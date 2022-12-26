ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sergeant dies on Christmas Day

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is remembering Sgt. Oscar Cardenas, who died Sunday. Deputies said Cardenas died peacefully. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. He worked with the sheriff's office from October 2008 until his death and was most recently working...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen shot in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a toddler who ran onto the street in Deerfield Beach had to be hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. It happened in the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard at around noon on Wednesday.Broward County Regional Communications said they received a call of a hit-and-run Wednesday at 12:11 p.m. According to the initial investigation, a toddler ran into oncoming traffic while playing in a parking lot. BSO said a passing car ran over the child and fled the scene. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Police are still searching for the driver. No other details were immediately released by police. 
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Victim in deadly Dania Beach shooting identified; detectives searching for suspect

A 24-year-old man died after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in Dania Beach, and detectives are searching for the suspect. Deputies were called to the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street shortly before 2 p.m. and found the wounded man, identified Wednesday as Tra-Onzx Tranel Pierre, 24. Pierre was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated and later died there, according to the Sheriff’s ...
DANIA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida Police officer accidentally shot himself in station parking lot

A Margate Police officer accidentally discharged his gun in the parking lot of the police station Tuesday morning. The officer, whose name was not released, received a minor injury and “is doing OK,” Lt. Alain Banatte said in an email. No one else was injured. The police department, according to their policy, will conduct an Internal Affairs investigation to find out whether the gun ...
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

Lauderhill shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical; gunman at large

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A double shooting in Lauderhill left one person dead. The incident happened near Northwest 24th Street and 52nd Avenue, Monday night. An adult male was pronounced dead on scene while another man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. The shooter is still...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WPBF News 25

Florida mother in custody for stabbing death of 3-year-old child

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. A 24-year-old woman is in custody for the stabbing death of her 3-year-old child Tuesday. This happened in Miami Beach on NE 163 Street after a 911 call came in by the mother around 2 a.m., according to police. The victim was a 3-year-old girl, and the mother was taken into custody.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

North Miami Beach mom charged with fatally stabbing her young daughter

MIAMI - A young mother has been arrested and charged after she allegedly confessed to killing her 3-year-old daughter in their North Miami Beach home early Tuesday, court documents show. Jellisa A. Baxter, 24, was being held Tuesday on no bond after she was booked on several charges, including first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, according to court documents.According to police, the woman has no local relatives and her father lives in New York. Police said she did not have a previous criminal record with local law enforcement agencies. Police said the young mother allegedly stabbed her young daughter several times in...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location

BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Man accused of firing shots on Palmetto Expressway to appear in court

MIAMI - The man accused of shooting a gun out of the window of a car on the Palmetto Expressway is now in custody and is scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia Monday morning outside of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade after he turned himself in.According to FHP, Perez- Valdivia was the passenger seen inside a Lamborghini in a now-viral video of the shooting. In the video, a man's tattooed hand is seen taking a tan-colored pistol and firing it out of the window of the car...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Toddler hospitalized after falling from second floor window at beach resort, deputies say

A toddler was hospitalized Tuesday after falling out of a second floor window at a Pompano Beach resort, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea deputies were called to the Surf Rider Resort at 1445 S. Ocean Blvd. shortly before noon and found the child, said Gerdy St. Louis, a Sheriff’s spokesperson. The boy was playing near a window and “pushed ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Car crash in Greenacres leaves Lake Worth Beach man dead

GREENACRES — A 56-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was killed in a car crash in Greenacres on Christmas Eve night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Isidro Alfaro drove his 2017 Chevrolet Cruze into the path of a 2004 Dodge 1500 pickup truck driven by Kenneth Murray, 48, of Greenacres, at the intersection of Lake Worth Road and Swain Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
GREENACRES, FL

