CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Urban Churn recently announced on Dec. 28 that they will be serving up a free scoop of their Sauerkraut ice cream to all their customers. According to Urban Churn, this free scoop of sauerkraut ice cream promotion is in celebration of the companies 5th consecutive year of churning this ‘Nationally Popular flavor’ together. Customers will be able to try out this unique flavor through the entire first week of January.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO