These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets
The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
As US home prices decline, number of buyers with underwater mortgages swells
A number of consumers who took out a home mortgage this year are now underwater as rapidly rising mortgage rates drain demand from the housing market.
Billionaire David Rubenstein says inflation won’t fall significantly until the unemployment rate is almost double what it is now
“The Fed cannot say publicly what I can say, and what others have said, which is that until we get unemployment to about 6%, we’re not likely to get inflation down appreciably,” he said.
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
Ivy Zelman, who famously predicted the 2008 housing crash, says that home prices could drop 20% from their current values if the economy doesn't improve
The housing downturn could become more intense next year if the Federal Reserve is unable to rein in the economy through further rate hikes.
Gold at $4,000? Analysts share their 2023 outlook as inflation, recession fears linger
Gold prices could surge to $4,000 an ounce in 2023 as recession fears persist, said Juerg Kiener, managing director and chief investment officer of Swiss Asia Capital. Kiener explained that many economies could face "a little bit of a recession" in the first quarter, which would lead to many central banks slowing their pace of interest rate hikes and make gold instantly more attractive.
Here’s why food prices remain stubbornly high even as inflation cools
Shoppers hoping for a little relief at the grocery store for their holiday meals will be disappointed by the Consumer Price Index released Dec. 13. The CPI shows inflation cooling but food prices — particularly for some holiday staples — remain high. The CPI increased 0.1% in November, which was lower than some economists expected. […] The post Here’s why food prices remain stubbornly high even as inflation cools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Recession is expected in Q1 2023: Bank of America
Bank of America economists expect a recession to emerge in the beginning of 2023. Here’s how to keep your finances on track.
The yen surges against the dollar after the Bank of Japan sets the stage for ending its era of ultracheap borrowing
The Japanese yen rose over 3% against the US dollar Tuesday after the Bank of Japan surprised markets. The central bank lifted its cap on 10-year bond yields, allowing long-term interest rates to rise more. That could radically change the 2023 outlook for the underperforming yen, a strategist said. The...
Here's Why Egg Prices Surged in 2022. Those Elevated Costs Could Last Into the First Quarter of 2023, Expert Says
Egg prices jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. Bird flu is the primary culprit, economists said. Millions of egg-laying hens died in 2022 as a result of the deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history. Perhaps counterintuitively,...
Inflation, unemployment, the housing crisis and a possible recession: Two economists forecast what’s ahead in 2023
With the current U.S. inflation rate at 7.1%, interest rates rising and housing costs up, many Americans are wondering if a recession is looming.
Here's a strong signal that America's inflation woes may be ending. Amazon economists expect the price of the company's products will rise slowly next year and start to fall in 2024.
Amazon expects its product prices to grow below 3% in 2023 and then turn negative in 2024.
How high did US inflation get this year and where is it headed in 2023?
Just a few years ago, inflation seemed like an issue the US and many other major western economies had outgrown. “Is inflation dead?” Businessweek asked in 2019, beneath an image of an ailing dinosaur. And then came Covid-19. Supply chain issues, sickness, death and the war in Ukraine...
125,000 Laid Off In Major Cuts As Recession Fears Spiked, According To Forbes Tracker
Nearly 125,000 employees lost their jobs so far this year as more than 120 large U.S. tech companies, banks and manufacturers implemented massive rounds of layoffs, according to the Forbes layoff tracker, which documented major cuts (over 100) beginning in June when recession fears began to surge. Key Facts. More...
Average mortgage rates rise after 6 weeks of declines
WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week after falling for six straight weeks, adding to the challenges potential homebuyers face amid higher home prices and a limited supply of available houses. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year...
Why everyone thinks a recession is coming in 2023
Economists have penciled in a recession in their forecasts for next year, but views vary on the timing and severity. What they do agree on is that the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies will be the trigger for the recession, while it was the central bank that rode to the rescue after the last two downturns.
Economists: China faces a few bleak months, but rapid rebound possible
China's removal of the last of its covid curbs will likely bring more disruption to the economy through the first quarter as infections surge, while increasing the possibility of a faster and stronger rebound in growth next year, economists said. The government's easing of restrictions - including an announcement this...
If your raise this year was less than 7.1%, it didn't keep up with inflation — and you effectively got a pay cut
Workers have seen their wages go up a lot over the past year — but most of those raises aren't enough to keep up with soaring prices.
Inflation Could Call for Higher Interest Rates
According to ACT Research‘s Commercial Vehicle Dealer Digest, the longer inflation remains elevated, the more aggressively the Fed will respond with higher interest rates. This strengthens the chances of a sharper decline in economic activity that: 1) results in fewer commercial vehicles (CVs) required to facilitate this subdued activity and 2) will likely exacerbate downward pressure on spot and contract rates, adversely impacting carrier profitability.
