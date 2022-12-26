ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

FOX 43

Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire. The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Truck, tools stolen from Lebanon County garage on Christmas Eve

A truck, tools, and other items were stolen from a garage in Lebanon County on Christmas Eve. Truck, tools stolen from Lebanon County garage on …. A truck, tools, and other items were stolen from a garage in Lebanon County on Christmas Eve. Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home. Fire...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

One woman dead after being struck by tractor trailer while riding her bike

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A tractor trailer struck a woman riding her bike in Harrisburg on Dec. 27. She later died, officials said. The 29-year-old woman was riding her bike west in the crosswalk in the area of South Cameron and Paxton Streets around 6:15 p.m. Initial investigation alleges that a tractor trailer driving south with a solid green traffic light struck her.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Man Found Dead in Road Christmas Day

(Ephrata, PA) -- A Lancaster County man has been identified after he was found dead on a Ephrata road. The county coroner's office says 39-year-old Paul Donnelly was found in the area of West Main Street and Martin Avenue early Christmas morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy Monday confirms he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The coroner has ruled his death as accidental. The Ephrata Police Department continues to investigate what happened.
EPHRATA, PA
local21news.com

Police identify woman found dead in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The identity of a woman found dead at Harrisburg's Sunken Garden has been released. Officials say 53-year-old Stacey Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities. Shannon's body was found on December 22. On Wednesday, Harrisburg...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

One injured after Lancaster stabbing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that took place during the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to police, at 6:08 a.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital..
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery

JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in central Pa. house fire

The York County coroner has identified a woman found dead in a house fire right before the holidays. KeShim Whiteleather, 54, died Thursday after her home caught fire Thursday on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said. Whiteleather’s cause and manner of death are...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

