Raceland, LA

Police identify man killed in Christmas Day crash; other driver charged with homicide

By Colin Campo, Daily Comet
 6 days ago

Louisiana State Police have identified the man killed in a Christmas Day crash near Thibodaux as Lazaro Pech, 46, of Raceland.

Police have charged Francisco Lopez-Mendoza, 49, who is living in Raceland, with driving while impaired, vehicular homicide, careless operation and driving without a license. His toxicology sample is still under analysis.

Pech's name had been withheld until his family could be notified. Pech was wearing a seatbelt but died on scene from injuries sustained in the wreck, which happened on Louisiana 308.

Lopez-Mendoza, who has been arrested, was taken to a New Orleans hospital and treated for injuries.

Lopez-Mendoza and his passenger are both from Mexico but live in Raceland, according to State Police.

