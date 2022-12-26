Effective: 2022-12-31 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Far Northwest Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; Southwest Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT BRINGING LINGERING IMPACTS A relatively weak winter weather system will bring light to moderate snowfall to much of western New Mexico tonight, beginning near 8pm MST, and lasting through the Friday morning commute. Although accumulations are forecast to be light, ranging from a dusting to 1 inch or so, these light amounts could exacerbate lingering icy road conditions across western New Mexico. The most favored area for these impacts to occur will be along the Continental Divide through Catron, Cibola, McKinley, northwestern Sandoval, and Rio Arriba Counties. Snow is expected to end during the morning hours of Friday between 6am to 9am MST.

CATRON COUNTY, NM ・ 4 HOURS AGO