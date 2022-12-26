Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On Christmas Day, two teenagers were discovered dead in the Palm Bay neighborhood known as "The Compound".EddyEvonAnonymousPalm Bay, FL
This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to itEvie M.Titusville, FL
Florida's "Surfing Santas" May Be in For a Tough Ride This Christmas EveL. CaneCocoa Beach, FL
Brevard County opens new Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center today; three other Florida centers closedAmarie M.Brevard County, FL
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course changeRoger MarshSatellite Beach, FL
Related
click orlando
Rental car demand skyrockets at Orlando airport as cancellations continue
ORLANDO, Fla. – Passengers from all over the country are scrambling to make new travel plans in the wake of nationwide flight cancellations. Travelers are now taking matters into their own hands by getting a rental car and driving anywhere from 9 to 24 hours to get home. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Southwest cancels more flights out of Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – The holiday travel mess continues in Orlando and across the country. Southwest scrubbed over 100 flights at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday. “We watched the news, my app has been notifying me, plus we tracked the flight from Denver, so it took off, so that’s a good sign,” Tyreese Hamilton said.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Groundbreaking ceremony launches construction of NASA Causeway bridge
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. NASA, Space Florida and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new NASA Causeway Bridge, a $126 million project to build two high-level fixed bridges over the Indian River.
click orlando
Canceled flight? Here’s how to request a refund from Southwest
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a major winter storm impacted the U.S., flights with Southwest Airlines continue to be canceled due to scheduling issues. The airline has attributed most of the cancellations to the weather and said it’s running on a reduced schedule. Southwest CEO Bob Jordan apologized for the cancellations during the holiday and said the company would “work day and night to repair our relationship with you.”
veronews.com
COVID up around Florida, but still relatively low here
Looks like we’re going to end 2022 in the green zone. South Florida, North-Central Florida and two thirds of the I-4 Corridor are now yellow caution areas on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s covid virus map, and Miami-Dade County has shot past caution to bright orange.
click orlando
Florida officials issue warning to Orlando venue about Christmas drag show
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida officials are taking aim at an Orlando Christmas drag show, warning that the performance may have been marketed to young children. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation sent a notice letter to The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation on Wednesday regarding the performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” by the drag group Drag Fans.
click orlando
👸 Newest reporter, Florida native Emily McLeod shares pageantry experience
ORLANDO, Fla. – You’ve probably noticed a new face during our News 6 newscasts. Emily McLeod is our newest reporter but not new to Central Florida. Emily is a Maitland native who attended Winter Park High School, with lots of family still living in the area. [TRENDING: Florida...
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
WESH
Flights coming into most Florida airports facing longer delays
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Federal Aviation Administration program, the "Airspace Flow Program," has gone into effect. For basically any flight headed southbound into airports in the highlighted area (shown above), which includes Sanford, Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Orlando International Airport, the FAA is saying flights will be delayed two hours.
veronews.com
‘World-class’ aquarium coming to the Indian River
Brevard Zoo is more than halfway through a $100-million fundraising campaign to build an extraordinary aquarium and lagoon science center across from the cruise port in Cape Canaveral, and it is turning to 32963 philanthropists to help push it over the top. “When you hear the details of their plan,...
click orlando
Ring in 2023 with these New Year’s Eve events across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – With the new year fast approaching, we compiled a comprehensive list of Central Florida events to help you celebrate New Year’s Eve no matter what your bedtime is. From daytime walks to rockin’ into the wee hours of the morning, this county-by-county list has something...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Holy (Sea) Cow! Where to See Manatees on Your Next Date
During our cooler months (typically November through March), thousands of manatees migrate to Florida’s warmer waters. And this annual visitation presents date night opportunities for couples to see the mellow giants up close in the great outdoors! There are multiple... The post Holy (Sea) Cow! Where to See Manatees on Your Next Date appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
click orlando
Travel troubles persist at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is seeing major travel disruptions again Tuesday. According to Flightaware, there are 157 canceled flights as of 8:45 a.m. This comes after more than 200 flights were canceled Monday night and 178 were canceled on Christmas. Many of the cancellations at OIA are...
click orlando
Taglish to close last location in Sanford before New Year
SANFORD, Fla. – Filipino-American restaurant Taglish will close its last location inside Sanford’s Henry’s Depot before the start of the New Year. The restaurant, which is owned by Michelin-starred chef Mike Collantes, announced its closure on Facebook Monday evening. “The last day for Taglish Sanford is (Dec....
click orlando
WATCH: Stolen semi involved in Orlando VA standoff leads Ocala police on chase
OCALA, Fla. – Video released Thursday shows Ocala police chasing a stolen semitruck driven by a man accused in an hourslong standoff at the Orlando VA Medical Center Monday, according to officers. The video shows the truck driving recklessly as he fled officers in a tri-county pursuit that started...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What Is The Closest Airport To Cocoa Beach?
Alright, so you have decided to whisk your family off to the sunny city of Cocoa Beach for a fun-filled family vacation in Florida. It is certain to be great fun, just as soon as you arrive. Before that, you are going to need to suffer through the infamous airport...
WATCH: SpaceX launches 60th rocket of the year with Falcon 9 launch from Florida
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX completed its 60th rocket launch of the year launching a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station early Wednesday. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket blasted its Starlink payload into orbit at 4:34 a.m. After the launch, the first stage of...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Orlando, Florida – (With Cheesy Photos)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Orlando that will send your taste buds to the far reaches of pizza heaven?. Then…read on fellow pizza traveler and discover the best pizza Orlando has to offer!. Divertiti!. Table Of Contents. show. Pizza Bruno.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida
All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to many of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa de Flora...
Comments / 0