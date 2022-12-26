Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Resident safe after residential fire destroys Ocala home
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue officials say one person needs a new place to live after a residential fire on Tuesday afternoon. Crews responded to a home on NE 24th street a little after 4:00p.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters found the single-story home with smoke coming from the attic...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident displaced after home catches fire
An Ocala resident was displaced on Tuesday afternoon after a fire ignited inside their home. Shortly after 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 3, and 5, Rescue 5, Tower 1, and Battalion Chiefs 11 and 22 were dispatched to the 1400 block of NE 24th Street due to reports of a residential structure fire.
villages-news.com
Summerfield trucker seriously injured in fiery crash on I-275
A Summerfield trucker was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 275 in Hillsborough County. The 51-year-old truck driver had been traveling southbound at 9 p.m. when another vehicle was changing lanes and collided with his truck, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
WESH
1 woman, another woman injured in house fire in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — One woman died Tuesday night in a raging house fire and another was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert and is still alive. The fire happened on SW 52nd Street in Ocala. It’s unknown how the fire started but it’s being investigated by both...
click orlando
WATCH: Stolen semi involved in Orlando VA standoff leads Ocala police on chase
OCALA, Fla. – Video released Thursday shows Ocala police chasing a stolen semitruck driven by a man accused in an hourslong standoff at the Orlando VA Medical Center Monday, according to officers. The video shows the truck driving recklessly as he fled officers in a tri-county pursuit that started...
WCJB
Man taken into custody after hitting a Ocala Police patrol car with a stolen semi truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is accused of hitting an off-duty patrol vehicle with a stolen semi truck. Ocala Police officers say Edward Dial, 45, hit a Ocala Police patrol car Monday afternoon near Southeast 17th Street. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies chased the vehicle across Marion, Lake,...
WCJB
Family raises money for 5-year-old from Hawthorne burned on Christmas Eve
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A child in Hawthorne is fighting for his life after suffering severe burns on Christmas Eve. Putnam County Fire Rescue responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday involving a young child who was burned in a fire on Loudin Lane in Hawthorne. Nathan Scott,...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Victim of Christmas Deltona House Fire Identified
DELTONA, Fla. - The victim of a Deltona house fire on Christmas Day has been positively identified according to a statement from the Volusia Sheriff's Office. 81 year-old Carol Billings is confirmed dead in a tragic holiday incident. Little information is currently available about the nature of the fire. The...
Elderly Florida woman neighbors describe as 'hoarder' found dead after Christmas fire
A Christmas night fire resulted in the death of a Florida woman in her 80s who neighbors say was known to be a hoarder and had been asking around for an extension cord.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after breaking into vacant apartment to use shower, toilet
A 39-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to breaking into a vacant apartment several times to take a shower and use the bathroom. On Thursday, December 22, an MCSO deputy responded to an apartment complex located on NW 40th Avenue Road...
WESH
Officials: Woman dead after Volusia County house fire
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Volusia County are trying to determine what caused a deadly house fire in Deltona. An older woman lived alone at the house, and firefighters say the flames were more intense and harder to fight because of all the stuff that packed the home.
Citrus County Chronicle
Stolen tractor recovered by Levy County Sheriff's Office detectives
DUNNELLON — An investigation into a stolen John Deere front end loader that was taken from a job site in Dunnellon recently came to a close with an arrest being made. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, detectives were first notified that the machine had been stolen from the job site on Dec. 14. They found that the tractor may have been hidden in the Morriston area of Levy County.
fox35orlando.com
1 dead in I-95 crash involving semi in Flagler County: troopers
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi on Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash shut down all northbound lanes at mile marker 296, near the US 1 exit in Palm Coast, but they have since reopened.
A woman is dead in Flagler county after her vehicle got lodged into a trailer, FHP says
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers have discovered what caused a fatal crash in Flagler County. The crash happened at 8:30 a.m. on I-95 at mile marker 296 on Wednesday. Investigators said that the woman, driving a sedan, was traveling northbound in the center lane behind a semi-truck pulling a trailer when the incident happened.
WCJB
‘It’s definitely super rewarding’: Rescue horses in search of new homes
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In early November, 16 starved horses were rescued in Williston, by OTTB foundation, a non profit organization from Ocala. Out of the 16 horses, 13 were healed and 3 had to be euthanized due to their conditions. “We had the veterinarians, Dr. Brent he’s put so...
WCJB
Motorcyclist dead after a collision with a Sedan
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The driver of a motorcycle is dead after a crash in Marion County. FHP troopers say the 37-year-old driver was on County Road 4-84 around 2 o’clock on December 26th. A vehicle turned left in front of the motorcyclist at an intersection and the 2...
ocala-news.com
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash at intersection in Marion County
A 37-year-old man from Tampa was killed on Monday afternoon after his motorcycle struck a car at an intersection in Marion County. Shortly before 2:10 p.m., a sedan was traveling eastbound on County Road 484. When the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road 467, the driver began to make a left turn through the intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
wuft.org
Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge
The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
WESH
Police: Woman dies after being struck by two cars in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, a pedestrian was struck by two cars in Lake County. Leesburg police said the crash happened around 7:44 p.m. at an intersection located on Dixie Avenue and Euclid Avenue. An 80-year-old woman was trying to cross the street Sunday when she was hit...
flaglerlive.com
A Driver Is Killed on I-95 as Car Goes Under Semi Near Matanzas Woods Parkway
A woman was killed this morning when she drove her car under a semi truck in the northbound lanes of I-95 just south of Matanzas Woods Parkway. The victim was decapitated. The driver of the Volvo semi was not injured. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The highway’s...
Comments / 0