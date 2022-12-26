Read full article on original website
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars to worthy causes
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Terrell Owens Runs Reverse: Rips Dak Prescott, But Now Wants Cowboys Tryout
Terrell Owens recently said the Cowboys don’t have a “good quarterback” in Dak Prescott. But our scoop has him now humming a different tune.
Bad news comes in clusters for the Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles lost much more than just a game in the team’s Christmas Eve showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia fought hard, coming up just short in a 40-34 loss to Dallas. Though the loss doesn’t severely impact the Eagles’ chances to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, injuries sustained in the contest will make life difficult for the Birds down the stretch.
Cowboys Signing T.Y. Hilton Smarter Move Than OBJ - Here's Why
T.Y. Hilton reveals how he has helped the development of Dallas Cowboys' No. 1 wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. ... and we demonstrate why Hilton is already a better move than OBJ would've been.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Eagles working out notable former rival
After losing to the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles may be bringing in a Dallas Cowboys alum. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Eagles brought in former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin for a workout. The 28-year-old Jarwin has not been signed by an NFL team all season. At... The post Eagles working out notable former rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short in Week 16 as Jalen Hurts sat out their game against the Dallas Cowboys. They enter this weekend with a big target on their backs but perhaps even a bigger question mark. Their three most potent offensive weapons are questionable for this game, and that might put them on the back foot. Still, the Eagles are at 13-2, sitting atop the entire NFC. They’re defensive line is healthy, and backup QB Gardner Minshew is capable. Philadelphia can officially clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs if they win this game. That should give them a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Eagles Week 17 predictions as they take on the Saints.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
What the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 17 matchup vs. Saints
The Eagles and Saints are set for a critical Week 17 matchup that’ll have playoff implications for both teams. New Orleans (6-9) needs a win to stay in the NFC South race, while Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. All eyes will be...
Cowboys LOOK: 'Artic' Color Rush Uniforms for Titans Has Surprising New Feature
The Dallas Cowboys will be taking the field Thursday against the Tennessee Titans in the freshly revealed color rush uniforms.
Doug Pederson Sends Clear Message About Playing Starters This Weekend
The playoff scenario for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been set in stone: If they beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, they will win the AFC South and reach the playoffs. So with an inconsequential Week 17 game against the Houston Texans this weekend, what is head coach Doug Pederson's plans for the starters?
NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles
Commanders HC Ron Rivera says that no decision has been made on the team’s starting quarterback. (Ben Standig) Rivera said that QB Carson Wentz showed that he is “fully healthy… has fresh legs right now, has a lively arm, showed quick decisions, showed the quick twitch you look for in quarterbacks…Picked up the blitz a couple of times and got the ball out quickly…early on he wasn’t as quick with.” (John Keim)
NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Notable Tryout Today
With the playoffs just around the corner, the Eagles brought in a veteran tight end for a workout this Tuesday. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Eagles got a look at former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin. Jarwin has only played nine games over the past two seasons due to...
Alvin Kamara, Marcus Maye still inactive on updated Saints injury report vs. Eagles
That’s discouraging. Thursday’s update to the New Orleans Saints injury report carried little good news: the only improvement came for right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who was upgraded to limited participation after he missed Wednesday’s practice session due to an illness. Otherwise, it’s more of the same. Running...
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Takes Significant Step Toward Return
It's looking more and more as if Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will make a full recovery from the shoulder injury that sidelined him last week. Team coach Nick Sirianni explained that he wouldn't rule Hurts out of Week 17 because of how quickly he heals. And now, as ...
Roob stats: One NFL sack record down, more to come?
A few crazy sack numbers, some wild DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown achievements and the Eagles' historic offensive balance. That’s a taste of what’s in store for you in this week’s edition of Roob’s Eagles Stats. 1. With six sacks in Dallas Saturday, the Eagles increased...
Nick Sirianni's Explanation For Not Ruling Out Jalen Hurts Goes Viral
The Eagles lost just their second game this season against the Cowboys, falling 40-34 on Saturday to a Dallas team nipping at Philadelphia's heels for first place in the NFC East. There was, however, one noteworthy absence in the Eagles' Week 16 loss: quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts ...
2022 Eagles starting to look like 2017 Eagles, and that's OK
It started when kicker Caleb Sturgis suffered a season-ending hip injury in Washington on opening day. Pro Bowl returner Darren Sproles was next in Week 3 with a season-ending knee injury against the Giants, and then special teams ace Chris Maragos suffered a knee injury in Carolina that wound up ending his career.
Eagles Injury Update: Jalen Hurts Returns to Practice
Eagles injury update: Hurts returns to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since injuring his right throwing shoulder in Chicago on Dec. 18. Hurts, 24, missed last week’s game against the Cowboys with a shoulder sprain...
