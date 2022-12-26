ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Canaveral, FL

click orlando

Southwest cancels more flights out of Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – The holiday travel mess continues in Orlando and across the country. Southwest scrubbed over 100 flights at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday. “We watched the news, my app has been notifying me, plus we tracked the flight from Denver, so it took off, so that’s a good sign,” Tyreese Hamilton said.
ORLANDO, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Groundbreaking ceremony launches construction of NASA Causeway bridge

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. NASA, Space Florida and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new NASA Causeway Bridge, a $126 million project to build two high-level fixed bridges over the Indian River.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Canceled flight? Here’s how to request a refund from Southwest

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a major winter storm impacted the U.S., flights with Southwest Airlines continue to be canceled due to scheduling issues. The airline has attributed most of the cancellations to the weather and said it’s running on a reduced schedule. Southwest CEO Bob Jordan apologized for the cancellations during the holiday and said the company would “work day and night to repair our relationship with you.”
ORLANDO, FL
veronews.com

COVID up around Florida, but still relatively low here

Looks like we’re going to end 2022 in the green zone. South Florida, North-Central Florida and two thirds of the I-4 Corridor are now yellow caution areas on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s covid virus map, and Miami-Dade County has shot past caution to bright orange.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida officials issue warning to Orlando venue about Christmas drag show

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida officials are taking aim at an Orlando Christmas drag show, warning that the performance may have been marketed to young children. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation sent a notice letter to The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation on Wednesday regarding the performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” by the drag group Drag Fans.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Flights coming into most Florida airports facing longer delays

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Federal Aviation Administration program, the "Airspace Flow Program," has gone into effect. For basically any flight headed southbound into airports in the highlighted area (shown above), which includes Sanford, Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Orlando International Airport, the FAA is saying flights will be delayed two hours.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
veronews.com

‘World-class’ aquarium coming to the Indian River

Brevard Zoo is more than halfway through a $100-million fundraising campaign to build an extraordinary aquarium and lagoon science center across from the cruise port in Cape Canaveral, and it is turning to 32963 philanthropists to help push it over the top. “When you hear the details of their plan,...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
click orlando

Ring in 2023 with these New Year’s Eve events across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the new year fast approaching, we compiled a comprehensive list of Central Florida events to help you celebrate New Year’s Eve no matter what your bedtime is. From daytime walks to rockin’ into the wee hours of the morning, this county-by-county list has something...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Date Night Guide

Holy (Sea) Cow! Where to See Manatees on Your Next Date

During our cooler months (typically November through March), thousands of manatees migrate to Florida’s warmer waters. And this annual visitation presents date night opportunities for couples to see the mellow giants up close in the great outdoors! There are multiple... The post Holy (Sea) Cow! Where to See Manatees on Your Next Date appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Travel troubles persist at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is seeing major travel disruptions again Tuesday. According to Flightaware, there are 157 canceled flights as of 8:45 a.m. This comes after more than 200 flights were canceled Monday night and 178 were canceled on Christmas. Many of the cancellations at OIA are...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Taglish to close last location in Sanford before New Year

SANFORD, Fla. – Filipino-American restaurant Taglish will close its last location inside Sanford’s Henry’s Depot before the start of the New Year. The restaurant, which is owned by Michelin-starred chef Mike Collantes, announced its closure on Facebook Monday evening. “The last day for Taglish Sanford is (Dec....
SANFORD, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What Is The Closest Airport To Cocoa Beach?

Alright, so you have decided to whisk your family off to the sunny city of Cocoa Beach for a fun-filled family vacation in Florida. It is certain to be great fun, just as soon as you arrive. Before that, you are going to need to suffer through the infamous airport...
COCOA BEACH, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida

All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to many of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa de Flora...
FLORIDA STATE

