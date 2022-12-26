Read full article on original website
WTAP
ODOT remains prepared for winter weather following Christmas weekend storm
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Transportation says it worked hard to respond to the winter storm that hit the Mid-Ohio Valley over Christmas weekend. ODOT District 10′s Public Information Officer, Ashley Rittenhouse, said it took them 4200 man hours to prepare for and respond to the storm. In total, 7,100 tons of salt and 15,000 gallons of brine were used to treat the roads.
WTAP
Reno Water issues water boil advisory for some customers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Reno Water has issued a 72 hour boil water advisory for customers along County Road 20 from Sandhill Road to Deer Haven Street.
WTAP
The Children’s Listening Place receives donation from Williamstown Bank
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Sharon Anderson with Williamstown Bank, the bank partnered with Kasasa on a nationwide contest. The contest ‘These are my People’ was to highlight what institutions do for their community. Alexa Barker with The Children’s Listening Place found out about the contest and...
WTAP
Some Wood County Schools experience water damage due to below freezing temperatures
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday we saw temperatures drop as low as -2 F and wind chill down to -23 F. Assistant Superintendent Mike Fling says he believes those below freezing temperatures cause pipes in certain Wood County schools to burst and cause water damage. The old weight room and...
WTAP
Partial road closure on Lakeview Dr. in Parkersburg due to sewer work
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There is a partial road closure in Parkersburg that could affect your travel plans for Tuesday. Part of Lakeview Drive from Avery Street to Hemlock Street will be shutdown due to sewer work. The sewer work has already started, and that part of the road will...
WTAP
Christmas Zoo officially comes to an end after Christmas weekend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 33rd annual Christmas Zoo has officially come to an end. They collected over 500 stuffed animals and over $1900. Programming Director at WMOA, Ben Marshall, says the money raised went towards the Christmas Day feast at KOFC, Marietta Community Foundation and food pantries in Marietta. Marshall...
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening December 29th-January 1st across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, December 29th. Teen 3D Printing Academy 9:00am - 1:00pm @ WVU-P WesBanco Art Display 9:00am - 10:00am...
WTAP
The Blennerhassett Hotel will hold a ball for New Year’s
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This New Year’s Eve, the Blennerhassett Hotel will be hosting a grand ball. It’s an event you’ll want to bring your best tux or dress to. There will be drinks, live music, a four-course meal, and more. Festivities start at 6pm on December...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police have a person of interest in the case of missing woman, Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says they have developed a person of interest in the case of missing Wood County woman, Gretchen Fleming. He said they feel this person has information in regard to the investigation of Gretchen. 28-year-old Gretchen Fleming was last seen at the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mineral Wells woman rolls vehicle in morning accident
MINERAL WELLS — A Mineral Wells woman was involved in a morning accident along Interstate 77. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle accident Tuesday at 8:50 a.m. along the northbound lanes at around mile-marker 176 where a 2008 Chevy Trail Blazer went off the road and hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll over at least once, a Wood County Deputy said.
WTAP
The City of Marietta: Year in review
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Marietta experienced a lot of growth for 2022. “We were successful in securing a million dollar raise grant with Marietta college and the county. That will go for transportation and parking garages along with different projects downtown so we’re hoping to put that to use i the next year for the planning and construction. And hopefully we’re in the running for the $25 million grant for parking garages in Marietta College and Downtown Marietta,” said Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher. “We got $10 million in a grant from the IEPA for the water treatment plant that will start next year a nice gift to take a third of the project and cut it off that’s always a god project. We’ve had a lot of good successes this year on securing funding,” Schlicher said.
UPDATE: Missing Roane County, West Virginia, teen found safe
UPDATE: (3:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022) – West Virginia State Police confirm Brayden Ash has been found safe. ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile in Roane County. According to the WVSP, Brayden Matthew Ash, 16, allegedly ran away from a […]
WTAP
Lafayette Hotel plans New Year’s Eve Celebration
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Lafayette Hotel in Marietta is preparing to host its New Year’s Eve Celebration. The event will be held in the Lafayette’s Grand Ballroom this Saturday evening. Though the hotel’s midnight buffet has been a new New Year’s tradition, it hasn’t been held for...
I79S reopens after crash near Clendenin, West Virginia
UPDATE: I-79 southbound has reopened after a crash near Clendenin, West Virginia. CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – One lane of I79 southbound is closed near Clendenin after a crash. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 7:34 p.m. near the 17-mile marker of I-79S, shutting down the fast lane. Dispatchers say a […]
WTAP
Obituary: Hill, Barbara D. Deem
Barbara D. Deem Hill, 85, of St. Cloud, FL, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away on December 27, 2002, in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
WTAP
Scoreboard: December 27, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL. Mary “O” Crusaderette Classic Championship Game.
WTAP
Family Tree Dental “Gift of a Smile” contest offers chance to win a new smile
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Family Tree Dental is offering Mid-Ohio Valley residents the chance to win a brand new smile. The Gift of a Smile giveaway contest gives individuals the chance to win a grand prize valued up to 10 thousand dollars in dental services. The winner of the grand...
WTAP
Athens Conservancy receives Mineral Rights
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) Athens Conservancy now has the Mineral Rights to Coal Reserves in northern Athens County. The Mineral Rights for 10,000 acres was donated to the organization. Athens Conservancy will continue to let a coal company mine on a portion of land they were already leasing until 2033. The...
WHIZ
Morgan Co. Fatal Fire
The Malta and McConnelsville Fire Department announced that two people were killed in a structure fire Tuesday. Several departments responded to the scene including the Stockport Fire Department and Beverly Volunteer Fire Department. Also involved were the McConnelsville Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff, Ohio Fire Marshal’s office and Ohio State...
WTAP
Two people dead following house fire in McConnelsville
MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Ohio Fire Marshall’s Office, the Malta-McConnelsville Fire Department, and the McConnelsville Police Department are investigating a structure fire resulting in two fatalities. According to the Malta-McConnelsville Fire Department’s Facebook page, the department responded to a residential structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The Stockport Fire...
