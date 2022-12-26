ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

ODOT remains prepared for winter weather following Christmas weekend storm

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Transportation says it worked hard to respond to the winter storm that hit the Mid-Ohio Valley over Christmas weekend. ODOT District 10′s Public Information Officer, Ashley Rittenhouse, said it took them 4200 man hours to prepare for and respond to the storm. In total, 7,100 tons of salt and 15,000 gallons of brine were used to treat the roads.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

The Children’s Listening Place receives donation from Williamstown Bank

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Sharon Anderson with Williamstown Bank, the bank partnered with Kasasa on a nationwide contest. The contest ‘These are my People’ was to highlight what institutions do for their community. Alexa Barker with The Children’s Listening Place found out about the contest and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Christmas Zoo officially comes to an end after Christmas weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 33rd annual Christmas Zoo has officially come to an end. They collected over 500 stuffed animals and over $1900. Programming Director at WMOA, Ben Marshall, says the money raised went towards the Christmas Day feast at KOFC, Marietta Community Foundation and food pantries in Marietta. Marshall...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

The Blennerhassett Hotel will hold a ball for New Year’s

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This New Year’s Eve, the Blennerhassett Hotel will be hosting a grand ball. It’s an event you’ll want to bring your best tux or dress to. There will be drinks, live music, a four-course meal, and more. Festivities start at 6pm on December...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mineral Wells woman rolls vehicle in morning accident

MINERAL WELLS — A Mineral Wells woman was involved in a morning accident along Interstate 77. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle accident Tuesday at 8:50 a.m. along the northbound lanes at around mile-marker 176 where a 2008 Chevy Trail Blazer went off the road and hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll over at least once, a Wood County Deputy said.
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

The City of Marietta: Year in review

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Marietta experienced a lot of growth for 2022. “We were successful in securing a million dollar raise grant with Marietta college and the county. That will go for transportation and parking garages along with different projects downtown so we’re hoping to put that to use i the next year for the planning and construction. And hopefully we’re in the running for the $25 million grant for parking garages in Marietta College and Downtown Marietta,” said Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher. “We got $10 million in a grant from the IEPA for the water treatment plant that will start next year a nice gift to take a third of the project and cut it off that’s always a god project. We’ve had a lot of good successes this year on securing funding,” Schlicher said.
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing Roane County, West Virginia, teen found safe

UPDATE: (3:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022) – West Virginia State Police confirm Brayden Ash has been found safe. ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile in Roane County. According to the WVSP, Brayden Matthew Ash, 16, allegedly ran away from a […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Lafayette Hotel plans New Year’s Eve Celebration

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Lafayette Hotel in Marietta is preparing to host its New Year’s Eve Celebration. The event will be held in the Lafayette’s Grand Ballroom this Saturday evening. Though the hotel’s midnight buffet has been a new New Year’s tradition, it hasn’t been held for...
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

I79S reopens after crash near Clendenin, West Virginia

UPDATE: I-79 southbound has reopened after a crash near Clendenin, West Virginia. CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – One lane of I79 southbound is closed near Clendenin after a crash. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 7:34 p.m. near the 17-mile marker of I-79S, shutting down the fast lane. Dispatchers say a […]
CLENDENIN, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hill, Barbara D. Deem

Barbara D. Deem Hill, 85, of St. Cloud, FL, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away on December 27, 2002, in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
WTAP

Athens Conservancy receives Mineral Rights

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) Athens Conservancy now has the Mineral Rights to Coal Reserves in northern Athens County. The Mineral Rights for 10,000 acres was donated to the organization. Athens Conservancy will continue to let a coal company mine on a portion of land they were already leasing until 2033. The...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Morgan Co. Fatal Fire

The Malta and McConnelsville Fire Department announced that two people were killed in a structure fire Tuesday. Several departments responded to the scene including the Stockport Fire Department and Beverly Volunteer Fire Department. Also involved were the McConnelsville Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff, Ohio Fire Marshal’s office and Ohio State...
MALTA, OH
WTAP

Two people dead following house fire in McConnelsville

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Ohio Fire Marshall’s Office, the Malta-McConnelsville Fire Department, and the McConnelsville Police Department are investigating a structure fire resulting in two fatalities. According to the Malta-McConnelsville Fire Department’s Facebook page, the department responded to a residential structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The Stockport Fire...
MCCONNELSVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy