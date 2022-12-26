Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Small Town Spotlight: Holiday Shopping in Lititz, PAMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Related
Urban Churn offers free scoop of sauerkraut ice cream through first week of January
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The majority of Pennsylvanians may be able to say they've rung in the New Year with sauerkraut, but how many can say they've had sauerkraut ice cream?. To celebrate its fifth year of the unique flavor, Urban Churn announced it will produce and serve a free scoop of the ice cream during the first week of January.
Air quality problems hover over sunny central Pa. Thursday, prompting alert
A Code Orange alert is in effect for central Pennsylvania Thursday because of air quality concerns that could be dangerous for some residents. “Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups,” the National Weather Service said. These groups include children, the elderly, as well as people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases.
Preparations underway in cities across central Pa. ahead of New Year's Eve
HERSHEY, Pa. — New Year's Eve is only two days away and many celebrations are returning in person. Whether you’re looking for a party or a family-friendly event, there’s something for everyone here in central Pennsylvania. Preparations are already underway in many cities and towns, including Hershey,...
"They love it:" Donate your Christmas tree to goats at an Adams County farm, more recycling options
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Christmas was just a few days ago, so you might not be thinking about taking your tree down just yet. But, for those who like to plan ahead or want to leave their tree in 2022, there are plenty of ways to recycle your Christmas tree in Central Pa.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council
A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
Knoebels plans new ride for 2023, eliminates 40-year-old attraction
This article originally published March 12. Elysburg, Pa. – Knoebels Amusement Resort is looking ahead to next year's season as they announce they will add Bayern Kurve to their lineup. According to Knoebels’ spokesperson, Stacy Yutko, the 32-passenger ride is expected to be ready for the park’s 2023 season. “Sixteen cars lined up front to...
Trying out Power Up at PA Fitness in York Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Power Up at PA Fitness at Queensgate is a 45-minute to 1-hour class focused on weight training. Ryan Forte, a PA Fitness instructor, says that she designs the class to hit every muscle group, each paired with its own song and choreography. "There is a...
Chambersburg’s Trojan Wars goes into 8th year as a rugged event that keeps getting better
Chambersburg’s Trojan Wars wrestling tournament isn’t *yet* a national event, but coach Matt Mentzer thinks that might day might not be far off. The event is in its eighth season as a unique mixer of top Pennsylvania teams from a territory that continues to grow, while also bringing in top-flight programs from out of state.
Brrrrr!!! Here's a list of polar plunges you can take on New Year's Day in Central PA
YORK, Pa. — If you're looking to welcome in 2023 with a frigid dip into Central Pennsylvania waters, you're not alone. Hundreds of local residents will take the plunge to raise money for worthwhile causes at polar plunge events across the region on Sunday, Jan. 1. Here's a list...
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
"Dreaming of a white Christmas, not a wet Christmas:" Businesses damaged by burst pipes after deep freeze
YORK, Pa. — The phone call early Sunday morning was no one’s idea of a good Christmas present. “You aren’t anticipating [it]," said Christine Dyke, manager of Prince Street Café York. Dyke's business was almost entirely flooded after a pipe burst on the third floor of...
nomadlawyer.org
Lancaster: 7 Best Places To Visit In Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lancaster Pennsylvania. Lancaster, Pennsylvania is an inland city located on the banks of the Susquehanna River. This historic town has become a popular destination for visitors. It is a family-friendly place that offers endless opportunities to explore. The North Museum of Nature and Science...
travellens.co
17 Best Restaurants in Lebanon, PA
Lebanon is a quaint city in Lebanon County, southeastern Pennsylvania. This historic city, which serves as the seat of Lebanon County, traces its origin to the mid-18th century. It was once home to one of the country’s largest steel producers. The city is also home to historic sites, scenic...
Longtime sports apparel and memorabilia store to close at central Pa. mall
A long-time store at the Colonial Park Mall will be closing its doors. Sports apparel and memorabilia retailer, Bleacher Bums announced on Wednesday morning that it will be closing its store at the mall at 4600 Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township as well as a store in Frederick, Maryland in late January.
Tasting room opens in Cumberland County
A Harrisburg-based distiller has expanded with a tasting room in Cumberland County. Midstate Distillery opened the outpost earlier this month at 5234 Simpson Ferry Road at the Windsor Park Shopping Center in Lower Allen Township. Owners Dan Healy and Brian Myers renovated the former 1,400 square-foot Subway restaurant. At the...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania creamery churning up some unique ice cream
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Urban Churn recently announced on Dec. 28 that they will be serving up a free scoop of their Sauerkraut ice cream to all their customers. According to Urban Churn, this free scoop of sauerkraut ice cream promotion is in celebration of the companies 5th consecutive year of churning this ‘Nationally Popular flavor’ together. Customers will be able to try out this unique flavor through the entire first week of January.
York cafe closed for burst pipe compensates employees for helping community
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York restaurant is closed for repairs due to broken water pipes, but instead of laying off workers during the holiday, the owner is compensating them to help others. The Prince Street Cafe in York has been temporarily closed since a pipe in the building burst on Christmas Day. “Our ceiling […]
FOX43.com
Perry County outdoors store to close Saturday after 37 years in business
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County outdoors supply retailer will close its doors for the final time Saturday after 37 years of operation. Triple Creek Rod and Gun, located in Carroll Township, announced on Facebook in November that Saturday, Dec. 31 would be its final day of operation.
Central Pa. outdoors retailer to close after 37 years
An outdoors retailer in Perry County will close on Saturday. Triple Creek Rod and Gun at 14 Landisburg Road in Carroll Township, Perry County, will close on Saturday, the company announced. “This decision was not arrived at lightly or quickly—it actually has been years in the making!” the owners wrote...
Central Pa. rescues seeing more people dump their pets in remote or abandoned places
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Kala Moore, who lives in Conewago Township, York County says her barn has become a dumping ground for cats left behind by their owners. “People see the barn and they think ‘Oh, this is a good place to drop them off,'" said Moore. She...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0