FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Connecticut
Police Release Identity of Woman Who Died in Stonington House Fire
Police have released the identity of the woman who died in a house fire in Stonington Wednesday. Emergency crews received a 911 call reporting smoke at a home on Moss Street around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said they found fire in the kitchen. One victim, identified as 58-year-old...
NBC Connecticut
Driver Charged With Manslaughter in November Fatal Norwalk Crash
Police have charged a 25-year-old driver from Stamford in connection with a fatal crash in Norwalk in November. The crash happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on November 27. Arriving officers found a single-vehicle crash with four people inside. One person died at the scene. Police identified the victim...
Woman Assaulted, Robbed Pumping Gas In Ansonia, Police Say
A woman pumping gas at a Connecticut gas station was injured after being assaulted and then robbed by at least one person armed with a gun. The incident took place in New Haven County at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive in Ansonia around 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27. According...
Police identify 74-year-old pedestrian killed in East Haven
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have shut down the Interstate 95 South Exit 52 off-ramp due to a crash that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian. The crash happened Wednesday evening in the 600 block of North High Street. On Thursday, police identified the victim as Nicholas Marino of New Haven. The off-ramp, along with parts […]
Mother, Son, 55-Year-Old Woman ID'd As Victims Of Triple-Fatal Christmas West Hartford Crash
Police have released the identities of three people killed in a two-car Christmas Day crash in Connecticut, including a mother and son. The crash took place in West Hartford around 6:50 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road. Novellette Bailey, age 55, Faye Dawson-Judkins, age 52, and...
Police ID man killed in Christmas Eve crash that sent car plunging into Bridgeport Harbor
Police say 33-year-old Jamal Gordon was killed early in the morning the day before Christmas after his car veered off the street and ended up in the water.
Police make second arrest in Salem child death
SALEM, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have arrested a second person in connection to the death of a child in Salem in February. The second arrest was of the father of the 1-year-old. Police said on February 8, emergency services received a 911 call from the victim’s mother, Ricki Thomas, requesting an ambulance as her […]
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Police Officer Arrested in Connection With Halloween Incident in Wallingford
A New Haven police officer has been placed on administrative duty after her arrest in Wallingford, according to New Haven police. Lindsey Nesto was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in Wallingford on around 8:40 p.m. on October 31. According to Wallingford police, the incident involved Nesto using "inappropriate...
Man's Body Found Beside Garbage Dumpster In Bristol
Police are investigating after a man's body was found laying outside near a garbage dumpster in Connecticut. The incident took place in Hartford County around 5:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29 in Bristol. Bristol PD officers responded to the area of 10 North Main St. for a dead adult male found...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Hit and Killed By Car in East Haven
A man has died after being hit by a car in East Haven Wednesday night, police said. Police identified the victim as 74-year-old Nicholas Marino, of New Haven. Investigators noted that the driver that hit the Marino remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Anyone that may have...
Man seriously injured following crash in I-691 in Southington
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man has suffered serious injuries following a two-car crash in I-691 westbound in Southington on Wednesday. Police said a car was stopped or traveling slowly in the left lane after sustaining tire failure from a previous crash. State police said a second car struck the first car from behind, […]
WTNH.com
Man accused of attempting to break into Connecticut State Police cruisers
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police arrested a man accused of attempting to break into two state police cruisers at the state police barracks in Hartford. Police said on Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., a man identified as Arash Kani was seen in the Troop H personnel parking lot. He told the troopers that he was attempting to locate his dog who he believed was stolen and being used as a police detection or companion K-9.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Killingly
Connecticut State Police have identified the woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Killingly on Tuesday night. Investigators said a Dayville man was traveling eastbound on Route 101 shortly before 8 p.m. when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road. The pedestrian, later identified as 45-year-old...
Man arrested for smashing car with crowbar at South Windsor CVS
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after smashing a car with a crowbar at a CVS in South Windsor, according to police. Police responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 525 Buckland Rd. for reports of a man striking a car in the parking lot. The man, identified as 27-year-old Andrew J. Bobey […]
1 dead, 2 injured in Stonington fire
STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is dead and two injured after a fire Wednesday morning in Pawcatuck, according to Stonington police. Crews were called to the fire, located on Moss Street, at about 9:30 a.m. Two people and a cat were able to get out of the home. They were taken to a hospital […]
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Who Died In House Fire In Somers
Police have released the name of a 72-year-old man who died in a Northern Westchester house fire. The victim is identified as Somers resident Richard Jordan, who died in a fire on Barlow Court on Monday, Dec. 26, according to state police. Jordan was found by firefighters after a full...
