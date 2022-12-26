ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WOWK 13 News

West Virginia deputy pulls over fake police cruiser in Putnam County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A car was towed in Putnam County because Kanawha County deputies say the vehicle was equipped with unauthorized emergency lights. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a transport to Putnam County and was returning back to Kanawha County on I-64 when a dark-colored sedan flashed emergency blue and […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies searching for 2 juvenile suspects after attempted breaking and entering in Cross Lanes, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that one juvenile is already in custody. The alleged incident happened on the 100 block of Goff Mountain Rd. at a commercial building. The name of the business […]
CROSS LANES, WV
lootpress.com

Danville man arrested for Grand Larceny Auto

SPRUCE LAUREL FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man is facing charges in relation to a Tuesday incident involving the theft of a vehicle. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, deputies with the department received a stolen vehicle complaint.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured, 1 in custody in Gallia County, Ohio, stabbing

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person is in custody and another is injured after a stabbing in Gallia County, Ohio. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, the call came in around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, regarding an alleged stabbing on Bear Run Road in Clay Township. Deputies say when they arrived […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Four arrested on drug charges in Scioto County

LUCASVILLE — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced on Thursday that a man and woman from Dayton, along with a man and woman from Portsmouth were arrested on drug charges after an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Task Force arrest woman on Fentanyl, Methamphetamine charges

STOLLINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Logan County woman was arrested Tuesday and faces charges in relation to delivery of multiple substances including Fentanyl and Methamphetamine. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicates that, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, a search warrant was executed in the Stollings area of Logan County...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Intoxicated woman arrested for hospital disturbance

LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces multiple charges following officer response to a disturbance at Logan Regional Medical Center on Wednesday. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, a Domestic Disturbance situation was reported to have been occurring at Logan Regional Medical Center.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies seek West Virginia teen last seen Christmas Day

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a “runaway” teen. According to the sheriff’s office, Rock “Trey” Sullivan, III, 14, of Barboursville, was last seen late in the evening on Christmas Day 2022. He will soon be 15, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies say Sullivan […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Home leveled after fire; explosions reported at scene

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Lawrence County responded Thursday afternoon to a house fire that leveled the home. Dispatchers said the call came in around 2 p.m. Thursday on County Road 128, just outside of Hanging Rock. Crews from Hamilton Township Fire Department were among crews there.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Christmas is saved in Prestonsburg, Ky.; police arrest Grinch

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Residents in the city of Prestonsburg, Ky., were able to sleep easy over the Christmas weekend because police caught the Grinch “green-handed.”. Police posted a video of the brazen holiday hater getting arrested as he stole a load of presents – at City Hall...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
q95fm.net

Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Tax Office Closed Friday and Monday for New Years

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the sheriff’s office and tax office will be closed tomorrow and this Monday for New Years. Those with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office & Tax Office also said they wish everyone a Happy New Year and are asking people to celebrate responsibly and not to drink and drive.

