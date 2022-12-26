Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Pair Arrested After Trying to Pass Fraudulent Prescriptions in Pittsfield
Two men from the collar counties of Chicago were arrested in Pike County last week on fraudulent controlled substance charges. According to a release by Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman this morning, members of his department began an investigation into the passing of fraudulent prescriptions at a local pharmacy last Monday, December 19th.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Pleads Guilty to Two Drug Charges
A Jacksonville man has pled guilty to two drug charges stemming from separate arrests over the last year. 48 year old Perry Handy of the 1100 block of East Morton Avenue pled guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams in Morgan County Circuit Court yesterday afternoon.
edglentoday.com
Charges Of Reckless Homicide, Aggravated DUI Filed Against Driver In Fatal Crash With Motorcyclist
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has filed charges of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI against a Grafton man in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Wood River. Charges were filed Tuesday against Steven T. Dublo, 44, alleging that he...
wlds.com
Two Arrests Made In Connection to Jerseyville Christmas Night Shooting
Two arrests have been made in connection to a Christmas night shooting in Jerseyville. At 8:15 p.m. on December 25th, Jerseyville Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence located in the 700 block of North Liberty Street, approximately 3 block west of Jerseyville High School. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who had been shot one time while inside his residence.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Arrested for DUI After Four Vehicle Crash Wednesday Night
A Jacksonville man was arrested on several offenses after he was involved in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday night. According to police reports, at approximately 7:30 pm, a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Corey C. Reif of the 1000 block of South Main Street was traveling southbound on South Church Street approaching the West Morton Avenue intersection.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 25, 2022
Jason M Zwick, 42, Quincy, for domestic battery in the 2500 block of Oak. Lodged. 135. James E Burt, 39, Quincy, for violation of order of protection in the 1600 block of Oak. Lodged. 161. Ryanna L Kelley, 25, Quincy, was arrested on a warrant for F.T.A. shoplifting in the...
advantagenews.com
Police break up bar fights
Charges are pending following two separate fights at local bars overnight. One took place at Roper’s Regal Beagle in Godfrey and the other at Danny’s Lounge in Alton. A handful of people were briefly taken into custody at Roper’s following the report of a large fight, while one person was taken into custody after the incident at Danny’s.
advantagenews.com
Shooting under investigation in Jerseyville
Police in Jerseyville are investigating a shooting that took place late Sunday or early Monday in the 700 block of North Liberty Street. In a news release, police did not list a time, but social media reports indicate it was sometime overnight. Authorities say it was an isolated incident but did not indicate if there were any injuries.
wfcnnews.com
One airlifted, one transported by ambulance in I-57 crash
FRANKLIN / JEFFERSON COUNTY - One person was airlifted and another was transported by ambulance following a crash today on Interstate 57. The accident occurred around mile marker 90 near the Franklin / Jefferson County line around 2:30 p.m. Reports indicate that a passenger car crossed the median for unknown...
KYTV
Off-duty St. Louis County police officer killed on Christmas Eve in apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- An off-duty St. Louis County police officer was killed the morning of Christmas Eve in an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found two people shot to death in an unincorporated area of the...
Investigator in notorious murder case faces charges
TROY, Mo. (AP) — A former sheriff's deputy who investigated a murder case that became the subject of an NBC show starring Renee Zellweger is now accused of harassing and stalking a detective who was investigating him for potential misconduct. Mike Merkel, 42, was charged Tuesday and accused of...
khqa.com
Nighttime lane reductions scheduled for Interstate 70 and Missouri Route 19
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Drivers can expect temporary traffic impacts in early January when traveling on Interstate 70 and Missouri Route 19, near New Florence, as construction continues on the bridge. The Missouri Department of Transportation and its contractor, Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., has scheduled the following lane...
muddyrivernews.com
Griggsville woman arrested during traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 14 on Washington Street in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Jordan A. Clendenny, 27, of Griggsville was arrested for the offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than five (5) grams.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Deep freeze breaks pipes, flooding homes, schools and business across Central Illinois
URBANA – After a week in the deep freeze, crews are responding to dozens of broken pipes across Central Illinois. The city of Decatur says services like meter checks are being delayed because of more than 15 water main breaks since last week’s cold snap. A Winter Storm plunged temperatures below freezing for several days in the week before Christmas weekend 2022. Chambana meteorologist Andrew Pritchard predicted winds on December 23 gusted to near 50 miles per hour, prompting dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 40 degrees below zero. Crews in Decatur have also responded to more than 100 meter or pipe bursts inside homes. The city expects more emergencies as pipes continue to thaw.
