philadelphia 33-27 and facing third-and-30 from their own 29-yard line with 8:02 to play when Dak Prescott hit Hilton for a 52-yard gain. It was the first time a team converted a third-and-30 since a pass interference penalty in 1995, a streak of 101 such plays. Dallas would go on to win the game.

Longer than any Colts pass play

It took Hilton one play to top every pass the Colts’ offense has thrown this season. The Colts’ longest pass play is a 47-yarder from Sam Ehlinger to Alec Pierce.

Thanks, Dad

Hilton, of course, hadn’t played this season as the Colts decided to go with their young receiving corps. Hilton, however, has been active on social media supporting his son, Eugene, a star receiver for Zionsville High School.

But that isn’t the only father-son football connection in the Hilton family. T.Y. told media after the game he’d caught passes from his 61-year-old father to stay in shape.

Hi, Andrew

It’s well known that there wasn’t a bigger T.Y. Hilton fan than his former quarterback, Andrew Luck. Nothing has changed since Luck’s 2019 retirement.

Hilton told the media that Luck texted him after the game: ”Man, I’m so proud. I’m so happy to see you back out there playing.”

Hilton said he exchanged more texts with Luck.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley blames Colts for Derwin James' illegal hit on Ashton Dulin

INDIANAPOLIS — Chargers head coach Brandon Staley defended Los Angeles safety Derwin James for a vicious hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin on Monday night that caused concussions to both players. James was ejected for the hit, a ruling Staley criticized in the aftermath of the Chargers’ 20-3 win over Indianapolis. The Chargers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Where will the Colts pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 5 spot in the 2023 NFL Draft with Monday Night's 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Here is the current draft order and each team's remaining schedule: Houston 2-12-1: Jacksonville, at IndianapolisChicago 3-12: at Detroit, MinnesotaDenver 4-11: at Kansas City, L.A. ChargersArizona 4-11: at Atlanta, at San FranciscoIndianapolis 4-10-1: at N.Y. Giants, HoustonAtlanta 5-10: Arizona, Tampa BayL.A. Rams 5-10: at L.A. Chargers, at SeattleCarolina 6-9: at Tampa Bay, at New...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
