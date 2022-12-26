Lucas Bixby got a steal and score to seal the win in overtime, but Kevin Howell played hero for New Berlin in a 39-38 win over Triopia in the Waverly Holiday Tournament semifinal on Wednesday afternoon. Howell finished with 18 points, Gannon Dodd added 11 and Lucas Bixby had 10 for the Pretzels who will play the winner of Routt and West Central on Thursday for the title at 6:30 pm.

NEW BERLIN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO