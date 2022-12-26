Motocross rider seriously injured in Anza
A motocross rider suffered a traumatic injury today in Anza.
The incident was reported at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Highway 371, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
The victim was taken to a trauma center by Mercy Air helicopter.
No further details were immediately available.
