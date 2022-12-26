Area foodbank providing boxes for families facing food scarcity during winter break

SPRINGFIELD — An area foodbank is looking to help families facing food scarcity during the holiday break.

Second Harvest Food Bank in Springfield said they will have “kid-friendly boxes” full of snacks and extra groceries available from Dec. 28-30.

The food pantry is asking those interested to drive through the ally at their location on 20 North Murray Street and ask for the box.

Those with questions can contact the pantry at (937) 325-8715 ext. 103.

