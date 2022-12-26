ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WKYT 27

Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pipes on the outside of your home or in an unfinished basement can be the most vulnerable to freezing. Since they’re more exposed, Susan Lancho with Kentucky American Water said if pipes are frozen, the best thing you can do is find your main water shut off valve.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Tips to file insurance flaims after burst water pipes

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Problems are mounting in the days after an arctic freeze in Kentucky. With the severe winter weather, many people are dealing with burst water pipes. Those burst pipes have caused damage to businesses and homes alike. “For the most part, if you have homeowner’s or renter’s coverage,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Cold temperatures causing pipe bursts in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Concerns are growing around water pressure systems this winter. Now, below-freezing temperatures are bursting water pipes in homes and businesses around the commonwealth. Communities across Kentucky experienced extreme weather drops plus a mix of snow and ice over the past week. With temperatures now rising, what...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Cold weather causing water issues throughout Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Severe cold weather has caused water issues throughout Kentucky. A water main break happened Saturday at the corner of Rose and Vine. The break caused the road to buckle. Crews blocked the area off for days to make repairs. That location has mostly reopened, but the left...
KENTUCKY STATE
q95fm.net

Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year

An update from the Office of Governor Andy Beshear:. In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
KENTUCKY STATE
progressivegrocer.com

AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky

Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
RICHMOND, KY
radionwtn.com

Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous

Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention

LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
LOUISVILLE, KY

