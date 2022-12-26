How an e-bike or scooter ride in Boise can help abuse survivors

Originally published Dec. 22 on KTVB.COM .

The Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA) has served the Treasure Valley for 110 years. The nonprofit offers a secure emergency and transitional shelter program for families.

Now, community members who use e-bikes and scooters can contribute to the WCA’s cause.

WCA has partnered with Lime Transportation to collect donations through their Lime Hero Initiative.

“It’s essentially a crowd funding mechanism where our customers round up the price of their ride and that amount that is rounded up gets donated to a local organization — in this case the WCA,” said Hayden Harvey, Lime Manager of Community and Government Affairs.

Domestic abuse and sexual assault cases have more than doubled in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic years, WCA Executive Director Beatrice Black said. Emergency intakes have also increased.

“We started to look at the community and look at organizations who were making a big impact who were serving a population that sometimes gets overlooked by federal funding or public funding,” Harvey said.

Lime has also committed to donating $50 gift cards and providing free or discounted rides to WCA’s clients.

“A lot of people who are fleeing domestic violence are transportation-limited, and shared, affordable, carbon-free mobility is a low-cost way to get around Boise to get what folks need, like appointments, health care, grocery shopping, things like that,” Harvey said.

This initiative will be available throughout the year. Even with winter in full swing, Harvey says he’s hopeful a lot of people in Boise will still use Lime transportation.

“We are seeing several hundred rides a day, depending on the weather, and — when it gets up to the 60s — even a thousand rides a day, so folks are still using Lime to get around with this weather,” Harvey said.

“I think that we all need to be working together to foster that community, and it is programs and partnerships that are providing the visibility that is going to help us get there,” Black said.

