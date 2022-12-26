Read full article on original website
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
TEXAS Live: New Year's Live! is back in Texas and better than ever!Sheeraz QurbanArlington, TX
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing TrioNikFort Worth, TX
Maize n Brew
TCU CB says they’re ‘coming’ for Michigan, ‘faster than any team they’ve seen’
TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson has an undeniable chip on his shoulder heading into the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan. Hodges-Tomlinson sees talk about Michigan’s strength and physicality and believes the speed of the Horned Frogs is the more important factor. "It has been talked about in like every other...
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs TCU: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, previewing the other CFP semifinal
The first round of the College Football Playoff kicks off on New Year’s Eve, starting with the Michigan Wolverines taking on the TCU Horned Frogs. Michigan is coming off a win over the Purdue Boilermakers to earn the Big Ten Championship. On the other side, the Horned Frogs lost in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship for their first loss of the season.
Maize n Brew
Survey Results: More than half of Michigan fans are confident heading into Fiesta Bowl
We are just a couple days away from the Michigan Wolverines’ second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. This time, standing in their way of a spot in the National Championship are the TCU Horned Frogs. Last week, we asked you a few questions for this week’s SB Nation Reacts...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: 2024 five-star LB impressed with Michigan
There’s no doubt Michigan’s staff and team is fully immersed in preparation for their upcoming College Football Playoff battle against TCU. However, as you all know, recruiting never stops and several storylines have come up late this week. Five-star LB holds Michigan in high regard. The Michigan Wolverines...
TCU football star puts Michigan on notice ahead of CFP Semifinal
TCU football is preparing for their CFP Semifinal against Michigan on Saturday, with a spot in the National Championship on the line. This Horned Frogs team has defied all the odds in 2022 and will be looking to do so again here, but it won’t be easy. The Wolverines are an elite group and very strong defensively. But, center Steve Avila, who is also a draft prospect, believes TCU should have no problems handling their physicality.
Top TCU Defenders Talk JJ McCarthy
Whether it's a defensive lineman, a linebacker or a defensive back, the TCU defenders have been coached up when it comes to Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. Each player gave a very similar answer when asked about what stands out about U-M's sophomore signal caller despite sitting across a giant ballroom from each other.
3 bold TCU predictions for College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Michigan
Led by quarterback Max Duggan, the TCU Horned Frogs have had their best season in recent history. Now, with a 12-1 record, they are set to take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. In the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs, TCU will be in for a challenge against a strong Michigan team.
Matt Weiss Breaks Down Michigan's Offense vs. TCU's 3-3-5 Defense
Many talking heads have said that Michigan is too powerful for TCU. Michigan's Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line has a way of pushing opposing defenses around for four quarters and a lot of folks see that happening to TCU. Offensive coordinator Matt Weiss certainly knows what the O-line is capable of and definitely sees the big boys doing their thing.
MLive.com
Fiesta Bowl tickets: Michigan vs. TCU prices trending downwards
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Prices for Michigan’s College Football Playoff game against TCU are trending downwards. On SeatGeek, which has partnered with the Fiesta Bowl, the cheapest ticket for Saturday’s game was listed at $149 ($179 with fees) as of Tuesday afternoon. The least expensive listing a few weeks ago, hours after the matchup was announced, was around $300.
Maize n Brew
2024 four-star in-state ATH Jacob Oden includes Michigan on top five list
The Michigan Wolverines were just included on the top five list for one of the state’s top players in the 2024 class — four-star athlete Jacob Oden. He also included Michigan State, Iowa, Penn State and Tennessee. The 6-foot-1, 188-pounder hails from Harper Woods and has had his...
Maize n Brew
Brewcast: Previewing Michigan/TCU in the Fiesta Bowl
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. It has been a long four weeks without Michigan Wolverines football, with each day adding more anticipation...
Donovan Edwards Explains Exactly Why This Michigan Team Is So Good
Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards is always good for a solid one liner. After he broke off 75 and 85-yard touchdown runs to seal the game against Ohio State, Edwards was asked about his long run during the post game press conference. He asked back, "Which one?" He wasn't necessarily trying to be funny or become an instant legend in that moment, but it got big laughs in the room and a huge smile from Edwards himself.
Maize n Brew
Noteworthy comments from Jesse Minter and Steve Clinkscale’s Fiesta Bowl press conference
With the offensive coordinators speaking to the media on Tuesday, Wednesday was the defense’s day in the limelight. Here are some noteworthy comments made by Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale in their time with the media. Steve Clinkscale. How would you...
Sherrone Moore On Michigan: 'I'm In No Rush To Leave This Place'
He's one of the top assistant coaches in all of college football, and Michigan fans are hoping that he remains in Ann Arbor for a very, very long time. Sherrone Moore is in his fifth year as part of Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff at Michigan, and he's become one of the hottest names for head coaching vacancies around college football. As the offensive line coach, he's responsible for developing the top o-line in the country in back-to-back seasons - with the Wolverines becoming the first program to win the Joe Moore award in consecutive seasons. In addition to his work with the offensive line, Moore also took on the role as co-offensive coordinator in 2022 - sharing that responsibility with quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss.
Dallas Observer
Looking for a Place To Catch the TCU Playoff Game? We Got You
Since the inception of the College Football Playoff format in 2014, a Texas team has never made it in. Fresh off a stellar 12–1 season that few saw coming, the TCU Horned Frogs will have an opportunity to play for college football’s ultimate prize. Win two games and get their name etched into history. Frogs will take on Big 10 champions, the Michigan Wolverines, at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in Glendale, Arizona, with the winner advancing to the National Championship game to play either the defending national champions Georgia or Ohio State.
Maize n Brew
Breaking down Michigan’s seven transfer portal additions so far
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. On this week’s episode of the Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon evaluates the seven members of the...
National No. 1 Duncanville rolls past Cleveland in Round 1 of Les Schwab Invitational
Cameron Barnes had 22 points, KJ Lewis scored 19, Aric Demings added 14 and Ron Holland chipped in 11 for national No. 1 Duncanville (Texas) on Tuesday in an 85-54 first-round win over Cleveland at the Les Schwab Invitational at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon. Jamel Pichon (17 ...
Did you win? 2 $40,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold throughout Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday weekend has come and gone, and now all eyes are on the new year and on the TCU Horned Frogs facing off against Michigan on Saturday, Dec. 31. While Texas is rooting for a TCU win, there’s been some lottery winning around the state.
fox2detroit.com
Former Detroit Cass Tech football star Jayru Campbell arrested after standoff with police
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Detroit high school football star who went on to compete for a national championship was arrested after a tense standoff with police at a psychiatric facility in Auburn Hills. Jayru Campbell, who attended Cass Tech High School, livestreamed the interaction with police...
Detroit's WDIV weather team expands with one new and one returning staffer
Detroit’s Local 4 News on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) has two additions to its weathercasting team. Ashlee Baracy and Ron Hilliard are the newest members of 4Warn Weather, the new name for the station’s weather team. The news was posted on the station's website Monday. They'll be joining current...
