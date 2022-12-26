Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Rematch In Waverly – Pretzels and Rockets For The Title
New Berlin and Routt met for the Gene Bergschneider title at the end of November and the Pretzels won by one in overtime. The two teams will meet again Thursday night in Waverly for the holiday title.
channel1450.com
Routt Tops West Central in Waverly Nightcap to Setup Rematch With New Berlin
Jacksonville Routt defeated West Central 55-42 on Wednesday night to send them to the Waverly Holiday tournament championship against New Berlin. The Pretzels and Rockets met in the Gene Bergschneider tournament title game last month, where the Pretzels were victorious in overtime handing Routt its only loss of the season in the process.
channel1450.com
Routt Wins Another Close One At Waverly To Secure Spot In Semifinals
Greenfield Northwestern got it within one possession with just over a minute to play, but the Rockets sealed the deal at the line. Routt beat the Tigers 50-44 led by Nolan Killion’s 23 points, including 21 in the first half. Routt will play the winner of West Central and North Mac on Wednesday at 8 pm in the semifinals.
channel1450.com
Even Quarters Propel Belleville East Over Lincoln in Collinsville
Belleville East handed Lincoln its second loss of the season with a 42-28 final score. The Lancers outscored the Railers 25-7 in the second and fourth quarters to hand the Railers their second loss of the season. Belleville will face MacArthur in the championship semifinal at 6:00.
channel1450.com
Howell Plays Hero To Send New Berlin To Waverly Title Game
Lucas Bixby got a steal and score to seal the win in overtime, but Kevin Howell played hero for New Berlin in a 39-38 win over Triopia in the Waverly Holiday Tournament semifinal on Wednesday afternoon. Howell finished with 18 points, Gannon Dodd added 11 and Lucas Bixby had 10 for the Pretzels who will play the winner of Routt and West Central on Thursday for the title at 6:30 pm.
channel1450.com
Triopia Upsets Auburn To Advance To Waverly Semifinals
A third quarter run was the difference as Triopia beat Auburn 54-39 in the Waverly Holiday Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday afternoon. Ryan Snow and Aiden Neathery each scored 17 points for the Trojans, who will play New Berlin on Wednesday at 2 pm in the semifinals.
channel1450.com
Calvary Pulls Away in Third for Win Over Beardstown
The Calvary Saints will play in a quarterfinal at the Williamsville Holiday Tournament on Wednesday after a 83-56 victory over Beardstown. The play at 6:00pm on Wednesday.
channel1450.com
Iowa Commits Freeman and Harding Power Moline Past Lanphier
Owen Freeman and Brock Harding combined for 37 points to lead Moline to a 70-40 win over Lanphier in the Pekin Holiday Tournament. Shaun Hatchett led the Lions with 15 points.
channel1450.com
Rockets Top Rocks To Move On In Championship Side Of State Farm Classic
Rochester and Rock Island faced off against one another in the 8 o’clock game of the large school girls bracket of the State Farm Classic. Rockets defeated the Rocks 47-38.
channel1450.com
Arthalony Ties Tournament Record in Win Over Delavan
Gavin Arthalony tied the Williamsville Holiday Tournament record for most points in a quarter with 18. He finished with 36 points in PORTA’s 62-26 victory over Delavan. The Bluejays will play Tolono Unity tomorrow at 4:30 in a quarterfinal.
channel1450.com
Lincoln Dominates Offensive Glass in Win Over Granite City
The six-time Prairie Farm Classic champs got underway in a big way on Wednesday as they defeated Granite City 52-43, but it was their work on the offensive glass that was most impressive. Lincoln collected 15 offensive boards in this one. They’ll face Belleville East tomorrow at 11:30.
channel1450.com
Defending Collinsville Champs Roll Passed Madison
Decatur MacArthur rolled passed Madison 67-39 to open the Collinsville Holiday Tournament. Makhi Wright had 15 for the Generals and King Dees had 11; Trojans were led by Kerwin Baker with 18. Generals play O’Fallon tomorrow at 10 am.
channel1450.com
Williamsville Rolls Past Havana for Quarterfinal Spot
The Williamsville Bullets got out to a 21-3 lead to end of the first before picking up the 74-30 win over Havana to move into the Williamsville Holiday Tournament quarterfinals. They play the winner of Tremont and Peoria Quest at 7:30pm Wednesday.
channel1450.com
Pretzels Defense Dominates Vipers To Secure New Berlin’s Spot In Waverly Semifinals
New Berlin held South County to no points for nearly 11 minutes of game time spanning the late first quarter through 5:30 left in the third quarter. The Pretzels beat the Vipers 31-17 to advance to the Waverly Holiday Tournament semifinals. New Berlin will play at 2 pm on Wednesday against the winner of Auburn and Triopia.
channel1450.com
Lanphier Hangs On Past Lake Zurich to Open Pekin Tournament
Lanphier withstood three double-digit scorers as they defeated Lake Zurich 66-62 to open the Pekin tournament. JaiQuan Holman had 22 and Austin Robinson had 20 with 11 rebounds for the Lions.
channel1450.com
Plainfield North Hands Tornadoes First Loss at State Farm Classic
Taylorville is at the State Farm Classic for the first time and drew Plainfield North in their opener. It was close for the first quarter, but the Tigers defeated the Tornadoes 63-42.
WAND TV
Home total loss after Taylorville fire
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A home is now in ruins after a house fire Monday afternoon. Taylorville firefighters responded to a fire in Langleyville at 3:36 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home. Those firefighters were forced to abandon any interior operations due to the high heat and low visibility.
WAND TV
Streets closed in Decatur for watermain repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Repairs after a watermain failure will require street closures in Decatur Wednesday. One closure will be at S. 16th St at the intersection of E. Cleveland Ave. starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and ending at 3 p.m. The other closure will be the intersection of N....
WAND TV
Christian County man reported as missing
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities in Christian County are searching for a missing man. Gregory Mendenhall, 52, who is from rural Mt. Auburn, left his mother's home on November 1. He left the home driving a red 2016 Chevrolet pickup with Illinois license plate of 2015027-B. He was reported...
WAND TV
Boil order issued for City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- As of 11am Tuesday December 27th, 2022, there is a boil order in effect for the City of Jacksonville. Jacksonville-Morgan County Office of Emergency Management announced the following City of Jacksonville customers are under the boil order until further notice. - Doolin St between E Oak St...
