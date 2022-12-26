Read full article on original website
Related
Beijing sends dozens of warplanes across Taiwan Strait
China's military deployed to areas around Taiwan 71 planes and seven ships in 24 hours, according to the Taiwanese Defense Ministry. Driving the news: The Chinese military's biggest incursion into Taiwan's air defense zone since Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governing island in August occurred as Beijing denounced the U.S. over President Joe Biden signing into law Friday a defense spending bill that included provisions for Taiwan.
South Korea to impose mandatory COVID tests for travellers from China -News1
SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - South Korea will require travellers from China to provide negative COVID test results before departure, South Korea's News1 news agency reported on Friday, after Beijing's decision to lift stringent zero-COVID policies.
China travel: More countries impose COVID requirements
A number of countries are stepping up COVID-19 requirements for travelers coming from China amid an uptick in cases in the country. Driving the news: China's deaths connected to the coronavirus are rising just as the government loosened its travel restrictions and opened its borders for overseas travel. Details: U.S....
U.S. to require negative COVID-19 test for air travelers from China
The United States will require travelers from China to show a negative COVID-19 test result before flying to the country amid China's recent uptick in cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. The big picture: The CDC's decision comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in China,...
Taiwan extends mandatory military service as tensions with China persist
Taiwan will extend and reform its period of mandatory military service to one year as the country continues to contend with heightened tensions with China, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen announced at a press conference Tuesday. Why it matters: Taiwan's current four-month mandatory military service program is no longer sufficient to...
A new chapter of U.S.-China competition begins
The Chinese government no longer appears as invulnerable as it did at the height of the global pandemic, and Beijing's major policy changes could alter the calculus in U.S.-China competition. What's happening: Facing economic headwinds at home and increasingly unified opposition abroad, Beijing appears to be softening its tone and...
Dollar eyes best year since 2015; Fed rate path, China reopening to set tone
SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The dollar was on track for its best performance in seven years on Friday, having been buoyed by the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening and concerns about the global growth outlook.
South Korea Dec inflation steady at 5.0%, as expected
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s consumer prices in December rose 5.0% from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, matching market expectations and the pace seen in November.
Raimondo channels CEOs' case for holiday cheer
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is broadcasting in public what she hears in private from top CEOs: The economy can avoid a recession. Why it matters: After defying political expectations in 2022, team Biden is taking a victory lap on the economy — and wants to drown out any recessionary chatter in 2023.
Taliban bar women from working at NGOs
The Taliban on Saturday ordered all non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to stop employing women, AP reports. The big picture: The order is the new government's latest attempt to restrict women's rights and freedoms in the country, and comes just days after the Taliban also banned women from attending universities. It...
Russia launches "most massive" missile attack on Ukrainian cities
Russia on Thursday launched its "most massive" missile barrage against Ukrainian cities since the beginning of its invasion earlier this year, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said. Why it matters: Preliminary data released by the Ukrainian Air Force indicated Russia launched a total of 69 air- and sea-based cruise missiles and...
Support for Ukraine has shattered experts' predictions — and Putin's
Ten months after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, the West remains united in its staggering support for Ukraine. The big picture: Neither the sheer scale of the global response, nor the West's ability to maintain it, seemed inevitable — or even likely — when the invasion began. But the support for Ukraine has changed the course of that war and sent a signal that the West may be more united overall than some experts believed.
Russia says it shot down Ukrainian drone near airbase
The Russian military said it shot down a Ukrainian drone Monday on its way to one of its airbases deep inside Russia, per AP. The big picture: It's the second time this month the Engels airbase, located more than 370 miles from Russia's eastern border with Ukraine, has been targeted, according to AP.
Twitter users worldwide report site outages
Twitter users around the world reported problems accessing the website and other technical glitches on Wednesday night. Details: In the first widespread outage since Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in late October, over 10,000 users in countries including the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Australia and New Zealand reported outage issues, starting in the evening, per the online tracker Downdetector.
Tesla stock walloped by "Category 5" storm as woes mount
Tesla's stock plunged by 9% on Tuesday, poised to end 2022 on a grim note after having shed over 70% of value this year. Why it matters: Investors are expressing dissatisfaction with Elon Musk by punishing Tesla's shares, with the billionaire distracted by his tumultuous buyout of Twitter. Meanwhile, Tesla...
Crypto will be fine
When reading the latest obituaries for blockchain and cryptocurrencies, it helps to remember they've been written before. The big picture: There have been many crypto booms and busts. But in each bust, the bottom is a little higher than it was the time before. This is the slow build that believers count on to eventually bring crypto mainstream.
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
57K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0