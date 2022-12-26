Read full article on original website
Good behavior bills could mean shorter sentences in Michigan
A pair of bills introduced in the State House would allow the Michigan Department of Corrections to shave time off of prisoners' sentences for good behavior.
Detroit News
Right-to-work repeal would skip Michigan teachers, public sector employees
Ten years after the GOP-led Legislature passed landmark right-to-work legislation, unions across the state are on the verge of seeing the controversial policy reversed under the new Democratic majorities in the House and Senate. But broad swaths of union workers wouldn't see the same changes as private sector union workers...
Michigan to join more than 30 states in new mental health service agreement
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed a pair of bipartisan bills designed to increase access to mental health services in Michigan by expanding those services across state lines. The bill package, House Bills 5488 and 5489, allows Michigan, which licenses its psychologists, to enter into the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact. This provides...
Whitmer vetoes changes to state marijuana licensing, retirement systems
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed 11 bills ahead of the legislative year’s end, citing concerns that policies pertaining to issues like marijuana licensing and retirement systems were “rushed through a lame duck session.”. In explaining the vetoes, Whitmer panned the bills as needing closer examination. All but one of...
WLUC
Operation Safe Neighborhoods removes 250 illegal guns off the street
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer provided an update on the number of illegal guns taken off the streets as a part of the Operation Safe Neighborhoods program. Since the operation began, law enforcement officials have conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders, leading to 254 illegal guns taken...
Don’t Forget: New Laws Taking Effect in Michigan in 2023
Here we are on the brink of a new year. While we're all preoccupied with what our hopes and goals are for 2023, there are a couple of new laws coming in 2023 that you may have forgotten about. Now, these laws may or may not affect you personally, but, overall, they're bringing positive changes.
New North Carolina laws in effect Jan. 1, recap of 2022’s new laws
With the new year comes a batch of new laws. While some may go by unnoticed, a few could will have more measurable impacts.
How Much Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Worth?
After escaping an attempted kidnapping by far-right perpetrators back in 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 51, is set to be sworn in for her second term as the governor of Michigan on Jan. 1. Explore: How...
250+ illegal guns taken off the street through Michigan program
Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave an update on the Operation Safe Neighborhoods program Wednesday.
Detroit News
Right-to-work: A decade later, law's impact on Michigan remains murky
Charles Bell recalls how bitterly cold it was on the December day in 2012 when he and thousands of other protesters amassed outside the state Capitol in Lansing to protest the passage of a controversial right-to-work law that Republican lawmakers had surprised many by introducing. He remembers seeing police horses...
Detroit News
Bankole Thompson: Whitmer shouldn't keep befuddling Black voters
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is gearing up for her second term, starting Sunday, when she is sworn in to run the state. But she shouldn't repeat the mistakes and blunders of her last four years. Just because Whitmer didn’t have to answer hard questions during the election about some of the...
michiganradio.org
Whitmer signs 45 bills in December as first term winds down
A Michigan program designed to get more adult learners into higher education is getting re-worked under a pair of newly signed state laws. The Michigan Reconnect grant offers qualifying residents aged 25 and up tuition money at a community college to earn an associate’s degree or professional certificate. Many...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
WWMTCw
Michigan Secretary of State's Office experiences technology issues
LANSING, Mich. — Technology issues impacted the Michigan Secretary of State's Office Tuesday, according to the department's post on Facebook around 10 a.m. The department was unable to complete transactions or schedule office visits, state officials said. Michigan: New law to provide a clean slate for some with felonies,...
lansingcitypulse.com
2022 brings new highs for cannabis
This year has been an absolutely wild ride. Here are a few of the many highlights that 2022 has bestowed upon us in the cannabis community:. This year, stoners of Lansing saw a wave of new dispensaries enter the city as well as expansions to already established pot shops. Herbana’s drive-through dispensary and jaw-droppingly low prices had folks from all over the city flocking to its circular building. Bazonzoes expanded and opened a second location towards the south side. Pure Roots entered the scene with a proper introduction from Lansing Mayor Andy Schor during its grand opening ceremony in September. Ascend Wellness descended upon Michigan Avenue with its budget-friendly ounces. And new signs for future Pure Options locations have appeared in three different spots throughout Lansing. Cannabis lovers can now shop in-store or online at one of the 28 licensed dispensaries in the area.
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to create state operated veterans cemetery
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that she signed a bill on Dec. 22 to authorize the creation of a state operated veterans cemetery. Senate Bill 971 creates the Veterans Cemetary Act, which will allow the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to acquire and...
UpNorthLive.com
AG urges students impacted by Hope College breach to protect data
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a press release urging current and former Hope College students who believe they were impacted by a recent data breach to take steps to protect their information from identity theft. On Dec. 15, Hope College reported a massive...
mitechnews.com
Retirement Reforms, Marijuana Changes Meet Veto Pens
LANSING – Lame duck legislation that mostly tightened public employee retirement options or made tweaks to the state’s marijuana’s law were among the 11 bills vetoed by the Gov. Whitmer. Several of the bills would have pushed an annuity product to state employees as an alternative to...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Michigan governor approves updates to state’s recycling policies
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that modernizes the state’s waste and recycling collection system. Whitmer signed eight bills (HB 4454-4461, also known as Part 115 of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act) into law Dec. 22. The package of bills promotes the use of recyclables and amends requirements currently in place for materials management.
Plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer was just the start for man sent to prison, prosecutor says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Barry Croft Jr., with long-held antigovernment views, had bigger plans than kidnapping Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: He thought it would spark a civil war. Michigan’s governor would be the first domino to fall.
