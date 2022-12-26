Bob Dylan Shares His Thoughts on How Streaming Changed Music

When he released his sophomore album The Free Wheelin’ Bob Dylan in 1963 , cassette tapes were still a year away from hitting the market. Eight tracks were about two years from being in the glovebox of every car in the nation. The only way to get music then was to listen to it on vinyl, catch it on the radio, or go to a live show.

Now, you can pull up Bob Dylan’s full catalog on Spotify without much work. In short, Dylan has been in the music business long enough to see what each new format has done to the overall landscape. Now, at 81 years old, he’s staring down the fast-paced world of streaming music.

Recently, Bob Dylan sat down with The Wall Street Journal for a rare interview. For the bulk of the chat, Dylan discussed his latest book, The Philosophy of Modern Song . However, at one point, the “Blowin’ in the Wind” singer shared his opinions on the impact that streaming has had on music.

Bob Dylan Says Streaming Made Music Too ‘Painless’

It’s safe to say that Bob Dylan doesn’t like the way things are going. He told WSJ that streaming has made music “too smooth and painless” during the interview. “Everything’s too easy,” Dylan opined. “Just one stroke of the ring finger, middle finger, one little click, that’s all it takes. We’ve dropped the coin right into the slot,” he said about what streaming has done to music. About those who create music, he said, “You need a solar X-ray detector just to find somebody’s heart, see if they still have one.”

Bob Dylan added his thoughts about what the ease of access to music has done to listeners. “We’re pill poppers, cube heads, and day trippers,” he said. “Hanging in, hanging out, gobbling blue devils, black mollies, anything we can get our hands on. Not to mention the nose candy and ganja grass. It’s all too easy, too democratic.”

Later in the interview, Bob Dylan took a moment to give his opinions on technology. “It’s a magic show, conjures up spirits, it is an extension of our body like the wheel is an extension of our foot. It might be the final nail driven into the coffin of civilization. We just don’t know.”

Like many of his lyrics, Bob Dylan’s opinions on streaming and technology are tough to take at face value. Maybe his references to consuming drugs popular in his heyday (LSD, speed, cocaine, and weed) are a commentary on how the ease of access to entertainment has made us all search for instant gratification in other areas of life as well.

Currently, Bob Dylan has more than 9 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His most popular songs like “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” “Like a Rolling Stone,” and “Blowin’ in the Wind” have racked up hundreds of millions of streams. “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” is currently sitting at just over 283 million streams.

The post Bob Dylan Shares His Thoughts on How Streaming Changed Music appeared first on Outsider .