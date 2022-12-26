‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Reveals His Favorite Thing About Playing Walker

Ryan Bingham, who plays Walker on the endlessly popular series “Yellowstone,” recently opened up about what it’s like portraying his character. Walker is a morally gray character who seems to keep getting himself into trouble when all he wants to do is play his guitar. He finds himself tied to the Dutton Ranch when Kayce spares his life, and now can’t really leave on account of the secrets he carries.

Bingham spoke to Taste of Country in November. He discussed his character as well as his experiences on “Yellowstone” as a whole.

When asked about his favorite aspects of Walker, Bingham replied, “I get to be a little bit of myself in Walker.” His character is a musician, so they have that in common. Bingham often plays his own music on the show.

“Definitely, [Walker] has his trials and tribulations and things that happen to him on this show that are out of his control,” Bingham continued. “But I did grow up in New Mexico and West Texas and I’ve always romanticized about Montana and cowboying up in that country. It’s really been a blast.”

Bingham was also asked about Walker’s moral grayness. Specifically, if he will ever have to choose between being the hero and the villain. “I think so,” Bingham answered. “There’s a bit of a conflict there. He’s damned if he does and damned if he don’t. They’ve tried several times to send him down the line to the train station, and he always seems to bounce back and find a way out of trouble.”

Ryan Bingham Talks Walker’s Loyalty on ‘Yellowstone’

Walker is pretty much stuck at the Dutton Ranch now because he knows things. He was supposed to be killed, and was branded instead. So, now he’s intrinsically tied to the ranch and the people working it. He runs away, they find him and bring him back. He wasn’t too smart about it in the beginning, and he seemed to have no loyalty at all. But, things may have changed as the seasons wore on.

“I think he is a loyal guy,” Ryan Bingham said of Walker. “He’s loyal to Rip and the ranch and also just, I think in his heart, he’s the kind of guy that wants to stay out of trouble as much as he can.”

He didn’t manage to do much of that staying-out-of-trouble thing in the beginning. But, Walker seems to have settled into his life on the Dutton Ranch. He has respect and loyalty for Rip and for the Bunkhouse Boys as well. It’s clear they feel the same about him, after a while. They come to Walker’s rescue and punish Lloyd for knifing him in season 4, after all.

Truly, Walker has come a long way from the freshly released jailbird he was in season 1. He had no respect and no idea what he was getting into, but he’s come out pretty okay. Let’s see if he can keep that up.

