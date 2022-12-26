ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Budda Baker Suffered Shoulder Fracture; Done for Season

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals will be without safety Budda Baker, who suffered a shoulder fracture in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The injury bug continues to bite the Arizona Cardinals. This time, it got their lone Pro Bowl starter.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Budda Baker suffered a fractured shoulder in last night's 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baker managed to play through the pain and did not come out, playing every single snap.

Earlier in the season, Baker suffered a high-ankle sprain and was expected to miss multiple weeks. He worked through the injury and missed no time at all.

Now, his 2022 campaign is done just days after being named to his fifth Pro Bowl. Baker was undoubtedly the heart and soul of the team even in spite of their losing record.

Baker finishes his season with 111 tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions. He has now surpassed over 100 tackles in the last four-of-five seasons.

Baker could potentially be replaced by veteran safety Chris Banjo, who now is suited to start opposite of Jalen Thompson.

The Cardinals finish their season with two road games in Atlanta and San Francisco. The team has not yet placed Baker on injured reserve.

Community Policy