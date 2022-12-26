ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHYY

Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives

Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.
COLORADO STATE
WHYY

Buses from Texas drop off migrants in frigid Washington, D.C.

Three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus dropoffs are in line with previous actions by border-state governors calling attention to the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Group meditation curbs tragedy on a national level — whether you do it or not: study

Break for meditation, anyone? A study 17 years in the making is being hailed as a landmark in the field of meditation, demonstrating that widespread practice makes a positive impact on the US population — even on those who don’t partake. Published in the World Journal of Science, this research is the “longest and most comprehensive” of dozens of studies that have tested the benefits of meditation, otherwise known as the Maharishi Effect. The theory was named for Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, who pioneered this research, and founded Maharishi International University and Transcendental Meditation in Fairfield, Iowa, where the new study took place. “What...
IOWA STATE
WHYY

After the Club Q shooting, drag queens say they’re upping security measures

Drag performers, known for their exuberance in the spotlight, have found their spirits subdued in the last month by serious concerns for their safety on stage. Police have yet to disclose a motive behind the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., which left five people dead and at least 17 others injured. A 22-year-old suspect was charged with 305 criminal counts, including bias-motivated crimes.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
New York Post

New York has all it needs to reverse the crime crisis — except leadership

New York state had a violent-crime rate of 1,180.9 per 100,000 and a murder rate of 14.5 per 100,000 in 1990. By 2015, those measures had plummeted to 379.7 and 3.1. That achievement is even more eye-popping when one considers that serious violent crime was (and remains) concentrated in small slices of the state’s urban enclaves, among some of its least-advantaged residents. Gallons of ink have been spilled over the question of how the victory was achieved. Well, in the lead-up to that win, New York took more aggressive approaches to policing and criminal-justice policy — approaches the state’s new “progressive”...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota man, New Mexico woman killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS - A man from Minnesota and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a "don't walk" signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, authorities in Las Vegas said Thursday.The driver, Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas, left the scene of the 7:40 p.m. Wednesday crash before she was stopped, arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, police and a prosecutor said.A 44-year-old man from Monument, Minnesota, and a 51-year-old woman from Hobbs, New...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy