Washington County, TN

Local state of emergency declared in Washington Co.

By Ben Gilliam
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Washington County officials say water distribution will continue Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. for both Lamar and Grandview Elementary Schools. Rather than individual bottles of water, three 1-gallon jugs will be given to each vehicle that arrives.

Anyone who spots water bubbling out of an underground leak is encouraged to call 753-1040 to report it.

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Town officials and utility administrators briefed the public on line leaks that are impacting water service in areas surrounding Jonesborough, and county officials declared a state of emergency for the area.

4 adults, 2 children dead after house fire in Cumberland County

Washington County, Tennessee Mayor Joe Grandy declared a local state of emergency in order to activate state and regional resources.

The activation of the Washington County Emergency Management Operations Center began on Monday, and distribution sites for drinking water will be open from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lamar Elementary School and Grandview Elementary School. A case of 24 bottles of water will be available for each car that visits a distribution site.

According to Glenn Rosenoff, town administrator for Jonesborough, several leaks have been located throughout the 500 miles of water lines throughout the county. Crews continue to work around the clock to finish repairs on located leaks, and county personnel are still searching for other breaks.

Officials issue water advisory for Jonesborough customers

As repairs continue, county officials said the following areas will experience further water distruptions:

  • Highway 107 area
  • Bumpass Cove
  • Residents living North of 11-E, West of Jonesborough
  • Limestone
  • Telford
  • Bowmantown
  • Conklin

For those experiencing water outages, county officials said leaving a tap open will allow air to exit the water system and will speed up the return of regular service.

Anyone who spots potential line leaks in Washington County’s service area is encouraged to call 423-753-1005 to report the break.

Washington County residents react to water restoration plan

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — With water service set to resume to customers in Bumpass Cove and Embreeville, Washington County residents are cautiously optimistic about the possibility of regaining water. But some are frustrated by the Town of Jonesborough’s response. “I don’t live in Bumpass Cove,” county resident Matoka Buck Sproles told WJHL. “I’m glad for […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
EMA aiding residents with water needs in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As residents of Greene County continue to battle an ongoing water crisis, emergency management personnel is working around the clock to aid people however they can. Heather Sipe, Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director, sent News Channel 11 a breakdown of water operations the agency is conducting as of Thursday morning. Anyone […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Jonesborough residents without water cross county lines for showers

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – YMCAs across the region have opened up their showers for those impacted by the water issues in Jonesborough. Several of those without water traveled to the Unicoi County YMCA Thursday morning and brought jugs and containers with them. Roughly 20-30 people were able to shower as Jonesborough works to restore […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Washington Co. residents weathering water outages

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – After an historic artic blast swept through the Tri-Cities and froze many pipes solid, area residents are waiting for water to return during the painful thaw. A series of water leaks dropped pressure and capacity throughout Washington County, and mayor Joe Grandy declared a state of emergency to better address the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Imposters posing as Jonesborough water crews amid ongoing emergency

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee residents still without water can pick up gallons at distribution sites Tuesday night. According to a release from the county, the Jonesborough Utility Department has had crews working around the clock to repair leaks throughout the county. On Tuesday, residents can pick up bottled water at Lamar and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap flow after 4-day hiatus — crews start restoring Conklin area

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Earl Greene went to bed Wednesday night hopeful he’d have running water by early Thursday after four days without. He wasn’t disappointed. “I’m glad that it came back on,” the retiree who lives just off Highway 81 South in Embreeville with his wife, Patricia, told News Channel 11 at around 9:15 […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Virginia non-profit donates semi-truck full of bottled water for Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Help came from the Commonwealth of Virginia for a Northeast Tennessee county facing water woes. God’s Pit Crew, a non-profit crisis response team from Danville, Virginia, arrived in Greene County Wednesday morning. According to Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director Heather Sipe, the response team brought a semi-truck loaded with palleted, bottled […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Jonesborough plans to restart water service in phases

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough Water Department is looking to restart residential water service in south Washington County first. A utility system update said the town’s Persimmon Ridge water tank level increased by about 8 feet, or 400,000 gallons, between late Tuesday afternoon and 9 a.m. Wednesday. That brought it to 21.32 feet (full is […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Judge denies request to dismiss part of Bristol, Va. landfill lawsuit

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A federal judge has denied a request by Bristol, Virginia to dismiss part of a lawsuit filed by Bristol, Tennessee over the city’s troublesome landfill. Bristol, Virginia wanted the court to dismiss Bristol, Tennessee’s “public nuisance” claim, but an Abingdon district court judge last week deemed it “legally sufficient” and rejected […]
BRISTOL, VA
Daniel Boone gym floor likely to be replaced due to water damage

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four schools in Washington County, Tennessee experienced recent water damage, and Daniel Boone High School will likely need a new gymnasium floor as a result, according to the director of schools. Jerry Boyd, director of Washington County Schools, told News Channel 11 that around 4 p.m. on Christmas Day, a […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
VFD helping farmers keep livestock watered in Jonesborough outage

TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — Roger Barker pulled up near the Telford diner in an old pickup truck Wednesday afternoon, a worn trailer behind it carrying a steel water tank. In the passenger seat was a friend and neighbor, octogenarian farmer Billy Ayers, who runs about a dozen head of cattle at his small farm on […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Washington County, VA Govt. Center damaged after water lines rupture

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County Government Center in Abingdon is undergoing serious repairs and cleanup after the recent winter storm led to significant damage. News Channel 11 was granted access inside the building Tuesday after water lines ruptured during the arctic blast. County officials reported damage to both the first and second […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023

Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, …. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap …. Earl Greene went to bed Wednesday night hopeful he'd have...
BRISTOL, VA
Dozens of vehicles seen lining up at Washington Co. water sites

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of vehicles were seen lining up outside of water distribution sites on Monday after officials declared a state of emergency due to line breaks throughout Washington County, Tennessee. In photos taken by News Channel 11’s Katie Simpson, cars can be seen gathered outside of Lamar Elementary School to receive […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Boil water advisory still in place for multiple Chuckey customers

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Chuckey Utility District announced Thursday that crews are continuing to work around the clock to rectify water outages for customers. An exact timeline was not provided in the utility district’s latest update, but officials said affected areas “should be getting water back soon.” The Chuckey Utility District asked that customers […]
CHUCKEY, TN
Consulting firm to conduct $100k corridor study for Lynn Garden

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Nashville-based consulting firm will conduct a corridor study for Lynn Garden Drive in Kingsport. According to the City of Kingsport, the City and the Greater Kingsport Alliance for Development (GKAD) have partnered to develop the study, which consulting firm Kimley Horn will oversee. “Kimley Horn plans to investigate the baseline […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Jonesborough to begin phased resumption of water service Thursday morning

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Slow but steady progress that included the discovery of a large leak on an 8-inch line has Jonesborough’s water department set to begin restoring service to some customers in Bumpass Cove and Embreeville communities Thursday morning. Thousands of the 13,000 customers have been without water since early Monday, when critically low […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
