Joe Mazzulla has led the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA this year, but that still may not be good enough to get him out of his trial period. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported this week that the Celtics have no plans to remove Mazzulla’s interim tag during the 2022-23 season. Himmelsbach adds that Mazzulla is aware of and understands the situation. Mazzulla has also reportedly been told that he will coach the team for the entire season, no matter the result.

2 DAYS AGO