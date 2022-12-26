ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisberry, PA

PennLive.com

Air quality problems hover over sunny central Pa. Thursday, prompting alert

A Code Orange alert is in effect for central Pennsylvania Thursday because of air quality concerns that could be dangerous for some residents. “Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups,” the National Weather Service said. These groups include children, the elderly, as well as people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council

A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Trying out Power Up at PA Fitness in York Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Power Up at PA Fitness at Queensgate is a 45-minute to 1-hour class focused on weight training. Ryan Forte, a PA Fitness instructor, says that she designs the class to hit every muscle group, each paired with its own song and choreography. "There is a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
nomadlawyer.org

Lancaster: 7 Best Places To Visit In Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lancaster Pennsylvania. Lancaster, Pennsylvania is an inland city located on the banks of the Susquehanna River. This historic town has become a popular destination for visitors. It is a family-friendly place that offers endless opportunities to explore. The North Museum of Nature and Science...
LANCASTER, PA
travellens.co

17 Best Restaurants in Lebanon, PA

Lebanon is a quaint city in Lebanon County, southeastern Pennsylvania. This historic city, which serves as the seat of Lebanon County, traces its origin to the mid-18th century. It was once home to one of the country’s largest steel producers. The city is also home to historic sites, scenic...
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Tasting room opens in Cumberland County

A Harrisburg-based distiller has expanded with a tasting room in Cumberland County. Midstate Distillery opened the outpost earlier this month at 5234 Simpson Ferry Road at the Windsor Park Shopping Center in Lower Allen Township. Owners Dan Healy and Brian Myers renovated the former 1,400 square-foot Subway restaurant. At the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania creamery churning up some unique ice cream

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Urban Churn recently announced on Dec. 28 that they will be serving up a free scoop of their Sauerkraut ice cream to all their customers. According to Urban Churn, this free scoop of sauerkraut ice cream promotion is in celebration of the companies 5th consecutive year of churning this ‘Nationally Popular flavor’ together. Customers will be able to try out this unique flavor through the entire first week of January.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. outdoors retailer to close after 37 years

An outdoors retailer in Perry County will close on Saturday. Triple Creek Rod and Gun at 14 Landisburg Road in Carroll Township, Perry County, will close on Saturday, the company announced. “This decision was not arrived at lightly or quickly—it actually has been years in the making!” the owners wrote...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

