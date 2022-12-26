ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is offering to drive stranded passengers from Atlanta’s airport to their destination, amid thousands of canceled flights nationwide. Jodie Rush walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holding only a sign on Tuesday evening. “I can take three people anywhere they...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Southwest flight cancellations create chaos at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Lost bags, delayed flights, and missed moments shared with loved ones are just some of the woes at Atlanta’s airport as thousands of flights were canceled due to wintry weather across the U.S. The federal government is now getting involved. A Department of Transportation...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta airport passengers stranded as winter storm rages on

ATLANTA - Holiday travelers are still feeling the impact of the massive winter storm that barreled across the nation. More than 11,000 flights were delayed or canceled around the United States. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was among the leaders in winter woes. The security lines were short, but the check-in...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Lost bags, missed flights and cancellations plague Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While the weather is starting to clear up, the mess at airports across the country is not. Lost bags, delayed flights and missed Christmases are just some of the woes at Atlanta’s airport as thousands of flights get canceled due to a freeze seen across the country.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Trouble caused by canceled flights continues at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Post-Christmas chaos continues at the Atlanta as Southwest Airlines started the day with another round of cancellations. The Department of Transportation is now vowing to get involved with the mess that has left thousands missing Christmas and now, possibly, New Year’s plans. “Never...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Several days without answers, Southwest customers losing patience

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Southwest customers have been missing their bags for several days. They were supposed to fly before Christmas Eve. Their luggage traveled, but they didn’t. Katrina Bierski said the Southwest Airlines crew haven’t been able to locate her luggage. “I feel violated and taken...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

INTERVIEW: Knife Modern Mediterranean joins Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re ringing in the new year with some new tasty dishes for you and your family. Knife Modern Mediterranean Executive Chef Metin joined Atlanta News First to talk about the menu and show us some of the restaurant’s offerings!
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fire reported on MARTA tracks in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA is reporting a fire on their southbound tracks near the Arts Center in Midtown. This has resulted in delays on the North/South line and all trains are temporarily boarding from the northbound platform. MARTA has not revealed the cause of the fire at...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX40

Overflow luggage stolen from Sacramento International Airport

(KTXL) — Two bags have been reported stolen from the Sacramento International Airport as hundreds of bags fill the baggage claim area from delayed Southwest Flights, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. A total of four suspects, two males and two females, were seen leaving in a white 4-door Dodge truck, possibly a Ram […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 teenager dead after falling into frozen lake in Kennesaw

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to Cobb County Fire & Rescue, one of the teenage boys has died after falling into a lake in Kennesaw. The condition of the other teenager is unknown at this time. Cobb County Fire confirmed both of the male victims were 16 years...
KENNESAW, GA
WSB Radio

Northern California statue of meat-packing magnate beheaded

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The statue of a 19th-century Northern California rancher and meat-packing magnate was decapitated earlier this week, leaving investigators in the state's capital city scratching their heads to find a motive behind the vandalism. Tipsters could receive a $1,000 reward for information about what...
SACRAMENTO, CA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop opens

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not many liquor stores are excited about dry January but one business will probably be thriving. Atlanta’s first-ever alcohol-free bottle shop is open and business has been popping since opening its doors. “This no-alcohol community is such a tight-knit but engaged community,” said...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Caffeine & Octane returns to Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August 2022. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to host fan activities for Ohio State and Georgia playoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will host its annual fan night at the Georgia Aquarium on Dec.30, where fans will have an opportunity to see thousands of aquatic animals. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. well before the 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia that kicks off on Dec.31.
ATLANTA, GA

