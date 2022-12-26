Local state of emergency declared in Washington Co.

UPDATE: Washington County officials say water distribution will continue Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. for both Lamar and Grandview Elementary Schools. Rather than individual bottles of water, three 1-gallon jugs will be given to each vehicle that arrives.

Anyone who spots water bubbling out of an underground leak is encouraged to call 753-1040 to report it.

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Town officials and utility administrators briefed the public on line leaks that are impacting water service in areas surrounding Jonesborough, and county officials declared a state of emergency for the area.

Washington County, Tennessee Mayor Joe Grandy declared a local state of emergency in order to activate state and regional resources.

The activation of the Washington County Emergency Management Operations Center began on Monday, and distribution sites for drinking water will be open from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lamar Elementary School and Grandview Elementary School. A case of 24 bottles of water will be available for each car that visits a distribution site.

According to Glenn Rosenoff, town administrator for Jonesborough, several leaks have been located throughout the 500 miles of water lines throughout the county. Crews continue to work around the clock to finish repairs on located leaks, and county personnel are still searching for other breaks.

As repairs continue, county officials said the following areas will experience further water distruptions:

Highway 107 area

Bumpass Cove

Residents living North of 11-E, West of Jonesborough

Limestone

Telford

Bowmantown

Conklin

For those experiencing water outages, county officials said leaving a tap open will allow air to exit the water system and will speed up the return of regular service.

Anyone who spots potential line leaks in Washington County’s service area is encouraged to call 423-753-1005 to report the break.

