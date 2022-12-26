ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maize n Brew

Michigan vs TCU: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, previewing the other CFP semifinal

The first round of the College Football Playoff kicks off on New Year’s Eve, starting with the Michigan Wolverines taking on the TCU Horned Frogs. Michigan is coming off a win over the Purdue Boilermakers to earn the Big Ten Championship. On the other side, the Horned Frogs lost in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship for their first loss of the season.
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: 2024 five-star LB impressed with Michigan

There’s no doubt Michigan’s staff and team is fully immersed in preparation for their upcoming College Football Playoff battle against TCU. However, as you all know, recruiting never stops and several storylines have come up late this week. Five-star LB holds Michigan in high regard. The Michigan Wolverines...
ClutchPoints

TCU football star puts Michigan on notice ahead of CFP Semifinal

TCU football is preparing for their CFP Semifinal against Michigan on Saturday, with a spot in the National Championship on the line. This Horned Frogs team has defied all the odds in 2022 and will be looking to do so again here, but it won’t be easy. The Wolverines are an elite group and very strong defensively. But, center Steve Avila, who is also a draft prospect, believes TCU should have no problems handling their physicality.
WolverineDigest

Top TCU Defenders Talk JJ McCarthy

Whether it's a defensive lineman, a linebacker or a defensive back, the TCU defenders have been coached up when it comes to Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. Each player gave a very similar answer when asked about what stands out about U-M's sophomore signal caller despite sitting across a giant ballroom from each other.
WolverineDigest

Matt Weiss Breaks Down Michigan's Offense vs. TCU's 3-3-5 Defense

Many talking heads have said that Michigan is too powerful for TCU. Michigan's Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line has a way of pushing opposing defenses around for four quarters and a lot of folks see that happening to TCU. Offensive coordinator Matt Weiss certainly knows what the O-line is capable of and definitely sees the big boys doing their thing.
MLive.com

Fiesta Bowl tickets: Michigan vs. TCU prices trending downwards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Prices for Michigan’s College Football Playoff game against TCU are trending downwards. On SeatGeek, which has partnered with the Fiesta Bowl, the cheapest ticket for Saturday’s game was listed at $149 ($179 with fees) as of Tuesday afternoon. The least expensive listing a few weeks ago, hours after the matchup was announced, was around $300.
Maize n Brew

Brewcast: Previewing Michigan/TCU in the Fiesta Bowl

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. It has been a long four weeks without Michigan Wolverines football, with each day adding more anticipation...
WolverineDigest

Donovan Edwards Explains Exactly Why This Michigan Team Is So Good

Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards is always good for a solid one liner. After he broke off 75 and 85-yard touchdown runs to seal the game against Ohio State, Edwards was asked about his long run during the post game press conference. He asked back, "Which one?" He wasn't necessarily trying to be funny or become an instant legend in that moment, but it got big laughs in the room and a huge smile from Edwards himself.
WolverineDigest

Sherrone Moore On Michigan: 'I'm In No Rush To Leave This Place'

He's one of the top assistant coaches in all of college football, and Michigan fans are hoping that he remains in Ann Arbor for a very, very long time. Sherrone Moore is in his fifth year as part of Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff at Michigan, and he's become one of the hottest names for head coaching vacancies around college football. As the offensive line coach, he's responsible for developing the top o-line in the country in back-to-back seasons - with the Wolverines becoming the first program to win the Joe Moore award in consecutive seasons. In addition to his work with the offensive line, Moore also took on the role as co-offensive coordinator in 2022 - sharing that responsibility with quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss.
Dallas Observer

Looking for a Place To Catch the TCU Playoff Game? We Got You

Since the inception of the College Football Playoff format in 2014, a Texas team has never made it in. Fresh off a stellar 12–1 season that few saw coming, the TCU Horned Frogs will have an opportunity to play for college football’s ultimate prize. Win two games and get their name etched into history. Frogs will take on Big 10 champions, the Michigan Wolverines, at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in Glendale, Arizona, with the winner advancing to the National Championship game to play either the defending national champions Georgia or Ohio State.
Maize n Brew

Breaking down Michigan’s seven transfer portal additions so far

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. On this week’s episode of the Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon evaluates the seven members of the...
