Road shut down in Lancaster County following 2-vehicle crash
LANCASTER, Pa. — Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township on Dec. 29. According to Lancaster County 911, three people were injured in the crash shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday. The East Lampeter Police Department is investigating the cause of...
1 woman dead after being struck by tractor-trailer in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 37-year-old woman was killed Wednesday night after she was struck by a tractor-trailer in York County. It happened shortly before 9:15 p.m. in the area of Arsenal Road Eastbound at the Interstate 83 off-ramp in Manchester Township. According to reports, a woman was walking...
Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire. The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.
Traffic alert: Lancaster County crash on Route 222 causing delays
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A crash along Route 222 in Lancaster County has caused some delays for those on the roads. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the crash occurred around mile marker 32.8 in the southbound lane around 5:37 p.m. One person has been transported from the scene....
Man found dead on central Pa. road may have been hiding on passing tractor-trailer: police
Police say it is unclear how an Ephrata man got the fatal injuries he suffered before being found on a road on Christmas Day. 39-year-old Paul Donnelly was found near West Main Street and Martin Avenue in Ephrata just before 12:30 a.m. Christmas Day, according to Ephrata police. Donnelly was...
Cumberland County man charged in Christmas Eve shooting of wife
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is facing criminal homicide charges, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office. On Dec. 24, Hampden Township police officers were sent to 4265 Wild Orchid Lane in Enola for a welfare check. Inside the home, the body of Tamara Colbert...
Truck, tools stolen from Lebanon County garage on Christmas Eve
A truck, tools, and other items were stolen from a garage in Lebanon County on Christmas Eve. Truck, tools stolen from Lebanon County garage on …. A truck, tools, and other items were stolen from a garage in Lebanon County on Christmas Eve. Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home. Fire...
COLD CASE: Baby girl found dead in burn barrel, police seeking tips
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An unidentified baby girl was found dead in a burn barrel in Lancaster County 19 years ago, police say. The cold case remains under investigation. Law enforcement found the baby on Dec. 31, 2003, when they responded to an Amish schoolhouse on Weaver Road in Strasburg Township for a death investigation.
One woman dead after being struck by tractor trailer while riding her bike
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A tractor trailer struck a woman riding her bike in Harrisburg on Dec. 27. She later died, officials said. The 29-year-old woman was riding her bike west in the crosswalk in the area of South Cameron and Paxton Streets around 6:15 p.m. Initial investigation alleges that a tractor trailer driving south with a solid green traffic light struck her.
Man Found Dead in Road Christmas Day
(Ephrata, PA) -- A Lancaster County man has been identified after he was found dead on a Ephrata road. The county coroner's office says 39-year-old Paul Donnelly was found in the area of West Main Street and Martin Avenue early Christmas morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy Monday confirms he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The coroner has ruled his death as accidental. The Ephrata Police Department continues to investigate what happened.
Police identify woman found dead in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The identity of a woman found dead at Harrisburg's Sunken Garden has been released. Officials say 53-year-old Stacey Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities. Shannon's body was found on December 22. On Wednesday, Harrisburg...
One injured after Lancaster stabbing
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that took place during the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to police, at 6:08 a.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital..
Coroner IDs woman killed in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens
A 53-year-old woman has been identified as the person killed last week in the Harrisburg Sunken Gardens. Stacey Shannon, a Harrisburg-area resident, was found dead around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 22 in the gardens off Front and Verbeke Street, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office. Shannon died of multiple...
Bicyclist fatally hit by vehicle at Harrisburg intersection, community members pay tribute
On Wednesday, community members paid tribute to a bicyclist who was killed in a fatal accident in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg police, a 29-year-old female bicyclist was struck and killed by a truck on Tuesday at about 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Cameron and Paxton streets. Police responded to...
Bicyclist fatally struck at Harrisburg intersection: police
A 29-year-old woman on a bicycle died Tuesday after a vehicle hit her at a city intersection, Harrisburg police said. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at Cameron and Paxton streets, according to police. Police said the woman, who hasn’t yet been identified, was cycling west across Cameron Street when...
Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide victim identified; person of interest sought
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County officials have identified the body found last week at Harrisburg’s Sunken Garden. According to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright, the woman was identified as 53-year-old Stacey Shannon of the Harrisburg area. Hambright confirmed Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. It’s still...
State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery
JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
"They love it:" Donate your Christmas tree to goats at an Adams County farm, more recycling options
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Christmas was just a few days ago, so you might not be thinking about taking your tree down just yet. But, for those who like to plan ahead or want to leave their tree in 2022, there are plenty of ways to recycle your Christmas tree in Central Pa.
Coroner IDs woman killed in central Pa. house fire
The York County coroner has identified a woman found dead in a house fire right before the holidays. KeShim Whiteleather, 54, died Thursday after her home caught fire Thursday on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said. Whiteleather’s cause and manner of death are...
Speeding Driver Killed After Crashing, Ejected From Vehicle In Maryland: State Police
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early on Wednesday morning in Harford County, state police announced.Street resident Bryan Nunez, 25, was killed in Churchville at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 after crashing his Acura TL on Route 136 near Asbury Road, according to of…
