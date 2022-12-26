ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

WCJB

Resident safe after residential fire destroys Ocala home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue officials say one person needs a new place to live after a residential fire on Tuesday afternoon. Crews responded to a home on NE 24th street a little after 4:00p.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters found the single-story home with smoke coming from the attic...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident displaced after home catches fire

An Ocala resident was displaced on Tuesday afternoon after a fire ignited inside their home. Shortly after 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 3, and 5, Rescue 5, Tower 1, and Battalion Chiefs 11 and 22 were dispatched to the 1400 block of NE 24th Street due to reports of a residential structure fire.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield trucker seriously injured in fiery crash on I-275

A Summerfield trucker was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 275 in Hillsborough County. The 51-year-old truck driver had been traveling southbound at 9 p.m. when another vehicle was changing lanes and collided with his truck, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 woman, another woman injured in house fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — One woman died Tuesday night in a raging house fire and another was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert and is still alive. The fire happened on SW 52nd Street in Ocala. It’s unknown how the fire started but it’s being investigated by both...
OCALA, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Victim of Christmas Deltona House Fire Identified

DELTONA, Fla. - The victim of a Deltona house fire on Christmas Day has been positively identified according to a statement from the Volusia Sheriff's Office. 81 year-old Carol Billings is confirmed dead in a tragic holiday incident. Little information is currently available about the nature of the fire. The...
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Officials: Woman dead after Volusia County house fire

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Volusia County are trying to determine what caused a deadly house fire in Deltona. An older woman lived alone at the house, and firefighters say the flames were more intense and harder to fight because of all the stuff that packed the home.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Stolen tractor recovered by Levy County Sheriff's Office detectives

DUNNELLON — An investigation into a stolen John Deere front end loader that was taken from a job site in Dunnellon recently came to a close with an arrest being made. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, detectives were first notified that the machine had been stolen from the job site on Dec. 14. They found that the tractor may have been hidden in the Morriston area of Levy County.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead in I-95 crash involving semi in Flagler County: troopers

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi on Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash shut down all northbound lanes at mile marker 296, near the US 1 exit in Palm Coast, but they have since reopened.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Motorcyclist dead after a collision with a Sedan

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The driver of a motorcycle is dead after a crash in Marion County. FHP troopers say the 37-year-old driver was on County Road 4-84 around 2 o’clock on December 26th. A vehicle turned left in front of the motorcyclist at an intersection and the 2...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash at intersection in Marion County

A 37-year-old man from Tampa was killed on Monday afternoon after his motorcycle struck a car at an intersection in Marion County. Shortly before 2:10 p.m., a sedan was traveling eastbound on County Road 484. When the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road 467, the driver began to make a left turn through the intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
MARION COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge

The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
MARION COUNTY, FL

