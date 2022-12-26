Read full article on original website
Kentucky drained of donors; centers ask for blood
As the temperature drops, so do blood donations.
WTVQ
American Heart Association expands infant CPR kits to rural Ky. communities
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The American Heart Association is providing over 4,300 infant CPR kits to new parents in rural Kentucky counties thanks to funding from the Kentucky Association of Health Plans. In a press release, AHA says the initiative, which was launched in May, has already provided 3,000...
spectrumnews1.com
New at-home recovery treatment options now available to Kentuckians dealing with addiction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This month, Kentucky launched a new at-home recovery program to help curb drug overdoses. It’s a concept to help Kentuckians affected by addiction to “recover where you live.”. The Commonwealth becomes the 10th state to launch an addiction care program. “It’s the new model...
NKY Community Action Commission opens The Fatherhood Program to women starting in January
The Fatherhood Program at Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) will expand classes to women for a limited time starting January 11, 2023. This 12-week cohort will be virtual, perfect for on-the-go mothers and mother figures. This parenting program helps participants grow closer to their children, learn to be better...
WKYT 27
Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pipes on the outside of your home or in an unfinished basement can be the most vulnerable to freezing. Since they’re more exposed, Susan Lancho with Kentucky American Water said if pipes are frozen, the best thing you can do is find your main water shut off valve.
WKYT 27
Tips to file insurance flaims after burst water pipes
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Problems are mounting in the days after an arctic freeze in Kentucky. With the severe winter weather, many people are dealing with burst water pipes. Those burst pipes have caused damage to businesses and homes alike. “For the most part, if you have homeowner’s or renter’s coverage,...
wdrb.com
Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
kbsi23.com
Western Kentucky residents under National Weather Service advisement
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A cold front will will sweep through the region tonight, according to a Monday afternoon report issued by the National Weather Service. Light now, with accumulations of up to one inch are possible along the front. Temperatures behind the front will fall to to the...
spectrumnews1.com
Cold temperatures causing pipe bursts in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Concerns are growing around water pressure systems this winter. Now, below-freezing temperatures are bursting water pipes in homes and businesses around the commonwealth. Communities across Kentucky experienced extreme weather drops plus a mix of snow and ice over the past week. With temperatures now rising, what...
More than 500 acres of public access added to Kentucky wildlife area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 500 acres of public access have been added to the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said. The access in Pulaski County was added following an environmental remediation project that plugged 18 orphaned gas wells, the agency said last week in a […]
wdrb.com
Owners of vehicles abandoned during winter weather face deadline in Kentucky and Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a tough weekend for travel. Snow and ice from Friday's flash freeze is starting to thaw, but driving along major interstates and highways in Kentucky and Indiana, you will see similar scenery: vehicles stuck and abandoned. “The minute snowflakes came down we hit the...
WKYT 27
Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
WKYT 27
Cold weather causing water issues throughout Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Severe cold weather has caused water issues throughout Kentucky. A water main break happened Saturday at the corner of Rose and Vine. The break caused the road to buckle. Crews blocked the area off for days to make repairs. That location has mostly reopened, but the left...
q95fm.net
Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year
An update from the Office of Governor Andy Beshear:. In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
WLKY.com
Kentucky's medical marijuana order goes into effect Jan. 1: What to know
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky executive order about medical marijuana will take effect at the start of the new year. Lawmakers tried, and failed, again this year to pass a bill that would legalize it. It passed through the House, but died in the Senate. So in response, Gov....
Medical marijuana executive order goes into effect Sunday
The executive order came after the Kentucky House passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana twice, but both times it died in the Senate.
progressivegrocer.com
AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky
Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
radionwtn.com
Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous
Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
Fox 19
Some Kentuckians can legally buy, possess medical marijuana starting Jan. 1
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Starting Sunday, Kentuckians with severe medical conditions who meet a list of qualifications may lawfully buy up to eight ounces of medical marijuana in a state where it is legal and bring it back to Kentucky without legal repercussions. Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order...
wpsdlocal6.com
Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention
LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
