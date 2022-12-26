ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets

The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
CNBC

Gold at $4,000? Analysts share their 2023 outlook as inflation, recession fears linger

Gold prices could surge to $4,000 an ounce in 2023 as recession fears persist, said Juerg Kiener, managing director and chief investment officer of Swiss Asia Capital. Kiener explained that many economies could face "a little bit of a recession" in the first quarter, which would lead to many central banks slowing their pace of interest rate hikes and make gold instantly more attractive.
Kansas Reflector

Here’s why food prices remain stubbornly high even as inflation cools

Shoppers hoping for a little relief at the grocery store for their holiday meals will be disappointed by the Consumer Price Index released Dec. 13. The CPI shows inflation cooling but food prices — particularly for some holiday staples — remain high. The CPI increased 0.1% in November, which was lower than some economists expected. […] The post Here’s why food prices remain stubbornly high even as inflation cools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
msn.com

125,000 Laid Off In Major Cuts As Recession Fears Spiked, According To Forbes Tracker

Nearly 125,000 employees lost their jobs so far this year as more than 120 large U.S. tech companies, banks and manufacturers implemented massive rounds of layoffs, according to the Forbes layoff tracker, which documented major cuts (over 100) beginning in June when recession fears began to surge. Key Facts. More...
CNBC

Why everyone thinks a recession is coming in 2023

Economists have penciled in a recession in their forecasts for next year, but views vary on the timing and severity. What they do agree on is that the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies will be the trigger for the recession, while it was the central bank that rode to the rescue after the last two downturns.
MySanAntonio

Economists: China faces a few bleak months, but rapid rebound possible

China's removal of the last of its covid curbs will likely bring more disruption to the economy through the first quarter as infections surge, while increasing the possibility of a faster and stronger rebound in growth next year, economists said. The government's easing of restrictions - including an announcement this...
monitordaily.com

Inflation Could Call for Higher Interest Rates

According to ACT Research‘s Commercial Vehicle Dealer Digest, the longer inflation remains elevated, the more aggressively the Fed will respond with higher interest rates. This strengthens the chances of a sharper decline in economic activity that: 1) results in fewer commercial vehicles (CVs) required to facilitate this subdued activity and 2) will likely exacerbate downward pressure on spot and contract rates, adversely impacting carrier profitability.

