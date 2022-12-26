Read full article on original website
Haliburton, Hield combine for 11 3s, Pacers top Cavs 135-126
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points, Buddy Hield made a 3-pointer three seconds into the game and added 25, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 135-126 on Thursday night. Haliburton was 6 for 8 from 3-point range and Hield, who leads the NBA in 3-pointers, was 5 for 6. The Pacers finished 19 of 31 from beyond the arc. Indiana trailed by seven early in the fourth quarter before rallying. Hield fed Aaron Nesmith for a go-ahead dunk to give the Pacers a 120-119 lead with 4:26 remaining. Haliburton converted a three-point play on the next possession and the Pacers never surrendered the lead. Bennedict Mathurin scored 23 points, Nesmith had 22 and Myles Turner 14 as Indiana snapped a five-game losing streak against the Cavaliers, who have lost three in a row.
FIFA 23 Winter FUT Champions Plus Objective: How to Complete
FIFA 23 Winter FUT Champions Plus objective set went live Dec. 27 during the Winter Wildcards promotion. FUT Champions is the premier matchmaking mode in FIFA Ultimate Team. Each week, players try to qualify for the weekend tournament for the best rewards in the game. Players who qualify try to earn the most amount of points from 20 alloted games. Four points are awarded for a win while just one point is awarded for a loss. At the end of the 20 games, players earn rewards based on how many points they've accumulated.
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
