Man shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD

WEST FARMS, the Bronx (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in the Bronx Monday morning, police said.

The 26-year-old victim was found at East Tremont Avenue and Marmion Avenue in the West Farms neighborhood around 4 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The man had been shot multiple times in the torso, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn’t been released.

Additional information about the circumstances of the shooting wasn’t available.

No arrests have been made. Police didn’t provide any suspect information.

