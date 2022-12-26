Read full article on original website
How Did No One Notice Boise Just Survived a Hurricane?
Can someone explain to me how no one noticed that the city of Boise quite literally just endured a hurricane? No, seriously. How did no one catch this? While people were enjoying their new iPhones from Santa and finding cars with big red bows in their driveways like in those stupid commercials, the state of Idaho was in the middle of a hurricane.
Why Idaho is the Wrong State to Live in for People with Disabilities
We all know somebody that has a disability. It can be a family member, a friend, somebody you work with or went to school with, or perhaps it is you. Living with a disability can be tough, but with the right accommodations, life doesn't have to be the most difficult route. Pending on where you live, can often determine how hard getting around can be for some disabled peopled. Some towns are well accommodated and others have some work to do. When it comes to living in Idaho, are our cities accommodated enough for those with disabilities, or are we behind on the times?
Boise Favorite Will Shut It’s Doors After This Week
2022 hasn't been easy on the food industry with various businesses experiencing difficulty bouncing back from staff shortages, risings costs, etc. Now, the Treasure Valley will have to bid farewell to another local favorite that will close after this week. The end of an era... for good?. In posts to...
New speed limits on two Boise roads
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) is changing the speed limit on two Boise streets this week. The first is the portion of Goddard Road that runs between Glenwood and Maple Grove road will see a speed reduction from 30 mph to 25 mph. The second...
Weather-related power outage in southeast Boise
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - Idaho Power crews are responding to a weather-related power outage in Southeast Boise. The outage is impacting 52 customers. According to Idaho Power's website, crews expect to have power restored by 9:30am on Wednesday.
Kuna Police cleared of wrongdoing after pursuit led to a fatal crash
KUNA, Idaho — On July 31, 2021, Kuna Police were involved in a pursuit of drunk driver Ruben Garcia that ended in a crash that killed Jonathan Calderon, 28. The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) has finished the investigation of the crash and cleared police of any wrongdoing.
Bogus Basin conditions report going into the weekend
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Bogus Basin has released its conditions report going into the New Year. The mountain is 100% open through the weekend. They have groomed 34 out of the 56 groomable trails and have gained 4" of fresh snow in the last 48 hours for a total of 9" in the last week. All of the chairlifts are open except for the easy rider which is under repair.
Boise Man Arrested For Alleged Vehicle Vandalism (Video)
BOISE, ID – A 53-year-old Boise man who allegedly damaged several vehicles by pouring glue on them, drilling holes in tires, and removing valve stems has been arrested. According to Boise Police, Eric Pavlis was charged with two counts of Felony Malicious Injury to Property. “On Monday morning officers...
One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled
Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
Idaho’s Ultimate Guide: When To Take The Christmas Tree Down
Christmas 2022 is officially in the books and if any of you are like my wife, you're probably asking yourself: "When in the hell can we take this Christmas tree down so we can have our living room back?" Sure, there are some people who love Christmas so much they...
Opening for Meridian Olive Garden delayed
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The new Olive Garden in Meridian has pushed back its opening to Feb. 27. The new location was originally scheduled for late January. The new location is on Chinden and Linder in Meridian across the Eagle island Fred Meyer.
Everything You Need to Know About The Gangs Invading Idaho
Recently, Caldwell was the site of a horrific stabbing that officials later learned was a gang-related conflict between members of the Norteños and Sureños gangs at Extra Mile Chevron gas station on Freeport Street. It's a terrifying thought to conceive as this type of crime is relatively uncommon...
Southern Idaho man Arrested Following Christmas Eve Attack on Police Officer, 2 Others
MERIDIAN - While most were home enjoying their Christmas Eve, a police officer in Meridian was attacked when he responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Washakie Street, in Meridian. The officer arrived on scene at approximately 9:00 p.m. and encountered a 62-year-old female who had a...
Special weather advisory: NWS Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Nation Weather Service has issued a special weather advisory for Prairie, Pine, and Fairfield Idaho. 55 mile per hour wind and half inch hail are possible until 5:45 pm. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure immediately.
Caldwell Police reports an increase in fraud incidents
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Caldwell Police Department is reporting an increase in incidents of fraud lately, most of which it says are preventable. In a recent case, a 65-year-old woman was contacted by “McAfee” via phone telling her she needed to update her computer’s antivirus software.
Boise Airport flight cancelations update
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Many Southwest flights arriving and departing from Boise Airport continue to be canceled. So far today, four flights with Southwest Airlines have been canceled. Flights arriving from Denver and Las Vegas as well as departures to Oakland and Sacramento have been canceled. For a full...
Housing market crash or housing market growth?
BOISE, Idaho — Ada County’s home prices are dropping, Canyon County’s home prices are not. But, an expert says the overall trends of rising prices tell the real story about the future of housing and the economy in our area. KTVB previously reported the median price for...
