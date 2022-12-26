Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Witt, longest-serving female sheriff in US, sworn in for new term
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt was sworn in Thursday for a new four-year term. The ceremony was held at the Fayette Circuit Courthouse. Sheriff Witt was first elected into office in 1998. She’s the longest-serving sheriff in Fayette County history and the longest-serving female sheriff in...
WKYT 27
Prison to politics: New Lexington councilmember tells her story
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday, the first district of Lexington will have a new Councilmember. She talked to WKYT about her struggles with addiction and run-ins with the law. Now she’s a lawmaker. Watch the interview above. Councilmember-elect Fogle will be sworn in with other elected city officials Friday...
fox56news.com
Preliminary hearing for EKU student charged with rape
21-year-old Thomas Haroules was charged back in November for the rape of his then girlfriend. His hearing is set for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Preliminary hearing for EKU student charged with …. 21-year-old Thomas Haroules was charged back in November for the rape of his then girlfriend. His hearing is...
WKYT 27
Lexington murder suspect already in jail in connection with another murder
WKYT 27
Man facing manslaughter charge after Georgetown shooting
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a shooting in Georgetown. According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were called late Wednesday night to a home in the 300 block of Young Street for a call about someone having been shot. When...
KSP: man wanted for failure to comply with registry
For 'Wanted Wednesday', the Kentucky State Police are looking for Rennie Warfield.
fox56news.com
Mt. Sterling woman arrested on drug trafficking charges
MT. STERLING, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mt. Sterling woman following a narcotics investigation. Darla Dunaway, 51, was booked into the Montgomery County Regional Jail at 1:25 a.m. on Thursday. Dunaway was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance...
kentuckytoday.com
Man in custody for one homicide charged with murder of another man
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/25
WKYT 27
CHFS issues report in favor of Lexington daycare owner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update to a WKYT Investigates story we brought you back in September. A Lexington daycare owner has been fighting the state’s decision to shut her facility down. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services just made a new report in her favor.
back2stonewall.com
KENTUCKY Man Arrested For Vandalizing 2 Gay Bars
William White, 51 has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing two LGBT bars in Lexington, Kentucky, with anti-gay slurs. White, has been charged with first- and second-degree criminal mischief for spray-painting the exteriors of Crossings Lexington, and The Bar Complex, He faces additional charges for an outstanding warrant related to a separate charge.
Man killed in head-on Rowan County crash
One man is dead after a Wednesday morning head-on crash in Rowan County.
fox56news.com
Woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was on walk
WGN's Bronagh Tumulty follows up on the story. Woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was …. WGN's Bronagh Tumulty follows up on the story. Justin Logan's forecast: Temperatures keep climbing. Improving your financial health for 2023. The week between Christmas and New Year's can serve as an opportunity...
WKYT 27
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (12/29/2022)
fox56news.com
Lexington police seek 4 people who robbed Magic Vapor Shop over the summer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – We’re getting our first look at four people who robbed a Lexington vape shop over the summer and assaulted a store employee. On their way out, they loaded backpacks full of merchandise, and they still haven’t been identified. “Knowing the store was...
WKYT 27
Driver facing multiple charges after wrong-way crash on I-64
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver is facing charges after a wrong-way crash in Clark County. The crash happened Wednesday night around the 93-mile marker in the eastbound lanes. The sheriff says a vehicle was going the wrong way on I-64 and hit another vehicle head-on. A woman was...
fox56news.com
Victim robbed at gunpoint on Cane Run Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — An investigation is ongoing after Lexington police responded to an armed robbery on Cane Run Road. Authorities said the victim was robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects at around 9:30 p.m. Monday night. No one was hurt in the incident, according to police, and...
WKYT 27
Body found in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in Madison County, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP says they received a call on Saturday that said a possible deceased male had been located. They say they discovered 37-year-old Richmond resident Darryl Jones outside a residence on Charlie Abney Road...
WKYT 27
Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of people are still without water in Lincoln County. At the height of the outage, around 500 McKinney Water District customers were without water. Now, that number is down to 200. People on Fairgrounds Road, south of Stanford, are served by the McKinney Water...
fox56news.com
Madison County women want a say in alcohol sales
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Women have never been able to vote on the wet-dry status of Madison County. It’s been dry since before women legally held the right to vote. The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, voted on by men, banned alcohol in 1919, starting prohibition. Women won the right to vote when Congress ratified the 19th Amendment in 1920. Thirteen years later, prohibition ended with the 21st Amendment.
Comments / 0