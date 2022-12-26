ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Freezing temps before Christmas lead to region-wide water issues

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Across the region, many homes are without water including nearly 1,000 in Floyd County alone. “What’s happened is the water in the tanks are emptying out, so now they’re trying to get those leaks fixed so they get those tanks full again and get water back out to the residents in the county,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Cold weather causing water issues throughout Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Severe cold weather has caused water issues throughout Kentucky. A water main break happened Saturday at the corner of Rose and Vine. The break caused the road to buckle. Crews blocked the area off for days to make repairs. That location has mostly reopened, but the left...
KENTUCKY STATE
Increasing warmth through this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure settled into the region yesterday, providing not just a wonderful chance to melt the snow, but get some temperatures closer to average back into the region for the rest of the year. Warm air continues, but it could be followed by some showers as we close the curtain on 2022.
HAZARD, KY
People in Martin County upset with persistent water issues

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Martin County are upset after a recent cold streak froze pipes and caused major water issues throughout the county. Harold Loughery, who lives near Inez, said he and his neighbors have been without water for days. “Emergency management did a handout, and people like...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
Hundreds without water in Harlan County

EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Harlan County woman found safe

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/28: Troopers said Betty Fields was found. Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Year In Review: Historic July flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 28, 2022, WYMT’s Brandon Robinson and Cameron Aaron were on the air for several hours as they tracked the latest weather conditions and flooding reports across our region. ”We have literally talked about this all week long,” said Brandon Robinson during our coverage...
HAZARD, KY
Clouds, shower chances increase for New Year’s weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s gotten quite mild in the wake of our arctic outbreak, and we’ll continue to see warmer than normal temperatures as we head into this weekend. However, the dry weather won’t last with showers returning as soon as Friday night. Tonight through Tomorrow...
HAZARD, KY
Fire damages parts of animal hospital

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - Several agencies responded to a fire at an animal hospital in Big Stone Gap, Virginia on Tuesday. Firefighters from the Big Stone Gap Fire Department said they were called to a fire at the Powell Valley Animal Hospital. The fire caused “significant damage” to...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Christmas is saved in Prestonsburg, Ky.; police arrest Grinch

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Residents in the city of Prestonsburg, Ky., were able to sleep easy over the Christmas weekend because police caught the Grinch “green-handed.”. Police posted a video of the brazen holiday hater getting arrested as he stole a load of presents – at City Hall...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
KSP looking for missing Harlan County woman

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty Fields, 33, was last seen wearing black pants...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Sunnier and warmer through 2022′s final week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure is set to build into the mountains as we head through the rest of this week’s forecast, keeping us mostly dry and skyrocketing temperatures from the below zero numbers to finish last week to above average readings to finish this one. Tonight through...
HAZARD, KY
Middlesboro Police need your help to find stolen truck

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Bell County are asking for your help to find a stolen pickup truck. Middlesboro Police posted a picture of the truck, a 1982 Ford, on their Facebook page on Tuesday. Officers say the vehicle was stolen from Westend Homes at around 3 a.m. If...
MIDDLESBORO, KY

