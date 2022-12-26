ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Sheriff's deputy injured, motorist killed in Christmas Day collision

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy was airlifted, and a motorist was fatally injured, during a vehicle collision on Christmas Day in Oro Grande.

SBC Fire officials reported the collision at about 9:17 p.m. on Sunday near National Trails Highway and Hibiscus Street just north of Victorville.

First responders located a sheriff’s vehicle blocking the northbound lane of the highway and a Chevrolet Impala that went off the roadway.

The driver of the Impala was pronounced deceased at the scene. The SBC Sheriff-Coroner’s Division has not released the identity of the driver.

The unidentified deputy was taken by airship to a trauma center, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The condition of the deputy is unknown.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station normally patrol the unincorporated areas of the county.

The CHP is handling the investigation, sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told the Daily Press.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press:

Comments / 4

ChErRySmOkE AgUiLaR
2d ago

i bet the cop caused it those Cali cops think they own the road and no one else is on them use their lights just to get threw a red light no emergency fly past you no turn signals and the list goes on RIP to the life that was lost

Reply(2)
7
