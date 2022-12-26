ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

How Danny Ainge Felt About Celtics Owner Rejecting Joe Mazzulla Request

Will Hardy wasn’t the only coach who Danny Ainge wanted to pluck from the Celtics over the offseason. Hardy, an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, left Boston in order to become the new head coach of the Utah Jazz. And as Ainge retooled Utah’s coaching staff in wake of Quin Snyder’s departure, he was hoping to interview Joe Mazzulla, another assistant on Udoka’s staff who was quickly making a name for himself as an up-and-coming coach.
Yardbarker

Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla's status

Joe Mazzulla has led the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA this year, but that still may not be good enough to get him out of his trial period. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported this week that the Celtics have no plans to remove Mazzulla’s interim tag during the 2022-23 season. Himmelsbach adds that Mazzulla is aware of and understands the situation. Mazzulla has also reportedly been told that he will coach the team for the entire season, no matter the result.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest

The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics preview, prediction, pick for 12/29: Can Clips handle NBA-best Celtics?

The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
NESN

Celtics’ Damon Stoudamire Gives Update On Joe Mazzulla’s Eye Injury

BOSTON — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla will miss his second consecutive game Thursday, but his absence isn’t expected to extend much longer. Damon Stoudamire, who is filling in for Mazzulla, provided an update on the interim coach prior to the Celtics’ matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden.
iheart.com

Celtics Beat Rockets To Keep NBA's Best Record

The Boston Celtics blew past the Rockets in a 126-102 victory on their home court. Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 39 points while Jayson Tatum netted 38 to go with eight rebounds. Robert Williams the Third logged a double-double off the bench after scoring 11 points and grabbing 15...
Popculture

Will Smith Helps Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart Pull off Perfect Proposal

Marcus Smart is an engaged man, and Will Smith helped him get there. The Boston Celtics star announced he is getting married to his girlfriend, Maisa Hallum. He posted a photo of the two together in front of the Christmas tree while Hallum is showing off the engagement ring. Smart also shared a video of the entire family watching a video of Smith.
