UW-EC names new dean of Nursing and Health Sciences

EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences is set to welcome a new leader.

Kristen Abbott-Anderson, director of the Glen Taylor Nursing Institute for Family and Society and a professor in the College of Allied Health and Nursing at Minnesota State University-Mankato, will assume the role as dean of the college on Jan. 3, the university announced last week.

“Dr. Abbott-Anderson is passionate and committed to the nursing profession, and brings with her decades of experience as a registered nurse, researcher and educator,” said Patricia Kleine, UW-Eau Claire provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, in a university news release. “Dr. Abbott-Anderson’s collaborative leadership style will help shape the future of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences as we train compassionate caregivers to support the needs of the communities they will serve.”

Abbott-Anderson will replace Dean Emerita Linda Young, who retired in June after more than a decade of leadership at UW-Eau Claire, the university stated.

Interim Dean Sonja Meiers, who is the Jane W. and James E. Moore nursing research professor in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, told the university she looks forward to welcoming Abbott-Anderson to UW-Eau Claire and “supporting her as she advances the legacy of excellence in Blugold nursing.”

“Dr. Abbott-Anderson’s relationship-building strengths will guide the college in building its vision for the future of nursing education, service to our communities and advancement of nursing science,” said Meiers, who has served as interim dean since January.

Before obtaining a master’s degree and Ph.D. from the UW-Madison School of Nursing, Abbott-Anderson practiced as a registered nurse for 25 years, the university stated.

According to the university, Abbott-Anderson called this a “landmark time” for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, where she sees “great potential for growth.”

“As with any opportunity for growth, we may encounter some challenges, and I am honored to partner with the faculty on this journey,” Abbott-Anderson said. “I believe that in establishing strong relationships within the college, the university as a whole and in our community, all will flourish. This fits well with the college mission and vision statements where boundaries are challenged, and bridges are built to enhance the health of our communities.”