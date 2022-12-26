ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Will roads freeze again tonight?

By Jessica Camuto
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 6 days ago

The sun and warm temperatures Tuesday helped the icy roads to melt away improving driving conditions for most across the Tennessee Valley. This being said, there will still be the threat of patchy black ice for Wednesday morning’s commute. The areas that will be most prone to this will be under overpasses or bridges and areas that remained in the shade all day. This re-freeze will occur as the sun goes down and temperatures drop into the 20s.

Many drivers were left stranded on the mountain due to hazardous road conditions. Some roads across Madison County were closed or even impassable Monday night! Local law enforcement is asking that if you do not need to be on the roads to stay off them so they can be treated!

Comments / 5

KillerBee5150
5d ago

if you don't include the wind, the cold's not that bad!!! that wind sure let's you know where there's a crack in the door/window/wall seal!!

