Spokane Fire Department advises what to do if pipes burst

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is advising residents on what to do if your pipes burst from the cold.

SFD says 9-1-1 dispatchers have received over 60 calls related to burst pipes, broken sprinklers, and water flow alarms just in the last 48 hours. They’re asking folks to not call the emergency line if a burst pipe is discovered unless there is a threat to life-safety, such as water being close to electrical equipment.

If you do experience a burst pipe, SFD is offering the following tips:

Locate your main water supply and shut it off.

Turn on your faucets to drain all remaining water.

Use towels to mop up water

If you are a renter, call your landlord or property manager

Try to find the source of the water; if you identify the location of the break, plumbers can work more efficiently.

Notify your neighbors. They may be experiencing similar conditions.

Take photos and call your insurance company.

Spokane Fire adds if you’re unsure about threat to life-safety, they will respond to 911 calls.

