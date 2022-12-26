ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, KY

lakercountry.com

Boil water advisory in Russell Springs

The city of Russell Springs has announced a boil water advisory for the areas of Shepherd Drive, Village Drive, Rose Street, Woodland Drive, Gentry Mill Road, Lakeview Drive, Old Columbia Road from Tonkin Drive to the Adair County line, and all roads off Old Columbia Road. This will be until...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Dec. 19, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 19 to 22, 2022. Debra C. Eckerly, 68, and Maury J. Peters, 62, both of Cave City. Dec. 20, 2022:. Melissa A. Shields, 38, of Glasgow, and John L. Sies Jr., 54,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Details still sparse regarding Eli death investigation

Details are still sparse regarding an investigation into a death in the Eli community over the weekend. According to Russell County Coroner Mark Coots, 40-year-old Bryan J. Brummett of Russell Springs was pronounced deceased at Russell County Hospital at 1:20 a.m. Monday. The coroner’s office said Brummett died from injuries...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wymt.com

Police in Pulaski County search for stolen ATV

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking for your help to find a stolen side by side. Deputies in Pulaski County say the 2007 Kubota ATV was stolen sometime in the last several days from the Ard Ridge Road area of Nancy. You can...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Body found in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in Madison County, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP says they received a call on Saturday that said a possible deceased male had been located. They say they discovered 37-year-old Richmond resident Darryl Jones outside a residence on Charlie Abney Road...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest of former Russell Co. resident

A traffic stop on North Highway 127 Friday afternoon turned into a multi-county pursuit, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Deputy Dustin Bunch initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander on Highway 127 for driving too fast for road conditions, reckless driving, and passing multiple vehicles.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Police identify man whose body was found in snow near Berea

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Coroner has released the name of a man found dead Monday afternoon near Berea. The coroner says the body of 37-year-old Darrell Jones was found outside in the snow, about 50-75 feet away from a trailer home on Owsley Fork Road, off of Charlie Abney Road.
BEREA, KY
WTVQ

Police identify man whose body was found last Friday in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police say a man around 40 years old was found dead behind a medical clinic in Somerset last week. According to Somerset police, Donald Perdue’s body was found behind Baptist Health on Highway 27 on Friday, Dec. 23 around 1 p.m. Police don’t suspect...
SOMERSET, KY
crossvillenews1st.com

FORMER CROSSVILLE BUSINESS OWNER, RHEA COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIES IN PRISON

The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on December 26th, but would...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
lakercountry.com

Hospital board to hold special called meeting today

The Russell County Hospital Board of Directors will have a special called meeting at noon today. The meeting will take place in the conference room at the hospital.
wymt.com

Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators say freezing temperatures could be to blame for a man’s death in Pulaski County. While the coroner has not released the exact cause of death, Somerset police say 49-year-old Donald Perdue was found Friday afternoon behind a business. Melisa Perdue says her brother Donald...
SOMERSET, KY
wymt.com

Man arrested after single car crash on I-75

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department was not using the frigid conditions as an excuse to not enforce the law Saturday morning. Early Saturday morning, deputies with the department were dispatched to a single car crash on Interstate 75 at Exit 15. When deputies arrived, they suspected the driver, 29-year-old Norman Mendoza of Georgia, was under the influence.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY

