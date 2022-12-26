Read full article on original website
West Virginia deputy pulls over fake police cruiser in Putnam County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A car was towed in Putnam County because Kanawha County deputies say the vehicle was equipped with unauthorized emergency lights. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a transport to Putnam County and was returning back to Kanawha County on I-64 when a dark-colored sedan flashed emergency blue and […]
Deputies searching for 2 juvenile suspects after attempted breaking and entering in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that one juvenile is already in custody. The alleged incident happened on the 100 block of Goff Mountain Rd. at a commercial building. The name of the business […]
Danville man arrested for Grand Larceny Auto
SPRUCE LAUREL FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man is facing charges in relation to a Tuesday incident involving the theft of a vehicle. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, deputies with the department received a stolen vehicle complaint.
1 injured, 1 in custody in Gallia County, Ohio, stabbing
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person is in custody and another is injured after a stabbing in Gallia County, Ohio. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, the call came in around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, regarding an alleged stabbing on Bear Run Road in Clay Township. Deputies say when they arrived […]
West Virginia man accused of entering woman’s home while she slept, stealing her car
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Boone County after deputies say he stole a car. According to a criminal complaint, a woman reported that someone walked into her home while she was sleeping and then drove away in her car. The complaint says that a witness followed the suspect, 42-year-old Joshua Gunnoe, in […]
Man charged after accused of spitting on, threatening to shoot his mother
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mingo County deputies said a man faces multiple charges after he was accused of spitting on his mother, pointing a gun at her and threatening to shoot her. Charles Lauren Varney, 40, of South Williamson, Ky., was taken into custody Tuesday after an incident...
Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
Four arrested on drug charges in Scioto County
LUCASVILLE — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced on Thursday that a man and woman from Dayton, along with a man and woman from Portsmouth were arrested on drug charges after an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17...
Kentucky man charged with disorderly conduct, brandishing deadly weapon in West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after deputies say he obstructed officers in the Chattaroy area on Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, deputies from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a woman saying that her son, 40-year-old Charles Varney, of South Williamson, Kentucky, had spit on her and pointed […]
Task Force arrest woman on Fentanyl, Methamphetamine charges
STOLLINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Logan County woman was arrested Tuesday and faces charges in relation to delivery of multiple substances including Fentanyl and Methamphetamine. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicates that, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, a search warrant was executed in the Stollings area of Logan County...
West Virginia man arrested for making ‘terroristic threats’ on Facebook
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after deputies say that he posted threats on Facebook. According to a criminal complaint, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that 49-year-old Ryan Vankovich, of Stollings, made threats on the social media platform. One of the posts said, “Some ppl just have to learn stuff the […]
Intoxicated woman arrested for hospital disturbance
LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces multiple charges following officer response to a disturbance at Logan Regional Medical Center on Wednesday. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, a Domestic Disturbance situation was reported to have been occurring at Logan Regional Medical Center.
Deputies seek West Virginia teen last seen Christmas Day
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a “runaway” teen. According to the sheriff’s office, Rock “Trey” Sullivan, III, 14, of Barboursville, was last seen late in the evening on Christmas Day 2022. He will soon be 15, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies say Sullivan […]
$70,000 worth of drugs found in Portsmouth search, leading to two arrests
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and a woman have been arrested and charged after a drug search at a Portsmouth, Ohio apartment Tuesday afternoon. According to the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, SWAT officers from the Portsmouth Police Department went to an apartment just before 6 p.m. on a narcotics search at the 1300 […]
Home leveled after fire; explosions reported at scene
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Lawrence County responded Thursday afternoon to a house fire that leveled the home. Dispatchers said the call came in around 2 p.m. Thursday on County Road 128, just outside of Hanging Rock. Crews from Hamilton Township Fire Department were among crews there.
Christmas is saved in Prestonsburg, Ky.; police arrest Grinch
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Residents in the city of Prestonsburg, Ky., were able to sleep easy over the Christmas weekend because police caught the Grinch “green-handed.”. Police posted a video of the brazen holiday hater getting arrested as he stole a load of presents – at City Hall...
Authorities seize $70K in illegal drugs in Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 arrested
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man and woman are facing drug charges in Scioto County after authorities confiscated $70,000 in illegal narcotics. According to Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Reginald Langford, 29, of Dayton and Hope Bentley, 25, of Portsmouth were arrested on the evening of Tuesday, […]
One person taken to hospital after I-64 crash in Putnam County, dispatchers say
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a tractor trailer crash. The wreck occurred about 8 a.m. on Interstate 64 East near mile marker 43. Exit 44 is the U.S. 35/St. Albans exit. Dispatchers said a tractor...
Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Tax Office Closed Friday and Monday for New Years
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the sheriff’s office and tax office will be closed tomorrow and this Monday for New Years. Those with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office & Tax Office also said they wish everyone a Happy New Year and are asking people to celebrate responsibly and not to drink and drive.
First responders on scene of Charleston, West Virginia, house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on scene of a working structure fire at a home in Charleston. Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say the fire broke out at a home on Crestlyn Drive around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the Charleston Fire Department, the home was occupied, but the homeowners were not […]
