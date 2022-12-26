PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Marietta experienced a lot of growth for 2022. “We were successful in securing a million dollar raise grant with Marietta college and the county. That will go for transportation and parking garages along with different projects downtown so we’re hoping to put that to use i the next year for the planning and construction. And hopefully we’re in the running for the $25 million grant for parking garages in Marietta College and Downtown Marietta,” said Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher. “We got $10 million in a grant from the IEPA for the water treatment plant that will start next year a nice gift to take a third of the project and cut it off that’s always a god project. We’ve had a lot of good successes this year on securing funding,” Schlicher said.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO