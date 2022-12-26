BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Boone County after deputies say he stole a car. According to a criminal complaint, a woman reported that someone walked into her home while she was sleeping and then drove away in her car. The complaint says that a witness followed the suspect, 42-year-old Joshua Gunnoe, in […]

