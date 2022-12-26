Read full article on original website
Related
Eagle View Community Health System expanding to Monmouth in 2023
MONMOUTH, Ill. — Access to health care across rural communities is a struggle for many, but there's a new development to fill the need in western Illinois. Eagle View Community Health System is set to open a new health care provider location in Monmouth in early 2023. The group offers medical, dental, and behavioral health services. It currently has locations in Oquawka and Stronghurst, Ill.
977wmoi.com
OSF HealthCare Announces New Chief Medical Officer for Hospitals in Galesburg and Monmouth
OSF HealthCare is pleased to announce Glenn J. Milos, DO-MPH, JD-MDB, CPE, as the new vice president, chief medical officer for OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg and OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth. In this position, Dr. Milos will be responsible for leading the practice of...
Notable deaths of 2022: Remembering influential Galesburg-area people we lost this year
From popular coaches and teachers, to radio and newspaper personalities, to business icons and civic leaders, to a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty, 2022 marked the passing of many notable individuals who left their marks on the Galesburg-area. As we near the end of the year, we once again take the time to look back at those individuals we have lost in the past year.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Deep freeze breaks pipes, flooding homes, schools and business across Central Illinois
URBANA – After a week in the deep freeze, crews are responding to dozens of broken pipes across Central Illinois. The city of Decatur says services like meter checks are being delayed because of more than 15 water main breaks since last week’s cold snap. A Winter Storm plunged temperatures below freezing for several days in the week before Christmas weekend 2022. Chambana meteorologist Andrew Pritchard predicted winds on December 23 gusted to near 50 miles per hour, prompting dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 40 degrees below zero. Crews in Decatur have also responded to more than 100 meter or pipe bursts inside homes. The city expects more emergencies as pipes continue to thaw.
wvik.org
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
muddyriversports.com
Dear Diary: Spending a tournament day in Macomb for first time in more than 25 years
MACOMB, Ill. — The last time I spent an entire day at the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament was in 1996 when a talented Stephen Decatur squad, led by Tarise Bryson, claimed the title by defeating Warsaw in the title game. That was so long ago that now Stephen Decatur doesn’t...
KWQC
“The best Christmas gift” Keokuk girl gets lifetime memory in signed Caitlin Clark shoes
KEOKUK, Iowa (KCRG) - Everyone shopping for 11-year-old Malerie Grossman this holiday season is competing for second. “That was probably the best Christmas gift,” Malerie said. “I was shaking a lot.”. After scoring her 2,000th point on Wednesday Caitlin Clark wanted to make someone’s day. She did a...
25newsnow.com
Popular Peoria bar announces relocation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
25newsnow.com
Holiday travel turmoil felt at Peoria International Airport
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This long Christmas weekend traditionally brings a busy day for many at the airport but with Monday’s snowfall, flights across the country and here in Illinois faced delays or cancelations. In Peoria, many were anxiously waiting for their family members, who may have been...
New Illinois law requires smoke detectors to have 10-year sealed battery
A new law takes effect at the start of the year that will require new smoke alarms being installed in homes to be the kind that includes a sealed 10-year battery. A public act passed in 2017 requires all homeowners to have a 10-year sealed battery smoke alarm beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.
KWQC
Firefighters respond to Big River Resources Monday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire at Big River Resources in rural West Burlington on Monday. According to a media release at 10:26 p.m. Burlington firefighters responded from different locations after multiple calls were received. Authorities stated that firefighters arrived on scene at 10:34 p.m. to find...
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: Why can’t Quincy do for its police officers what Pekin did for its police officers?
An article recently published by the Peoria Journal-Star describes the City of Pekin removing its residency requirement for its police union, fire union and chauffeurs/helpers union. The Pekin City Manager is quoted in the article as saying, “We believe that in order to remain competitive and ensure that we are...
wlds.com
Pair Arrested After Trying to Pass Fraudulent Prescriptions in Pittsfield
Two men from the collar counties of Chicago were arrested in Pike County last week on fraudulent controlled substance charges. According to a release by Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman this morning, members of his department began an investigation into the passing of fraudulent prescriptions at a local pharmacy last Monday, December 19th.
kciiradio.com
Felony Charge For West Burlington Man
On Wednesday, December 21, at approximately 6:20 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding suspicious activity. According to the report, two individuals drove into a farm residence in the 2400 grid of 240th Street. After being approached by the resident, one individual ran on foot, while the other fled in the vehicle.
muddyrivernews.com
Mayor, Police and Fire Commission at odds…again
QUINCY — A small post-Christmas Quincy City Council agenda didn’t seem like much going into Tuesday night’s meeting. But an item not on the agenda ended up taking up most of the evening. Police and Fire Commission Chairman Barry Cheyne spoke during the public comment portion of...
khqa.com
Two women arrested for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Pittsfield Police Department arrested two women after an ongoing investigation for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances in Pittsfield. The Pittsfield Police Department says Taylor Hicks, 26, and Lisa Guthrie, 44, were charged on December 6. Hicks is facing charges of two counts of delivering...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 25, 2022
Jason M Zwick, 42, Quincy, for domestic battery in the 2500 block of Oak. Lodged. 135. James E Burt, 39, Quincy, for violation of order of protection in the 1600 block of Oak. Lodged. 161. Ryanna L Kelley, 25, Quincy, was arrested on a warrant for F.T.A. shoplifting in the...
Central Illinois Proud
One injured in two-vehicle crash outside Sterling Middle school
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One individual was injured after a two-vehicle crash outside Sterling Middle School Tuesday. According to Peoria police, a dump truck and another vehicle were involved in the crash on Sterling Avenue. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. This...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes part of I-74
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall, traffic East Bound on I-74 before the Murray Baker Bridge was temporarily closed due to a crash Friday Morning. Currently, there is only one eastbound lane open on the bridge. Illinois State Police are currently handling the crash.
Comments / 0