MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins can add Bart Starr Award winner to his list of accomplishments.On Wednesday, the team announced Cousins was selected as the 2023 winner of the award, which in full is called the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award. RELATED: NFL playoff picture tightens up after Week 16, Vikings fighting for a top seedThe award was created to honor the NFL players "who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community." It's named after the former quarterback and coach of the Green Bay Packers. Cousins will receive the award at the Super Bowl Breakfast set for Feb. 11 in Phoenix, Arizona. He's the third Vikings player in history to get the award, joining Warren Moon and Cris Carter. Earlier this month, Vikings veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen was named the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO