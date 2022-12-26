Effective: 2022-12-30 15:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 10:30:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Grand and Battlement Mesas; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER. AVALANCHE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM SATURDAY UNTIL 11 PM SUNDAY *WHAT...The Avalanche Danger will rise to HIGH (Level 4 of 5) by Saturday afternoon. Very dangerous avalanche conditions expected. *WHERE...Park Range, Flat Tops, West Elk Mountains including the Ruby Range, Ragged Range, and Anthracite Range. *WHEN...Expect very dangerous avalanche conditions to begin on Saturday afternoon and last through Sunday. *IMPACTS...Heavy snow and strong winds will result in large avalanches releasing spontaneously. Large and dangerous avalanches will be easy to trigger on many steep slopes.

