How Danny Ainge Felt About Celtics Owner Rejecting Joe Mazzulla Request
Will Hardy wasn’t the only coach who Danny Ainge wanted to pluck from the Celtics over the offseason. Hardy, an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, left Boston in order to become the new head coach of the Utah Jazz. And as Ainge retooled Utah’s coaching staff in wake of Quin Snyder’s departure, he was hoping to interview Joe Mazzulla, another assistant on Udoka’s staff who was quickly making a name for himself as an up-and-coming coach.
NECN
Celtics' Marcus Smart Proposes to Girlfriend With Assist From Will Smith
It really is the most wonderful time of the year, just ask Marcus Smart who won't soon forget this holiday season. The Boston Celtics star announced on his Instagram account on Christmas that he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Maisa Hallum -- with an assist from actor Will Smith.
Yardbarker
Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla's status
Joe Mazzulla has led the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA this year, but that still may not be good enough to get him out of his trial period. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported this week that the Celtics have no plans to remove Mazzulla’s interim tag during the 2022-23 season. Himmelsbach adds that Mazzulla is aware of and understands the situation. Mazzulla has also reportedly been told that he will coach the team for the entire season, no matter the result.
Giannis Antetokounmpo slaps Bucks with harsh reality after Christmas loss to Celtics
If there is one thing Giannis Antetokounmpo realized after the Boston Celtics blew out his Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas, it’s the fact that their team hasn’t made much progress at all. Antetokounmpo made the stunning admission after the December 25 loss, emphasizing that they haven’t learned their lesson...
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
Knicks, Raptors, Heat Favorites To Trade For Zach LaVine
Many people are keeping an eye on the Chicago Bulls in the coming weeks as we quickly head toward this season’s NBA trade deadline. They are one of the teams that could opt to become sellers ahead of the deadline and change the tide of the playoff races. The...
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum’s Bold Comments After Win vs. Bucks
There were a lot of great matchups that basketball fans were looking forward to during the NBA’s Christmas Day slate. The one which a majority of people were most excited about was the Milwaukee Bucks visiting the Boston Celtics. Throughout the season they have looked like the two best...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics preview, prediction, pick for 12/29: Can Clips handle NBA-best Celtics?
The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown reach heights only Pistol Pete Maravich has last 50 years
The Boston Celtics were thought to potentially take a step back this season after their offensive inefficiency was exposed by the Golden State Warriors in last season’s NBA Finals. Instead, they appear to have only got better. That is primarily due to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown taking their level to an even higher level.
Celtics’ Damon Stoudamire Gives Update On Joe Mazzulla’s Eye Injury
BOSTON — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla will miss his second consecutive game Thursday, but his absence isn’t expected to extend much longer. Damon Stoudamire, who is filling in for Mazzulla, provided an update on the interim coach prior to the Celtics’ matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden.
BREAKING: Important Player Ruled Out For Clippers-Celtics Game
Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics.
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum lead Celtics to rout of Rockets
Jaylen Brown scored 39 points and Jayson Tatum added 38 to become the NBA’s second 1,000-point scorer this season as
Heat start 5-game Western trip, face Nuggets
The Miami Heat have fought much of the season to reach .500, and now that they have attained a winning
Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Grateful For Celtics Tribute To His Late Father, Paul Silas
Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas said it was a special moment to have the Celtics pay homage to his late father, Paul Silas, Tuesday night inside TD Garden.
iheart.com
Celtics Beat Rockets To Keep NBA's Best Record
The Boston Celtics blew past the Rockets in a 126-102 victory on their home court. Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 39 points while Jayson Tatum netted 38 to go with eight rebounds. Robert Williams the Third logged a double-double off the bench after scoring 11 points and grabbing 15...
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
Sporting News
Why isn't Joe Mazzulla coaching the Celtics? Head coach out vs. Clippers with corneal abrasions
Boston's injury report for Thursday's meeting with LA doesn't tell the full story. In addition to Danilo Gallinari, who remains sidelined after tearing his ACL, and JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele, both of whom are on G League assignment, the Celtics will be without interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. Mazzulla...
Boston Celtics' win over the Milwaukee Bucks was the most-watched NBA game on Christmas
The NBA's late game in the West, also drew in record numbers. The Suns vs. Nuggets game averaged 2,485,000 viewers and became the most-watched Christmas late game in seven years.
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Celtics prediction, odds and pick – 12/27/2022
The Boston Celtics host the Houston Rockets for an interconference matchup at TD Garden! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Celtics prediction and pick. The Houston Rockets are coming off a huge win over the Chicago Bulls to start their short road trip. They won...
Popculture
Will Smith Helps Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart Pull off Perfect Proposal
Marcus Smart is an engaged man, and Will Smith helped him get there. The Boston Celtics star announced he is getting married to his girlfriend, Maisa Hallum. He posted a photo of the two together in front of the Christmas tree while Hallum is showing off the engagement ring. Smart also shared a video of the entire family watching a video of Smith.
