'The melt is coming': Temperatures climb above freezing this week following blizzards across Iowa

By Nina Baker, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
Temperatures are inching higher and winds are slowing down this week after blizzards and frigid temperatures swept Iowa late last week, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow and ice continue to affect some roadways following snowfall Sunday night and early Monday. As of 6 a.m., Waterloo had seen 3.2 inches of snow, and Des Moines 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday, Des Moines temperatures will climb to 27 degrees by 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts could still reach as a high as 18 mph, causing windchill values to plummet to minus 5. Patchy, blowing snow was forecast for Tuesday between 2 and 3 p.m. with high temperatures around 31 and winds between 10 to 16 mph.

By Wednesday, temperatures will move above freezing with a high of 37 degrees predicted for afternoon and a high of 45 degrees Thursday.

"The melt is coming," the Iowa State Patrol tweeted on Monday.

Colder and snowier conditions blanketed Iowa and much of the country during the previous week. The Iowa Department of Transportation closed a 90-mile stretch of Interstate 80 Friday afternoon to Saturday morning, with hazardous driving leading to hundreds of crashes on the state's roadways.

In the eastern U.S., officials were reporting that dozens of people died as of Monday after massive snowstorms and frigid cold created what officials called a 'once-in-a-generation storm'. In some areas of New York, nearly four feet of snow trapped people in their cars and homes as thousands were left without power.

In Northern Iowa, Monday temperatures will hit a high of 9 degrees with wind gusts of up to 18 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Breezy, patchy snow will sweep Iowa between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday as the temperature hits a high of 27 that afternoon.

Temperatures will hit 19 degrees in Southern Iowa Monday afternoon. Wind gusts as high as 23 mph will continue into Monday night and into Tuesday as temperatures climb to 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Nina Baker is a news reporter at the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at NBaker@gannett.com or on Twitter@Nina_M_Baker.

The Des Moines Register

