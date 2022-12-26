Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Food pantry workers, food giveaway volunteers discuss need for food across the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At the New Hope Food Pantry in Hazard, volunteers are preparing for their weekly food giveaway. But those with the pantry said they must do more prep now that their clientele has grown exponentially over the last year. “In the last year, the need has gone...
wymt.com
Freezing temps before Christmas lead to region-wide water issues
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Across the region, many homes are without water including nearly 1,000 in Floyd County alone. “What’s happened is the water in the tanks are emptying out, so now they’re trying to get those leaks fixed so they get those tanks full again and get water back out to the residents in the county,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.
wymt.com
Cold weather causing water issues throughout Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Severe cold weather has caused water issues throughout Kentucky. A water main break happened Saturday at the corner of Rose and Vine. The break caused the road to buckle. Crews blocked the area off for days to make repairs. That location has mostly reopened, but the left...
wymt.com
Increasing warmth through this week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure settled into the region yesterday, providing not just a wonderful chance to melt the snow, but get some temperatures closer to average back into the region for the rest of the year. Warm air continues, but it could be followed by some showers as we close the curtain on 2022.
wymt.com
People in Martin County upset with persistent water issues
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Martin County are upset after a recent cold streak froze pipes and caused major water issues throughout the county. Harold Loughery, who lives near Inez, said he and his neighbors have been without water for days. “Emergency management did a handout, and people like...
wymt.com
Hundreds without water in Harlan County
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
wymt.com
Clay County communities join others across the mountains dealing with water woes
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County is joining the growing list of counties in the mountains dealing with ongoing issues with its water system following the recent cold snap. In a post on the Clay County Emergency Management Facebook page, officials said the City of Manchester is experiencing low...
wymt.com
Evarts officials issue warning about critically low water levels, urge customers to conserve water
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southeastern Kentucky city are warning customers to conserve water. In a Facebook post on the Evarts City Hall page, customers who are hooked up to the city’s water system are also being asked to boil their water and report any leaks they spot around their homes or businesses.
Drive-thru food distribution happening in Martin Co., Kentucky
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Facing Hunger Food Bank is hosting a drive-thru food distribution Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Martin County, Kentucky. The event is happening at the Pigeon Roost Community Center in Lovely, Kentucky, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or until the distribution runs out of food, on Wednesday. Members of Facing Hunger […]
wymt.com
Harlan County woman found safe
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/28: Troopers said Betty Fields was found. Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty...
wymt.com
Year In Review: Historic July flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 28, 2022, WYMT’s Brandon Robinson and Cameron Aaron were on the air for several hours as they tracked the latest weather conditions and flooding reports across our region. ”We have literally talked about this all week long,” said Brandon Robinson during our coverage...
wymt.com
Winter weather caused ‘major’ water line breaks for City of Hazard, crews working on repairs
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Hazard Utilities provided an update on its water situation Thursday morning. Officials said the recent arctic blast caused major breaks throughout the city’s water system. July’s flooding caused the city to lose water lines and left the water system susceptible to freezing. Officials...
wymt.com
Floyd County family celebrates Christmas despite being displaced due to July flooding
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In July, flooding rocked much of the region and forced many families out of their homes. Now, nearly five months later, families are still staying in temporary housing. The Caudill family is one of many who are facing these circumstances. Pam Caudill, her two sons,...
wymt.com
Clouds, shower chances increase for New Year’s weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s gotten quite mild in the wake of our arctic outbreak, and we’ll continue to see warmer than normal temperatures as we head into this weekend. However, the dry weather won’t last with showers returning as soon as Friday night. Tonight through Tomorrow...
wymt.com
Six-year-old receives new house for Christmas after losing home in flood
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Six-year-old Caleb White of Knott County loves Spider-Man, so when he opened presents on Christmas morning, he received some Spider-Man toys, but he also received something else on his Christmas list. That morning, Caleb’s mom, Cheyenne, and his dad, William, presented the boy with a...
wymt.com
Fire damages parts of animal hospital
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - Several agencies responded to a fire at an animal hospital in Big Stone Gap, Virginia on Tuesday. Firefighters from the Big Stone Gap Fire Department said they were called to a fire at the Powell Valley Animal Hospital. The fire caused “significant damage” to...
wchstv.com
Christmas is saved in Prestonsburg, Ky.; police arrest Grinch
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Residents in the city of Prestonsburg, Ky., were able to sleep easy over the Christmas weekend because police caught the Grinch “green-handed.”. Police posted a video of the brazen holiday hater getting arrested as he stole a load of presents – at City Hall...
wymt.com
KSP looking for missing Harlan County woman
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty Fields, 33, was last seen wearing black pants...
wymt.com
Sunnier and warmer through 2022′s final week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure is set to build into the mountains as we head through the rest of this week’s forecast, keeping us mostly dry and skyrocketing temperatures from the below zero numbers to finish last week to above average readings to finish this one. Tonight through...
wymt.com
Middlesboro Police need your help to find stolen truck
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Bell County are asking for your help to find a stolen pickup truck. Middlesboro Police posted a picture of the truck, a 1982 Ford, on their Facebook page on Tuesday. Officers say the vehicle was stolen from Westend Homes at around 3 a.m. If...
Comments / 0