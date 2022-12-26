Read full article on original website
Pokémon GO January 2023 Events Calendar
List of special events scheduled for Pokémon GO in the month of January 2023.
Radiant Charizard Pokémon GO: Price, Where to Buy
Information and details about the Radiant Charizard Pokémon GO card released in July 2022.
PlayStation Plus January 2023 Free Games Revealed
Sony have revealed the first set of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers for 2023. Here's what January has to offer.
January 2023 Video Game Release Dates Listed
Here is a full list of all of the games expected to release in January 2023.
Xbox Game Pass January 2023 Games
A number of games are heading to Xbox Game Pass in January 2023, including both new releases and ports.
Kyurem Pokemon GO Raid Guide
Pokemon GO will have a legendary Ice- and Dragon-type Pokemon in its second half of a winter holiday 2022 event. Beginning on Dec. 23 and ending on Dec. 31, players will be able to fight this special Pokemon during a five-star raid.
Pokémon GO Login Issues: How to Check Servers
Guide to troubleshooting login issues recently occurring in the mobile game Pokemon GO
Pokémon GO Hisuian Avalugg: How to Catch
Tips on how to catch Hisuian Avalugg in the mobile game Pokémon GO.
Pokemon GO Winter Wishes Path: Best to Choose
Information about which of the three paths in the Pokemon GO timed research task Winter Wishes is the best.
Class Overhaul and Legend Reworks Coming in Season 16 According to Apex Leaker
With still some time to go before the rollout of Apex Legends Season 16, there's been plenty of speculation on what the next season will have to offer. One leaker claims that some major changes could be heading to the battle royale, in the form of major class overhauls and Legend reworks. Thordansmash on Twitter posted an image of the leaked information, saying, "The new classes in Apex Legends have another leaker putting out info about them...and I'm all for it. Pathfinder finally getting a solid rework baby."
Apex Legends Upcoming Legend 'Ballistic' Seemingly Leaked
It appears the appearance and ability kit of the next character coming to Apex Legends has been leaked in full. According to the leak, the next Legend will be named Ballistic, and is an Assault-type that specializes in giving their team an advantage in the firearm department. The apparent leaks...
Genshin Impact Crystal Core Location Guide: Where to Find
Here's a guide on where to find Crystal Cores in Genshin Impact.
Prime Gaming 2022 PC Game Holiday Offers Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the Prime Gaming 2022 holiday lineup of offers.
How to Get to Argus in Dragonflight
Getting to Argus in Dragonflight is a bit more complicated compared to most places since it's locked content from Legion
Fortnite Bioluminescence Quest Pack: Price, Items, How to Get
Epic Games has released a brand new quest pack in Fortnite — the Bioleminescence Quest Pack. Quest pack in Fortnite offer players a different way to earn not only XP, but some valuable V-Bucks at the same time. The packs often contain a bundle of cosmetics, including an Outfit, alongside some exclusive quests.
Overwatch World Cup 2023 Announced
After a three-year hiatus, the Overwatch World Cup will return in 2023, Blizzard Entertainment announced over the weekend. The last Overwatch World Cup took place at BlizzCon 2019, an event in which the United States took home the gold and Overwatch 2 was announced. Four years later, it appears Overwatch 2 is set to have its first World Cup.
Overwatch 2 Players Get 2 Free Login Rewards This Month
Players can earn two free cosmetics in Overwatch 2 up until Jan. 4, 2023. Here's what you need to know. Blizzard loves to keep things festive, especially in Overwatch 2. We've already seen the Gingerbread Bastion skin up for grabs for a single Overwatch Coin, making it a pretty unmissable deal. But, to go one step further, players can get some additional free cosmetics to kit out their Heroes this season.
Kawaii Kitty Wattson Skin Apex Legends: How to Get
The new Legendary "Kawaii Kitty" Wattson skin has arrived in Apex Legends as part of the End of Year Sale. Fresh off the heels of the Wintertide Collection Event, as well as accompanying ongoing Prime Gaming and Twitch Drops promotions, it appears there are some more limited-time discounts to be had right before the new year. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Kawaii Kitty Wattson skin in Apex Legends.
