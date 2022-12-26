ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Defense Could Soon Receive Help

The Minnesota Vikings defense has remained a lackluster unit all season long. Outside of a half in which Ed Donatell’s group buckled down to pull off the greatest comeback in NFL history, they’ve continued to be burned over the past few weeks. Good news may be on the horizon, however.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The NFL Got the Top Receiver Wrong

Before the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers sent what was widely regarded as the best wide receiver in the league to the Las Vegas Raiders. Derek Carr was given an elite target in Davante Adams, and Aaron Rodgers was stripped of virtually all pass catchers. The only problem is that Adams was never the top dog.
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Starter Joins Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

Ifeadi Odenigbo has officially joined his fifth NFL team in as many seasons after suddenly, and perhaps inexplicably, cut from the Indianapolis Colts this past week. On Tuesday afternoon, the former Vikings starter signed onto the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, joining Tom Brady in an attempt at making the playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings QB Benched in Washington

The Washington Commanders have the coveted motto “control their own destiny” in play to reach the 2022 playoffs, needing only to defeat the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys for admission. And at least for a week, the Commanders have opted to bench former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win against NYG

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 185 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the aftermath of Vikings-Giants. Particularly, Greg Joseph, Kirk Cousins, and the Vikings defense are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

A Look at All the Vikings 2023 Draft Picks after Week 16

The Minnesota Vikings are in the middle of what should be a deep playoff run, so the 2023 NFL Draft is on the backburner for many fans right now. However, the draft is now just four months away, and we will find out who will be the next era of Minnesota Vikings, After Week 16, here is where the Vikings 2023 Draft picks stand. Draft order taken from tankathon.com.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

RGIII is a Vikings Believer

Say what you want about the Minnesota Vikings this season, but they have a 12-3 record. There is no denying they’ve gone about getting there in a rather unconventional way, and the point differential suggests they shouldn’t have as lopsided of a record as they do. Guess what, the win column matters and at least one NFL analyst agrees.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Our Official Staff Prediction for Vikings at Packers

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for Vikings at Packers is ready. The Vikings can hit a 13-3 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. The NFL expanded to 16+ games per season in 1978, and if the Vikings beat the Packers on Sunday, it’ll be just the third time in franchise history that Minnesota has tallied 13 wins in a season’s first 16 games (1998, 2017).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Justin Jefferson Pounds the Table for Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tied the NFL record for most game-winning drives in a single season (8) last weekend, but some NFL brains still don’t trust him with the game on the line. Former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder was asked earlier this week whether folks should be encouraged...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins selected for 2023 Bart Starr Award

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins can add Bart Starr Award winner to his list of accomplishments.On Wednesday, the team announced Cousins was selected as the 2023 winner of the award, which in full is called the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award. RELATED: NFL playoff picture tightens up after Week 16, Vikings fighting for a top seedThe award was created to honor the NFL players "who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community." It's named after the former quarterback and coach of the Green Bay Packers. Cousins will receive the award at the Super Bowl Breakfast set for Feb. 11 in Phoenix, Arizona. He's the third Vikings player in history to get the award, joining Warren Moon and Cris Carter. Earlier this month, Vikings veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen was named the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Week 17 NFL Picks: Will the Vikings Pull Off a Win in Lambeau?

Dolphins -3.5 (L) Buccaneers/Cardinals U40.5 points (W) For the first time this season, the Philadelphia Eagles are going through some major injuries. Jalen Hurts seems to be on track to miss another week, which means Gardner Minshew will be the Eagles starting QB. Meanwhile, Lane Johnson is out for the rest of the regular season on the offensive line as well.
WASHINGTON STATE
thecomeback.com

Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed

If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
SYRACUSE, NY
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

