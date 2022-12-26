ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

NBC Connecticut

Police Release Identity of Woman Who Died in Stonington House Fire

Police have released the identity of the woman who died in a house fire in Stonington Wednesday. Emergency crews received a 911 call reporting smoke at a home on Moss Street around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said they found fire in the kitchen. One victim, identified as 58-year-old...
STONINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Driver Charged With Manslaughter in November Fatal Norwalk Crash

Police have charged a 25-year-old driver from Stamford in connection with a fatal crash in Norwalk in November. The crash happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on November 27. Arriving officers found a single-vehicle crash with four people inside. One person died at the scene. Police identified the victim...
NORWALK, CT
FOX 61

Plainfield woman dead after struck by car in Killingly

KILLINGLY, Conn. — A Plainfield woman was killed Tuesday night after a car struck her in Killingly, state police said. According to officials, a Toyota Prius was driving east on Route 101 in Killingly when they struck 45-year-old Amanda Bell who was crossing the road. Police said that Bell...
KILLINGLY, CT
WTNH

Police identify 74-year-old pedestrian killed in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have shut down the Interstate 95 South Exit 52 off-ramp due to a crash that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian. The crash happened Wednesday evening in the 600 block of North High Street. On Thursday, police identified the victim as Nicholas Marino of New Haven. The off-ramp, along with parts […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police make second arrest in Salem child death

SALEM, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have arrested a second person in connection to the death of a child in Salem in February. The second arrest was of the father of the 1-year-old. Police said on February 8, emergency services received a 911 call from the victim’s mother, Ricki Thomas, requesting an ambulance as her […]
SALEM, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian fatally struck crossing Route 101 in Killingly

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was fatally struck by a car in Killingly on Tuesday, according to Connecticut State Police. The incident took place just before 8 p.m. on Route 101 in Killingly. A Toyota Prius was traveling eastbound, and a pedestrian was crossing the roadway. Police said she was wearing dark clothing at […]
KILLINGLY, CT
Daily Voice

Man's Body Found Beside Garbage Dumpster In Bristol

Police are investigating after a man's body was found laying outside near a garbage dumpster in Connecticut. The incident took place in Hartford County around 5:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29 in Bristol. Bristol PD officers responded to the area of 10 North Main St. for a dead adult male found...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Hit and Killed By Car in East Haven

A man has died after being hit by a car in East Haven Wednesday night, police said. Police identified the victim as 74-year-old Nicholas Marino, of New Haven. Investigators noted that the driver that hit the Marino remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Anyone that may have...
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man seriously injured following crash in I-691 in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man has suffered serious injuries following a two-car crash in I-691 westbound in Southington on Wednesday. Police said a car was stopped or traveling slowly in the left lane after sustaining tire failure from a previous crash. State police said a second car struck the first car from behind, […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH.com

Man accused of attempting to break into Connecticut State Police cruisers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police arrested a man accused of attempting to break into two state police cruisers at the state police barracks in Hartford. Police said on Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., a man identified as Arash Kani was seen in the Troop H personnel parking lot. He told the troopers that he was attempting to locate his dog who he believed was stolen and being used as a police detection or companion K-9.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Killingly

Connecticut State Police have identified the woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Killingly on Tuesday night. Investigators said a Dayville man was traveling eastbound on Route 101 shortly before 8 p.m. when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road. The pedestrian, later identified as 45-year-old...
KILLINGLY, CT
WTNH

1 dead, 2 injured in Stonington fire

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is dead and two injured after a fire Wednesday morning in Pawcatuck, according to Stonington police. Crews were called to the fire, located on Moss Street, at about 9:30 a.m. Two people and a cat were able to get out of the home. They were taken to a hospital […]
STONINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Route 101 Closed in Killingly Due to Pedestrian Crash

Route 101 is closed in Killingly because of a pedestrian crash in the area, according to the state Department of Transportation. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened on Route 101, also known as Hartford Pike, at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian was injured, but the extent is unknown...
KILLINGLY, CT
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Who Died In House Fire In Somers

Police have released the name of a 72-year-old man who died in a Northern Westchester house fire. The victim is identified as Somers resident Richard Jordan, who died in a fire on Barlow Court on Monday, Dec. 26, according to state police. Jordan was found by firefighters after a full...
SOMERS, CT

