Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Avalanche Warning issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER. AVALANCHE WARNING TERMINATION * WHAT * WHERE...Elk Mountains south of the divide, West Elk Mountains, Grand Mesa, and areas around Monarch Pass. * WHEN...The Avalanche Warning has expired. * IMPACTS * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...You can find more detailed information at colorado.gov/avalanche.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 23:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, bringing total snow accumulations to 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Comments / 0