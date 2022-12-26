Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
How To Prepare For A BlizzardChibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
Record Snowfall In Buffalo City: At Least 28 Died And Thousands Are SufferingAbdul GhaniBuffalo, NY
Weather conditions across the U.S. mean bomb cyclones are possible. What are they?
Extreme winter weather, such as subzero temperatures, wind chills and heavy snow, is impacting much of the U.S. this holiday weekend, and is expected to heavily impact travel and mail deliveries, and could even be deadly in some regions. The intense conditions are piquing interest in the meteorological term “bomb...
A huge winter storm brings icy temperatures and snow to a majority of Americans
Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. More than 200 million...
A massive winter storm is sweeping across the U.S., making holiday travel dangerous
On a day when millions of Americans were expected to be traveling for the winter holidays, a massive cold weather system marched across most of the contiguous United States, bringing record-breaking cold, gusty winds and dangerous precipitation to states from Montana to Alabama. The National Weather Service estimated that much...
Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives
Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.
Buses from Texas drop off migrants in frigid Washington, D.C.
Three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus dropoffs are in line with previous actions by border-state governors calling attention to the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
Group meditation curbs tragedy on a national level — whether you do it or not: study
Break for meditation, anyone? A study 17 years in the making is being hailed as a landmark in the field of meditation, demonstrating that widespread practice makes a positive impact on the US population — even on those who don’t partake. Published in the World Journal of Science, this research is the “longest and most comprehensive” of dozens of studies that have tested the benefits of meditation, otherwise known as the Maharishi Effect. The theory was named for Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, who pioneered this research, and founded Maharishi International University and Transcendental Meditation in Fairfield, Iowa, where the new study took place. “What...
After the Club Q shooting, drag queens say they’re upping security measures
Drag performers, known for their exuberance in the spotlight, have found their spirits subdued in the last month by serious concerns for their safety on stage. Police have yet to disclose a motive behind the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., which left five people dead and at least 17 others injured. A 22-year-old suspect was charged with 305 criminal counts, including bias-motivated crimes.
New York has all it needs to reverse the crime crisis — except leadership
New York state had a violent-crime rate of 1,180.9 per 100,000 and a murder rate of 14.5 per 100,000 in 1990. By 2015, those measures had plummeted to 379.7 and 3.1. That achievement is even more eye-popping when one considers that serious violent crime was (and remains) concentrated in small slices of the state’s urban enclaves, among some of its least-advantaged residents. Gallons of ink have been spilled over the question of how the victory was achieved. Well, in the lead-up to that win, New York took more aggressive approaches to policing and criminal-justice policy — approaches the state’s new “progressive”...
Minnesota man, New Mexico woman killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos
LAS VEGAS - A man from Minnesota and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a "don't walk" signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, authorities in Las Vegas said Thursday.The driver, Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas, left the scene of the 7:40 p.m. Wednesday crash before she was stopped, arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, police and a prosecutor said.A 44-year-old man from Monument, Minnesota, and a 51-year-old woman from Hobbs, New...
Delaware man gets 19 years for his role in plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor
A Delaware trucker described as a co-leader of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison Wednesday, a day after an accomplice received 16 years behind bars. Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Barry Croft Jr., 47, who was the fourth...
