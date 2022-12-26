Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Over 3,000 Books Lost To Water Damage At Wayne County Public Library
Firefighters with the Monticello Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm on Christmas Eve at the Wayne County Public Library. Firefighters are said to have spent over three-hours pushing water out of the library. Over 3,000-books are said to have been lost to water damage.
lakercountry.com
Boil water advisory in Russell Springs
The city of Russell Springs has announced a boil water advisory for the areas of Shepherd Drive, Village Drive, Rose Street, Woodland Drive, Gentry Mill Road, Lakeview Drive, Old Columbia Road from Tonkin Drive to the Adair County line, and all roads off Old Columbia Road. This will be until...
WKYT 27
Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of people are still without water in Lincoln County. At the height of the outage, around 500 McKinney Water District customers were without water. Now, that number is down to 200. People on Fairgrounds Road, south of Stanford, are served by the McKinney Water...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Dec. 19, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 19 to 22, 2022. Debra C. Eckerly, 68, and Maury J. Peters, 62, both of Cave City. Dec. 20, 2022:. Melissa A. Shields, 38, of Glasgow, and John L. Sies Jr., 54,...
lakercountry.com
Details still sparse regarding Eli death investigation
Details are still sparse regarding an investigation into a death in the Eli community over the weekend. According to Russell County Coroner Mark Coots, 40-year-old Bryan J. Brummett of Russell Springs was pronounced deceased at Russell County Hospital at 1:20 a.m. Monday. The coroner’s office said Brummett died from injuries...
wymt.com
Police in Pulaski County search for stolen ATV
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking for your help to find a stolen side by side. Deputies in Pulaski County say the 2007 Kubota ATV was stolen sometime in the last several days from the Ard Ridge Road area of Nancy. You can...
WKYT 27
Body found in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in Madison County, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP says they received a call on Saturday that said a possible deceased male had been located. They say they discovered 37-year-old Richmond resident Darryl Jones outside a residence on Charlie Abney Road...
WKYT 27
Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
crossvillenews1st.com
CITY COUNCIL DOES NOT VOTE TO PURCHASE VILLAGE INN DURING SPECIAL MEETING TODAY
The Crossville City Council met in a special called session today at noon with the intention of passing the third and final reading of the purchase of the Village Inn-the controversial low-income housing facility on Main street. They did not vote. Another legal snag caused Mayor Crawford to pull the...
More than 500 acres of public access added to Kentucky wildlife area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 500 acres of public access have been added to the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said. The access in Pulaski County was added following an environmental remediation project that plugged 18 orphaned gas wells, the agency said last week in a […]
lakercountry.com
Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest of former Russell Co. resident
A traffic stop on North Highway 127 Friday afternoon turned into a multi-county pursuit, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Deputy Dustin Bunch initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander on Highway 127 for driving too fast for road conditions, reckless driving, and passing multiple vehicles.
WTVQ
Police identify man whose body was found in snow near Berea
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Coroner has released the name of a man found dead Monday afternoon near Berea. The coroner says the body of 37-year-old Darrell Jones was found outside in the snow, about 50-75 feet away from a trailer home on Owsley Fork Road, off of Charlie Abney Road.
WTVQ
Police identify man whose body was found last Friday in Somerset
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police say a man around 40 years old was found dead behind a medical clinic in Somerset last week. According to Somerset police, Donald Perdue’s body was found behind Baptist Health on Highway 27 on Friday, Dec. 23 around 1 p.m. Police don’t suspect...
4 adults, 2 children dead after house fire in Cumberland County
A family has died after a house fire in Cumberland County early Monday morning, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gary Howard.
crossvillenews1st.com
FORMER CROSSVILLE BUSINESS OWNER, RHEA COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIES IN PRISON
The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on December 26th, but would...
lakercountry.com
Hospital board to hold special called meeting today
The Russell County Hospital Board of Directors will have a special called meeting at noon today. The meeting will take place in the conference room at the hospital.
wymt.com
Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators say freezing temperatures could be to blame for a man’s death in Pulaski County. While the coroner has not released the exact cause of death, Somerset police say 49-year-old Donald Perdue was found Friday afternoon behind a business. Melisa Perdue says her brother Donald...
wymt.com
Man arrested after single car crash on I-75
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department was not using the frigid conditions as an excuse to not enforce the law Saturday morning. Early Saturday morning, deputies with the department were dispatched to a single car crash on Interstate 75 at Exit 15. When deputies arrived, they suspected the driver, 29-year-old Norman Mendoza of Georgia, was under the influence.
wymt.com
Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky grocery store is being sued for religious discrimination. A federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday states Matthew Barnett claims he was denied a job for the assistant manager position at Hometown IGA in Williamsburg because he is a Rastafarian. As part of his religion,...
Michigan man sentenced to 105 years in prison for armed drug trafficking in Ky.
A man from Flint, Michigan was sentenced to 105 years in federal prison on Tuesday after being convicted of armed drug trafficking in Kentucky and attempted robbery.
