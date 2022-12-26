HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Even with winter in full swing, many dog owners will still walk their dogs. Veterinarians are giving some advice on how you can keep your dog safe during the season. Vets from the Marquette Veterinary Clinic say various dog breeds will handle winter differently. Using booties and pet-friendly de-icers is a way to avoid irritation on paws.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO