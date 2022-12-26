Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is offering to drive stranded passengers from Atlanta’s airport to their destination, amid thousands of canceled flights nationwide. Jodie Rush walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holding only a sign on Tuesday evening. “I can take three people anywhere they...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Southwest flight cancellations create chaos at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Lost bags, delayed flights, and missed moments shared with loved ones are just some of the woes at Atlanta’s airport as thousands of flights were canceled due to wintry weather across the U.S. The federal government is now getting involved. A Department of Transportation...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta airport passengers stranded as winter storm rages on
ATLANTA - Holiday travelers are still feeling the impact of the massive winter storm that barreled across the nation. More than 11,000 flights were delayed or canceled around the United States. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was among the leaders in winter woes. The security lines were short, but the check-in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Lost bags, missed flights and cancellations plague Atlanta airport
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While the weather is starting to clear up, the mess at airports across the country is not. Lost bags, delayed flights and missed Christmases are just some of the woes at Atlanta’s airport as thousands of flights get canceled due to a freeze seen across the country.
KCRA.com
'A nightmare for the kids': Unaccompanied minors caught in Southwest's cancellation fiasco
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Twix the border collie is one happy dog. Two of her humans are finally back with her in Sacramento after getting stuck in San Diego as part of theSouthwest Airlines holiday travel meltdown. “I was really excited to see my dog because I really missed her,”...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police talk security measures for Peach Drop and Peach Bowl in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is putting a big emphasis on safety leading into the New Year’s Eve’s Peach Drop celebration in downtown Atlanta as well as the Peach Bowl at nearby Mercedes Benz Stadium. Atlanta Police said they will have multiple uniformed...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Trouble caused by canceled flights continues at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Post-Christmas chaos continues at the Atlanta as Southwest Airlines started the day with another round of cancellations. The Department of Transportation is now vowing to get involved with the mess that has left thousands missing Christmas and now, possibly, New Year’s plans. “Never...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Unaccompanied minors impacted by flight cancellations, CA’s big rig & bus ban, more rounds of rain in NorCal
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Several days without answers, Southwest customers losing patience
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Southwest customers have been missing their bags for several days. They were supposed to fly before Christmas Eve. Their luggage traveled, but they didn’t. Katrina Bierski said the Southwest Airlines crew haven’t been able to locate her luggage. “I feel violated and taken...
abc10.com
Sacramento woman inundated with dozens of mysteriously delivered heaters
A Sacramento woman is trying to figure out why dozens of portable heaters are being sent to her home. None of which she ever ordered.
KCRA.com
'I have never seen an airport like that in my life': Southwest passengers detail cancellations, search for luggage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Flight cancellations across the country left a sea of unclaimed baggage at Sacramento International Airport Wednesday and had some travelers getting creative to find a new way out of town. Maic Friedrich arrived in Sacramento Wednesday night, after initially being scheduled to arrive Friday. He said...
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: Knife Modern Mediterranean joins Atlanta News First
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re ringing in the new year with some new tasty dishes for you and your family. Knife Modern Mediterranean Executive Chef Metin joined Atlanta News First to talk about the menu and show us some of the restaurant’s offerings!
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fire reported on MARTA tracks in Midtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA is reporting a fire on their southbound tracks near the Arts Center in Midtown. This has resulted in delays on the North/South line and all trains are temporarily boarding from the northbound platform. MARTA has not revealed the cause of the fire at...
Overflow luggage stolen from Sacramento International Airport
(KTXL) — Two bags have been reported stolen from the Sacramento International Airport as hundreds of bags fill the baggage claim area from delayed Southwest Flights, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. A total of four suspects, two males and two females, were seen leaving in a white 4-door Dodge truck, possibly a Ram […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 teenager dead after falling into frozen lake in Kennesaw
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to Cobb County Fire & Rescue, one of the teenage boys has died after falling into a lake in Kennesaw. The condition of the other teenager is unknown at this time. Cobb County Fire confirmed both of the male victims were 16 years...
Northern California statue of meat-packing magnate beheaded
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The statue of a 19th-century Northern California rancher and meat-packing magnate was decapitated earlier this week, leaving investigators in the state's capital city scratching their heads to find a motive behind the vandalism. Tipsters could receive a $1,000 reward for information about what...
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Sacramento
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop opens
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not many liquor stores are excited about dry January but one business will probably be thriving. Atlanta’s first-ever alcohol-free bottle shop is open and business has been popping since opening its doors. “This no-alcohol community is such a tight-knit but engaged community,” said...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Caffeine & Octane returns to Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August 2022. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to host fan activities for Ohio State and Georgia playoff
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will host its annual fan night at the Georgia Aquarium on Dec.30, where fans will have an opportunity to see thousands of aquatic animals. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. well before the 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia that kicks off on Dec.31.
