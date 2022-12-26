ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Detroit News

Right-to-work repeal would skip Michigan teachers, public sector employees

Ten years after the GOP-led Legislature passed landmark right-to-work legislation, unions across the state are on the verge of seeing the controversial policy reversed under the new Democratic majorities in the House and Senate. But broad swaths of union workers wouldn't see the same changes as private sector union workers...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Operation Safe Neighborhoods removes 250 illegal guns off the street

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer provided an update on the number of illegal guns taken off the streets as a part of the Operation Safe Neighborhoods program. Since the operation began, law enforcement officials have conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders, leading to 254 illegal guns taken...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Right-to-work: A decade later, law's impact on Michigan remains murky

Charles Bell recalls how bitterly cold it was on the December day in 2012 when he and thousands of other protesters amassed outside the state Capitol in Lansing to protest the passage of a controversial right-to-work law that Republican lawmakers had surprised many by introducing. He remembers seeing police horses...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Bankole Thompson: Whitmer shouldn't keep befuddling Black voters

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is gearing up for her second term, starting Sunday, when she is sworn in to run the state. But she shouldn't repeat the mistakes and blunders of her last four years. Just because Whitmer didn’t have to answer hard questions during the election about some of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Whitmer signs 45 bills in December as first term winds down

A Michigan program designed to get more adult learners into higher education is getting re-worked under a pair of newly signed state laws. The Michigan Reconnect grant offers qualifying residents aged 25 and up tuition money at a community college to earn an associate’s degree or professional certificate. Many...
MICHIGAN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
COLUMBUS, OH
WWMTCw

Michigan Secretary of State's Office experiences technology issues

LANSING, Mich. — Technology issues impacted the Michigan Secretary of State's Office Tuesday, according to the department's post on Facebook around 10 a.m. The department was unable to complete transactions or schedule office visits, state officials said. Michigan: New law to provide a clean slate for some with felonies,...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

2022 brings new highs for cannabis

This year has been an absolutely wild ride. Here are a few of the many highlights that 2022 has bestowed upon us in the cannabis community:. This year, stoners of Lansing saw a wave of new dispensaries enter the city as well as expansions to already established pot shops. Herbana’s drive-through dispensary and jaw-droppingly low prices had folks from all over the city flocking to its circular building. Bazonzoes expanded and opened a second location towards the south side. Pure Roots entered the scene with a proper introduction from Lansing Mayor Andy Schor during its grand opening ceremony in September. Ascend Wellness descended upon Michigan Avenue with its budget-friendly ounces. And new signs for future Pure Options locations have appeared in three different spots throughout Lansing. Cannabis lovers can now shop in-store or online at one of the 28 licensed dispensaries in the area.
LANSING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Whitmer signs bill to create state operated veterans cemetery

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that she signed a bill on Dec. 22 to authorize the creation of a state operated veterans cemetery. Senate Bill 971 creates the Veterans Cemetary Act, which will allow the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to acquire and...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

AG urges students impacted by Hope College breach to protect data

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a press release urging current and former Hope College students who believe they were impacted by a recent data breach to take steps to protect their information from identity theft. On Dec. 15, Hope College reported a massive...
HOLLAND, MI
mitechnews.com

Retirement Reforms, Marijuana Changes Meet Veto Pens

LANSING – Lame duck legislation that mostly tightened public employee retirement options or made tweaks to the state’s marijuana’s law were among the 11 bills vetoed by the Gov. Whitmer. Several of the bills would have pushed an annuity product to state employees as an alternative to...
MICHIGAN STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Michigan governor approves updates to state’s recycling policies

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that modernizes the state’s waste and recycling collection system. Whitmer signed eight bills (HB 4454-4461, also known as Part 115 of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act) into law Dec. 22. The package of bills promotes the use of recyclables and amends requirements currently in place for materials management.
MICHIGAN STATE

