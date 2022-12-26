ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EPD: Family nearly ran over during Christmas argument

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after police accuse him of almost hitting a family with a car on Christmas day.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Evansville Police officers were dispatched to the home near Bayard Park for a family dispute.

According to a police report, the incident happened after a victim and two children tried to stop Joshua P. Winnett from allegedly drunk driving.

Police say after kicking one of the adult victims, Winnett took off in the car while people were trying to stop him. Officers say he almost hit two children and an adult while trying to leave the home.

According to EPD, a child hanging in the passenger side door was dragged onto the street and nearly ran over.

Police later learned that the suspect is currently on probation for being convicted of multiple counts of battery on public safety officials. Joshua P. Winnett, 31, was booked into the jail and is being held on $10,000 bond. He faces charges of:

  • Domestic Battery – Simple Assault
  • Domestic Battery – with Prior Unrelated Convictions
  • Domestic Battery – Adult Know Presence of Child Less than 16
  • Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon
