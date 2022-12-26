ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

LA Clippers vs Detroit Pistons Injury Report Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
 3 days ago

The LA Clippers are looking to have a much-needed bounceback win against the Detroit Pistons, but they'll need to do it without the help of Kawhi Leonard.

Since it's a back-to-back, Kawhi Leonard won't be available for the Clippers against the Pistons. Meaning, he'll likely play tomorrow against the Toronto Raptors instead. Also suddenly listed on the injury report is John Wall, revealed to be questionable with a right ankle sprain. The other players on the injury report are all in the G League: Brandon Boston (assignment), Moussa Diabate (two-way), and Jason Preston (assignment).

The Detroit Pistons have some of the same usual slew of players out. Cade Cunningham is out with a left tibia stress fracture, Isaiah Livers is out with a right shoulder sprain, Key Braxton is out on a G League two-way, and Buddy Boeheim is out on a G League two-way. Additionally, Marvin Bagley is listed as questionable with a non-covid illness.

Even though the Pistons are not a good team, a win here would actually mean a lot for the Clippers. The team will slide into the 4th seed and be on top of the Pacific Division with a win against the Pistons. The very next game has the Toronto Raptors lined up, so it's imperative to take advantage of the easier games for LA.

Los Angeles, CA
