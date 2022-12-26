ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six people treated in possible mass overdose on Christmas Day

By Tori Gaines
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Six people were treated for possible drug overdoses on Christmas Day in Japantown, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Racist incident at San Ramon In-N-Out caught on camera

At 2:30 p.m., fire crews responded to the 1700 block of Post Street where they found six adult patients suffering from possible drug overdoses inside of a residence. SFFD used NARCAN at the scene, but did not confirm how many were treated with the life-saving medication. San Francisco Police Department tells KRON4 that two of the adults were considered life-threatening at the time officers arrived.

SFFD says that five of the adults were taken to the hospital for further treatment. Two of the patients are in critical condition and three are considered to be stable at this time, according to SFFD. The sixth person was treated on scene, but fire crews say they refused to be transported to the hospital.

Police say they are still investigating this incident, and they have not determined if anything criminal occurred in this incident.

