Anza, CA

Motocross rider seriously injured in Anza

By City News Service
 3 days ago
A motocross rider suffered a traumatic injury today in Anza.

The incident was reported at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Highway 371, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The victim was taken to a trauma center by Mercy Air helicopter.

No further details were immediately available.

