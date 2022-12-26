ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atozsports.com

Bad news comes in clusters for the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles lost much more than just a game in the team’s Christmas Eve showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia fought hard, coming up just short in a 40-34 loss to Dallas. Though the loss doesn’t severely impact the Eagles’ chances to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, injuries sustained in the contest will make life difficult for the Birds down the stretch.
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles working out notable former rival

After losing to the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles may be bringing in a Dallas Cowboys alum. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Eagles brought in former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin for a workout. The 28-year-old Jarwin has not been signed by an NFL team all season. At... The post Eagles working out notable former rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short in Week 16 as Jalen Hurts sat out their game against the Dallas Cowboys. They enter this weekend with a big target on their backs but perhaps even a bigger question mark. Their three most potent offensive weapons are questionable for this game, and that might put them on the back foot. Still, the Eagles are at 13-2, sitting atop the entire NFC. They’re defensive line is healthy, and backup QB Gardner Minshew is capable. Philadelphia can officially clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs if they win this game. That should give them a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Eagles Week 17 predictions as they take on the Saints.
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders HC Ron Rivera says that no decision has been made on the team’s starting quarterback. (Ben Standig) Rivera said that QB Carson Wentz showed that he is “fully healthy… has fresh legs right now, has a lively arm, showed quick decisions, showed the quick twitch you look for in quarterbacks…Picked up the blitz a couple of times and got the ball out quickly…early on he wasn’t as quick with.” (John Keim)
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Notable Tryout Today

With the playoffs just around the corner, the Eagles brought in a veteran tight end for a workout this Tuesday. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Eagles got a look at former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin. Jarwin has only played nine games over the past two seasons due to...
NBC Sports

Roob stats: One NFL sack record down, more to come?

A few crazy sack numbers, some wild DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown achievements and the Eagles' historic offensive balance. That’s a taste of what’s in store for you in this week’s edition of Roob’s Eagles Stats. 1. With six sacks in Dallas Saturday, the Eagles increased...
NBC Sports

2022 Eagles starting to look like 2017 Eagles, and that's OK

It started when kicker Caleb Sturgis suffered a season-ending hip injury in Washington on opening day. Pro Bowl returner Darren Sproles was next in Week 3 with a season-ending knee injury against the Giants, and then special teams ace Chris Maragos suffered a knee injury in Carolina that wound up ending his career.
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles Injury Update: Jalen Hurts Returns to Practice

Eagles injury update: Hurts returns to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since injuring his right throwing shoulder in Chicago on Dec. 18. Hurts, 24, missed last week’s game against the Cowboys with a shoulder sprain...
